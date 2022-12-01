ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simu Liu reportedly dating digital marketing manager Allison Hsu

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu is reportedly dating digital marketing manager Allison Hsu.

On Tuesday (29 November), the 33-year-old actor attended the Violent Night premiere in Los Angeles with his girlfriend.

The duo wore matching holiday sweaters.

The following day, Liu reposted a photo of the pair from the event.

Hsu also shared a picture of her and Liu on Instagram last week, captioning the post with a smile emoji.

The Independent has contacted Liu’s representatives for comment.

Earlier this year, Chrishell Stause addressed rumours that she is dating Liu.

In an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live , the real estate agent clarified that her relationship with the Marvel star is strictly platonic.

Liu made a brief appearance during an episode of the fourth season of Selling Sunset , when Stause helped him find his dream home in Los Angeles.

Fans had speculated that there was some romantic chemistry between the pair, but Stause was dating her boss and co-star, Jason Oppenheim, at the time.

This year, Liu was also romantically linked to Senior Year star Jade Bender.

The duo sparked romance rumors in June when they stepped out together in LA.

They also walked the red carpet together at the 2022 ESPY Awards at the end of July.

In September, Liu revealed that he was single while at the tech conference Dreamforce in San Francisco, according to SFGate.com.

