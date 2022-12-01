Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Musselshell by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 02:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Rosebud; Southern Wheatland; Treasure A BAND OF SNOW THROUGH 8 AM At 503 AM MST, a band of snow was located the Musselshell River valley extending east-southeast into Fallon and northern Carter counties. This band is expected to persist through 8 am this morning. Locations impacted include Miles City, Roundup, Forsyth, Baker, Harlowton, Ekalaka, Hysham, Custer, Ryegate, Melstone, Rosebud, Musselshell, Lavina, Plevna, Judith Gap, Ismay, Franklin, Bighorn and Locate. Portions of I-94 and US-12 are also impacted. While snow accumulations under this snow band will generally amount to an inch or less, locally heavier accumulations are possible. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads and reduced visibility at times. Slow down and allow extra time traveling to your destination this morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 03:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Fergus County below 4500ft; Northern Blaine County; Snowy and Judith Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of mostly between 1 and 3 inches, but up to 5 inches possible in the Bears Paw Mountains. * WHERE...Snowy and Judith Mountains, Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Fergus County below 4500ft and Northern Blaine County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery or snow-covered road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times, mainly in the mountains.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade County below 5000ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 03:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Gates of the Mountains; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of mostly up to two inches, but up to 3 inches are possible in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times, mainly in the mountains.
