Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
County jail construction continues
POUGHKEEPSIE – Construction of the new Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center (DCJTC) which began in 2020 is moving forward. The DCJTC is scheduled to accept inmates by August 2023. Completion of the entire facility is scheduled for July 2024. The project has been delayed for three months because...
Mid-Hudson News Network
SUNY President named keynote speaker at Ulster Chamber event
KINGSTON – SUNY Ulster President Dr. Alison Buckley, who took the reins of the college in Stone Rodge in July, will be the keynote speaker at the Ulster Chamber of Commerce Holiday Breakfast. The December 13th event is being held at Wiltwyck Golf Club at 404 Steward Lane in Kingston from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hurley Town Hall closed to public
HURLEY – The Hurley Town Hall at 10 Wamsley Place is closed to the public until further notice due to water damage discovered under the floor of the main hallway during a plumbing repair. No mold has been discovered, and employees will continue to work in the building. Anyone...
Comments / 0