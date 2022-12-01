Age 83 of Maple Lake, passed away December 2nd, at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 5 to 7 PM, with a Closing Prayer Service at 7 PM, at the Faith Lutheran Church of Monticello. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Funeral Services for Lorraine Newkirk will be held Wednesday, December 7th, at 11 AM at the Faith Lutheran Church in rural Monticello. Burial will take place at the Lakeside Cemetery, south of the church. Arrangements were made with the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater.

