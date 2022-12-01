Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
SC woman signed resident out of nursing home, fraudulently became power of attorney, AG says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of signing a resident out of a nursing facility in Spartanburg County in order to obtain power of attorney and then stealing the resident's money, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF...
newsnationnow.com
SC hospital turns to treating prisoners to avoid closure
(NewsNation) — One South Carolina hospital is converting an empty wing into a facility to treat prisoners. Like many rural hospitals, South Carolina Medical Center has been at risk of going out of business, facing a lack of staff and patients. So the hospital is trying a novel solution.
Joe White sworn in as District 40 representative
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Joe White, Republican, was administered the oath of office, during a special term of court by Circuit Court Judge Eugene Griffith Jr., as the new S.C. District 40 representative. White was officially elected as the representative during the Nov. 8 election. Following the oath, White addressed...
Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
South Carolina Food Stamps: Receive SNAP Benefits this December
Residents of South Carolina who are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will get their payments in December according to the regular monthly timetable. As usual, depending on when you first began receiving benefits, payments will be made in two distinct installments. A federal program called SNAP, formerly...
Charleston City Paper
S.C. second most dangerous state for drivers, study says
South Carolina ranked as the second most unsafe state for drivers in the U.S. after Montana, according to a new report from Forbes Advisor. The company determined South Carolina’s rank by analyzing five key areas from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — number of fatal car accidents per capita, total people killed in car accidents per capita, percent of fatalities from speeding, percent of fatalities from impaired driving and percentage change in total people killed in car accidents.
Why Biden's Democrats want South Carolina to go first in 2024
The Democratic National Committee’s rule-making arm has selected South Carolina to lead off its 2024 presidential primaries at President Joe Biden’s urging, but he probably would have preferred they made the change four years earlier.
South Carolina woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
spartanburg.com
REAL ID Deadline is Less Than One Year Away
South Carolinians must have a REAL ID in less than one year or they will be turned away from boarding a domestic, commercial flight, entering a secure federal building, or visiting a military installation unless they have another form of federally approved identification. Beginning May 3, 2023, the U.S. Department...
abccolumbia.com
AG: $1 million settlement reached with CarMax
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a $1 million multi-state settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc. The settlement will require CarMax to disclose open, unrepaired recalls to consumers before purchase. South Carolina will receive approximately $41,500. In a release provided to ABC Columbia News, Attorney General Wilson...
Billions of stimulus money is available to South Carolina homeowners and renters
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, you pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year as a resident of South Carolina. But here's some great news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:
iheart.com
FBI Joins Investigation Into Power Substation Attacks In North Carolina
Over 35,000 people across North Carolina remained without power on Monday (December 5) morning after vandals damaged two power substations over the weekend. The FBI has joined the investigation as investigators try to determine a motive for the "targeted" attacks. Officials said that those responsible knocked down the gates at the substations and then opened fire on the equipment.
kool1027.com
Dr. James Smith Named Region Director For SCSBA
Dr. James P. Smith, chairman of Kershaw County School District’s (KCSD) Board of Trustees, was installed as Region 6 Director of the South Carolina School Boards Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors during the association’s annual business meeting, Delegate Assembly, held Saturday, December 3rd, in Charleston. Region 6 includes Chesterfield, Darlington, Kershaw, Lee and Marlboro county schools. The assembly is part of the association’s Legislative Advocacy Conference each year, which serves as the precursor to the upcoming legislative session. Smith joins seven others elected by delegates from the state’s 73 school boards to serve on SCSBA’s board.
iheart.com
Seth Watkins wins the initial Iowa Leopold Conservation
Pinhook Farm of Clarinda has been selected as the recipient of the inaugural Iowa Leopold Conservation Award®. Pinhook Farm’s owners, Seth, Christy, Spencer and Tatum Watkins were presented with the $10,000 award at The Big Soil Health Event in Cedar Falls. The Watkins family owns 320 acres and...
WLTX.com
Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
iheart.com
'Severe Symptom' Hospitalizations Surge Across California
The flu is spreading rapidly across the Golden State, and some doctors believe that there is an easy way to contain the spread. According to KCRA3, the flu is causing Northern California residents to end up in hospitals with "severe symptoms." Some doctors believe the spread to be influenced by "people gathering closer together" during the holidays without masks.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
South Carolina County Working on $1 Billion Manufacturing Factory Deal
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. County lawmakers in South Carolina have approved...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC Lede: South Carolina — The New Iowa
On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for December 3, 2022: a look at a potential new Democratic presidential nomination calendar and what it means for South Carolina; comments from former UN ambassador and governor Nikki Haley about the midterm elections; the latest unemployment numbers; and more. We want...
iheart.com
Georgia Man Arrested for Commenting On Sheriff's Most Wanted Facebook Post
A Georgia man has been arrested after commenting on a Facebook post sharing the 'Most Wanted' people in Rockdale County. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office posted the '10 Most Wanted People in Rockdale County" on Facebook last week. Many people made funny comments saying "what about me?" One person in...
iheart.com
Video: Mystery Object Emerges from Florida Beach
Authorities in Florida are attempting to determine the nature of a mysterious object that emerged from a beach following a pair of hurricanes that swept over the state earlier this year. Measuring approximately 80 feet in length and largely made of wood as well as what seems to be some metal, the weird debris was reportedly first noticed around Thanksgiving in the community of Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County. Officials in the state say that the object had previously been entirely buried beneath the sand and only recently became visible due to erosion brought about by hurricanes Nicole and Ian.
