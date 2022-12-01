ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russia blames Ukraine for 3rd drone strike on airbase in 2 days

Attacks continued to batter Russian infrastructure on Tuesday, as another drone strike targeted an airfield in the country's Kursk region, Axios reported. This marks the third reported drone strike on a Russian military base in the past two days.  "An oil storage tank caught fire near Kursk airfield as a result of a drone attack," Kursk regional Governor Roman Starovoit said, per Politico. "There were no casualties. The fire is being localized. All special services are working at the site." The airfield is reportedly about 60 miles from the Ukrainian border.  The drone strike comes just one day after a pair of Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted a pair...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Train service in Nigeria capital resumes after deadly attack

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Rail service in Nigeria’s capital city resumed on Monday, eight months after assailants attacked a train with explosives and gunfire, killing seven people and abducting dozens of passengers. Only a handful of passengers and armed security personnel were aboard the first trip from Abuja...
South African president awaits party decision on his fate

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looked relaxed and shared a joke with journalists as he made a brief appearance Sunday at a meeting of the African National Congress party’s national working committee, which is discussing his political fate. Ramaphosa’s future hangs in the balance as...
US says it will expand, extend temporary status for Haitians

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday that it would expand temporary legal status for Haitians already living in the United States, determining conditions in the Caribbean nation were too dangerous for their forced return. The Homeland Security Department said Haitians who were in the United States...
Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia’s 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time.
Mbappé is bringing soccer to a new dimension at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s precision. Lionel Messi’s vision. The speed and power of the original Ronaldo — the one from Brazil. Kylian Mbappé is elevating his performance to a new dimension at the World Cup. As Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play what will...
Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Residents of China's capital were allowed into parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after unprecedented protests against a tough zero-COVID policy.

