Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Showers will be on-and-off Tuesday, rest of the week in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning!. There is a little bit of light rain with a few pockets of light snow around Metro Detroit early this morning. Temperatures start in the middle 30s. There isn’t much moisture with this morning system. Any light precipitation will be gone by 9 a.m....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Scattered light showers possible in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – This time of year, it’s all about shopping; fortunately, Mother Nature will cooperate in the short term. We’ll have dry conditions this evening before some scattered light showers cross the area overnight. Lows in the mid-30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) mean that temperatures will remain above freezing throughout the night. Wind will blow from the south at 7 to 13 mph.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Cool, cloudy and a couple cold rains worth watching
DETROIT – It’s a cold and clear start to our work and school week, happy Monday! Temperatures are in the lower 20s to middle 20s as you head outside any time before 8-9 a.m. with wind chills in the middle teens. That will warrant the full winter garb for that walk to work or school, or as the dog takes you for a walk. Just do your best to cover up while exposed skin could experience frostbite if left uncovered for 30-60 minutes. That being said, it’s not an unusually cold or windy morning, just cold enough to bundle up. The cold temps early are thanks in part to clear skies early but that will not last all day unfortunately.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sunshine for Sunday gives way to more rain chances next week for Metro Detroit
For the end of the weekend, high pressure will start to build into the region and that will bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds for everybody, but the cold temperatures will remain. High temperatures heading for the upper 30s with a breezy Southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph heading into the afternoon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s which warming centers are operating around Ann Arbor this winter
ANN ARBOR – With temperatures dropping, and both snow and rain on the way, warming centers have opened their doors for Ann Arborites needing shelter. Several local churches, organizations and nonprofits are offering their spaces as daytime warming shelters. No pre-registration is necessary. Here’s where they can be found:...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: The Original Gonella’s
DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping in Detroit to try some of the best sandwiches in the city at The Original Gonella’s. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. The Original Gonella’s is located on Oakwood Boulevard...
Weekend forecast starts with a power-outage-possible blast of wind
A strong cold front is going to race through Michigan Friday night and early Saturday morning. Behind the cold front will be an uncomfortable Saturday, and a somewhat calmer Sunday. When I talk about a “strong” cold front, there isn’t a magical threshold number the meteorology community uses. I base...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New Order Coffee opens new shop after closing Detroit, Royal Oak locations amid pandemic
ST, CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A beloved Metro Detroit coffee brand that closed its storefronts during the pandemic has officially reopened two years later. New Order Coffee Roasters is now operating out of a small shop in St. Clair Shores after closing its locations in Detroit and Royal Oak in 2020. The new location, situated on Jefferson Avenue, boasts a revitalization of the brand’s favorite cereal milk lattes and electric-roasted coffee.
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These Detroit food, drink finds made me happy in 2022
DETROIT – Well, the year is coming to an end. Oh, 2022, we hardly knew you. But before this thing wraps up, I thought it would be fun for just a normal guy (me) to review some of my favorite things I found around Detroit this year. I’m not...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New Italian cocktail bar Apt. Disco opens on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – If you’re looking for a place to wear your boogie shoes, you need to check out Apt. Disco tucked in the upstairs of a building on Detroit’s east side. The new cocktail bar is located above its sister bar Lost River on Mack Avenue, and held a soft opening on Dec. 2.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drivers do donuts in front of police officers in busy intersection on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Drivers seen on video doing donuts on 7 Mile and Greenfield roads in front of Detroit police are under investigation. At one point, a man is seen spreading gasoline in the middle of the intersection and lights a ring of fire while several officers look on as the chaos unfolds.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Annual 12 days of GRiZmas in full swing: Here’s how to experience it
DETROIT – It’s the holiday season in Detroit, which means that GRiZmas is in full swing. If you are not familiar, GRiZmas is 12 days of events raising money for Metro Detroit music programs. GRiZmas is named after the Electronic artist GRiZ who is from Southfield and is a Michigan State University alumnus.
Look Around The Old Abandoned Belle Isle Zoo In Detroit
It sat abandoned for a bit of time, and nature did what it does best when humans stay away, and she reclaimed the area. The Belle Isle Zoo in Detroit closed its doors in 2004 due to budget cuts. While it sat empty for a long slate of time, it didn't mean people didn't get curious and explore the old zoo.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Amtrak train departing from Pontiac delayed Monday due to ‘trespasser incident’
PONTIAC, Mich. – An Amtrak train meant to depart from Oakland County early Monday morning is delayed, but the reason for the delay is somewhat unclear. At 4:53 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Amtrak officials announced that Wolverine Train 351, which is departing from Pontiac, would be delayed because of “operator unavailability.” About two hours later, officials reported that the train will be moving about 40 minutes behind schedule due to “mechanical issues.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan man dead after driving car off ferry ramp, police say -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan man dead after driving car off ferry ramp into St. Clair River, police say. A St. Clair County man has died after he submerged...
Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
fox2detroit.com
2 people injured in shooting at Olympia Coney Island in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 5:10 a.m. at Olympia Coney Island on Harper near Chalmers in Detroit. Police say there was an altercation between two men inside the Coney Island restaurant. At some point,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing 68-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit man. Ramon Chaney left his residence on the 18900 block of Warrington Drive on Friday, Dec. 2, at approximately 5:50 p.m. and did not return home. He was last seen wearing a black knit hat, white shirt and blue...
Comments / 0