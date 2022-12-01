Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston Forward zoning code finalized
KINGSTON – The third and final draft of the Kingston Forward zoning code has been released. Mayor Steven Noble began citywide rezoning efforts in late 2018, with a call for members of a Zoning Task Force to begin the process of updating the City of Kingston’s outdated zoning code.
Mid-Hudson News Network
County jail construction continues
POUGHKEEPSIE – Construction of the new Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center (DCJTC) which began in 2020 is moving forward. The DCJTC is scheduled to accept inmates by August 2023. Completion of the entire facility is scheduled for July 2024. The project has been delayed for three months because...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hope Not Handcuffs is working in Newburgh, city commissioner says
NEWBURGH – The Hope Not Handcuffs program that can offer an alternative to the legal system for those suffering from substance uses, appears to be assisting Newburgh City residents, Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said. In use for just over six months, Gomerez said it is helping. “Our collaboration with...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Warwick Irish pub closes temporarily while new location is built
WARWICK – Yesterday’s Irish Pub on Main Street in Warwick is closing, but not for long. First opened on June 14, 1985, John and Peggy Christison will be closing down for a while as they build a new home for the popular downtown staple. The Christisons announced the...
Car Struck by Train in Kingston, New York
You may have already heard that on Monday, Dec 5, a car was struck by a train in the City Of Kingston, New York. This is not as rare of an occurrence as one would hope. The question is how it happens and how can we prevent it. The accident...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Altered celebration of lights draws few to Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – In a change from tradition, the annual “Celebration of Lights” took place in Poughkeepsie without the traditional parade down Main Street to Dongan Square Park. The event, which typically brought 1,000 people to the Mount Carmel neighborhood, was much more subdued this year. Many of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hurley Town Hall closed to public
HURLEY – The Hurley Town Hall at 10 Wamsley Place is closed to the public until further notice due to water damage discovered under the floor of the main hallway during a plumbing repair. No mold has been discovered, and employees will continue to work in the building. Anyone...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Holiday parade held in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – The 50th Anniversary of the Tri-State Chamber of Commerce Rick Drew Holiday Parade carried old traditions – and new — this year. The December 3 parade, an evening event for the first time this year, lit up a two-state parade route. It kicked off...
Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets
A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
Hudson Valley families struggle to find affordable housing
News 12 is highlighting the growing affordable housing crisis in the Hudson Valley and talking to two families who say they are living in motels because they can’t find a new place to live after their homes caught fire.
Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float
A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
Former New Paltz Apple Orchard to Become State-of-the-Art Operations Center
There is one piece of land in the New Paltz area that over the years has been rumored to be, the new home of a Walmart, a resort, and a waterpark but it looks like the county has other plans. The Ulster County Legislature has officially approved the purchase of...
Officials authorize toll hike proposal at Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge
The toll increases would be phased in at 50 cents per year, which won’t start until the beginning of 2024.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills secures nearly $500,000 USDA grant
HARRIS – Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills has received a first-time grant of $500,000 grant aimed at helping residents of Sullivan and Orange counties lead healthier lives. The Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program, funded through the US Department of Agriculture, provides grants on a competitive basis to...
More Pain At The Pumps: Gas Tax Cap Expires in Hudson Valley Counties
We can all agree that our wallets have been feeling the impact of the cost of just about everything increasing lately. From utilities to grocery bills, and especially at the gas pumps, just about everyone has been talking about finances and spending these days. Unfortunately, a program that went into effect over the summer that had been saving New Yorkers some cash at the pumps has expired.
Mid-Hudson News Network
SUNY President named keynote speaker at Ulster Chamber event
KINGSTON – SUNY Ulster President Dr. Alison Buckley, who took the reins of the college in Stone Rodge in July, will be the keynote speaker at the Ulster Chamber of Commerce Holiday Breakfast. The December 13th event is being held at Wiltwyck Golf Club at 404 Steward Lane in Kingston from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
chroniclenewspaper.com
Warehouse proposal public hearing in Town of Chester coming Dec. 7
A public hearing will be held by the Town of Chester Planning Board on Wednesday December 7 th at 7:00 PM for the Davidson Drive Holdings, LLC application for site plan approval for the construction of a 166,000 +-/ square foot warehouse on 16.07 +-/ acres within the Industrial Park (IP) Zone outside the Hamlet of Sugar Loaf in the Town of Chester with access to Lake Station Road.
Driver hospitalized after car hit by train in Kingston
An unnamed driver was taken to the hospital Monday morning, after their car was hit by a train in Kingston.
Beware of Scams in Hudson Valley Yard Sale Groups
If you're a Facebook user, or just scroll for the latest Hudson Valley news, you may want to start paying close attention. Our Hudson Valley community is always looking to help our neighbors in need, but sometimes the neighbors who we're helping aren't our neighbors at all. Let me explain...
Comments / 0