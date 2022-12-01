Read full article on original website
Fare for All Holiday Basket Distribution Today (Tuesday)
Area residents are reminded that the December Fare for All food distribution is scheduled for today (Tuesday) in Buffalo. Along with the normal meat and produce items, the traditional Holiday Box with a ham and all the fixings for a Christmas dinner will also be available. All are welcome, and there are no income requirements, and you don’t need to register in advance.
COVID Still Circulating as Minnesotans Head Inside for the Winter
Although transmission is down considerably from the peak of the pandemic, COVID is still circulating and causing infections and re-infections throughout the country, and here in Wright County. Kristie Rathmanner is a Public Health Nurse with Wright County Public Health. She says keeping up to date on the latest booster...
Wright County Sheriff’s Department to Offer Fingerprinting Services
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has announced that residents may now go online to schedule fingerprinting services. Fingerprinting services will be offered in the lower level of the Wright County Law Enforcement Center in Buffalo (3800 Braddock Avenue Northeast). Schedule an appointment from the Sheriff’s Department page of the...
Lee Carver, Jr.
Age 84 of Montrose, passed away December 2nd at the Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 11th, from 2 to 5 PM, at the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. A Celebration of Life for Lee Carver, Jr. will be held Monday, December 12th, at 10 AM, at the Delano American Legion. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com. Arrangements are with The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo.
37 New Sheriff’s Department Employees Sworn-in
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office conducted a swearing-in ceremony in recent days for 37 new employees. The new employees included 18 deputies, seven correctional officers, five communications officers, four support staff and one computer forensic specialist, technical application specialist and park ranger. Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer oversaw the...
Wright County Area scores for Saturday, Dec. 3rd, 2022
Buffalo 4, Delano 1, On a game heard right here on AM1360 KRWC, the Bison went on the road and defeated Delano 4-1 on Saturday. Levi Preugschas netted two goals and had an assist in the game for the Bison. Will Brown scored the loan goal for Delano. Jake Bergstrom, from Buffalo was named the DQ players of the game.
Lorraine Ruth Newkirk
Age 83 of Maple Lake, passed away December 2nd, at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 5 to 7 PM, with a Closing Prayer Service at 7 PM, at the Faith Lutheran Church of Monticello. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Funeral Services for Lorraine Newkirk will be held Wednesday, December 7th, at 11 AM at the Faith Lutheran Church in rural Monticello. Burial will take place at the Lakeside Cemetery, south of the church. Arrangements were made with the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater.
