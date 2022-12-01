ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

newsnationnow.com

SC hospital turns to treating prisoners to avoid closure

(NewsNation) — One South Carolina hospital is converting an empty wing into a facility to treat prisoners. Like many rural hospitals, South Carolina Medical Center has been at risk of going out of business, facing a lack of staff and patients. So the hospital is trying a novel solution.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Newberry Observer

Joe White sworn in as District 40 representative

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Joe White, Republican, was administered the oath of office, during a special term of court by Circuit Court Judge Eugene Griffith Jr., as the new S.C. District 40 representative. White was officially elected as the representative during the Nov. 8 election. Following the oath, White addressed...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
COLUMBIA, SC
Charleston City Paper

S.C. second most dangerous state for drivers, study says

South Carolina ranked as the second most unsafe state for drivers in the U.S. after Montana, according to a new report from Forbes Advisor. The company determined South Carolina’s rank by analyzing five key areas from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — number of fatal car accidents per capita, total people killed in car accidents per capita, percent of fatalities from speeding, percent of fatalities from impaired driving and percentage change in total people killed in car accidents.
COLORADO STATE
spartanburg.com

REAL ID Deadline is Less Than One Year Away

South Carolinians must have a REAL ID in less than one year or they will be turned away from boarding a domestic, commercial flight, entering a secure federal building, or visiting a military installation unless they have another form of federally approved identification. Beginning May 3, 2023, the U.S. Department...
abccolumbia.com

AG: $1 million settlement reached with CarMax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a $1 million multi-state settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc. The settlement will require CarMax to disclose open, unrepaired recalls to consumers before purchase. South Carolina will receive approximately $41,500. In a release provided to ABC Columbia News, Attorney General Wilson...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

FBI Joins Investigation Into Power Substation Attacks In North Carolina

Over 35,000 people across North Carolina remained without power on Monday (December 5) morning after vandals damaged two power substations over the weekend. The FBI has joined the investigation as investigators try to determine a motive for the "targeted" attacks. Officials said that those responsible knocked down the gates at the substations and then opened fire on the equipment.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
kool1027.com

Dr. James Smith Named Region Director For SCSBA

Dr. James P. Smith, chairman of Kershaw County School District’s (KCSD) Board of Trustees, was installed as Region 6 Director of the South Carolina School Boards Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors during the association’s annual business meeting, Delegate Assembly, held Saturday, December 3rd, in Charleston. Region 6 includes Chesterfield, Darlington, Kershaw, Lee and Marlboro county schools. The assembly is part of the association’s Legislative Advocacy Conference each year, which serves as the precursor to the upcoming legislative session. Smith joins seven others elected by delegates from the state’s 73 school boards to serve on SCSBA’s board.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Seth Watkins wins the initial Iowa Leopold Conservation

Pinhook Farm of Clarinda has been selected as the recipient of the inaugural Iowa Leopold Conservation Award®. Pinhook Farm’s owners, Seth, Christy, Spencer and Tatum Watkins were presented with the $10,000 award at The Big Soil Health Event in Cedar Falls. The Watkins family owns 320 acres and...
CLARINDA, IA
WLTX.com

Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
FLORENCE, SC
iheart.com

'Severe Symptom' Hospitalizations Surge Across California

The flu is spreading rapidly across the Golden State, and some doctors believe that there is an easy way to contain the spread. According to KCRA3, the flu is causing Northern California residents to end up in hospitals with "severe symptoms." Some doctors believe the spread to be influenced by "people gathering closer together" during the holidays without masks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC Lede: South Carolina — The New Iowa

On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for December 3, 2022: a look at a potential new Democratic presidential nomination calendar and what it means for South Carolina; comments from former UN ambassador and governor Nikki Haley about the midterm elections; the latest unemployment numbers; and more. We want...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

Video: Mystery Object Emerges from Florida Beach

Authorities in Florida are attempting to determine the nature of a mysterious object that emerged from a beach following a pair of hurricanes that swept over the state earlier this year. Measuring approximately 80 feet in length and largely made of wood as well as what seems to be some metal, the weird debris was reportedly first noticed around Thanksgiving in the community of Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County. Officials in the state say that the object had previously been entirely buried beneath the sand and only recently became visible due to erosion brought about by hurricanes Nicole and Ian.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

