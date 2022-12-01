ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standon Calling 2023: Years & Years and Bloc Party announced as festival headliners

By Inga Parkel
 5 days ago

Years & Years and Bloc Party are among the headliners for next year’s Standon Calling festival.

Returning for its 17th edition, the 2023 Boutique Music & Arts Festival nestled in the Hertfordshire Countryside will run between 20 and 23 July.

Additional headliners include Self Esteem and legendary pop band The Human League.

The four-day weekend’s lineup will also feature concerts from Anastacia, Confidence Man, Dylan, Squid, Katy B, KT Tunstall, Melanie C, Sad Night Dynamite and Lynks.

More artists will be announced in due time.

Tickets for the summer event are on sale now and can be purchased on Standallon Calling’s website .

Not only can attendees expect a jam-packed weekend full of disco beats and headbanging rock, but they’ll also have the opportunity to enjoy the festival’s wholly immersive experience.

Equipped with an on-site pool, a famous dog show, a colourful parade, free well-being classes and workshops, and street food vendors, the weekend promises to “bring you the best of everything for everyone”.

Once again, The Independent has partnered with the festival and will have its own stage at Laundry Meadows.

Last year, The Independent ’s stage featured eclectic performances from Sleaford Mods, Kojey Radical, Self Esteem, Bimini and many more.

Music correspondent Megan Graye was in attendance. You can read her review of Standon Calling 2022 here .

Standon Calling 2023 will take place between 20 and 23 July 2023 in Hertfordshire Countryside.

