Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid’s comments after loss to Bengals should scare the rest of the NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs may have lost on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, but even so, the rest of the league should be scared about what’s to come after Andy Reid’s latest statement. The game wasn’t the prettiest game the Chiefs have played this year, but it definitely...
atozsports.com
Broncos receive excellent news overnight
The Denver Broncos are still on their losing streak after last week’s debacle against the Carolina Panthers, in which they lost big time. This week, they could receive a boost from one specific player who is listed as a full go and hasn’t played since Week 10 when he suffered the ankle injury.
Sweet dreams! Bills’ Von Miller falls asleep on live stream, wakes up to Buffalo as No. 1 seed in AFC (Watch)
Star pass rusher Von Miller took a quick snooze in front of a large audience on Sunday and woke up with the Buffalo Bills as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Buffalo did not play on Sunday after defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday Night Football. There were plenty of games to monitor on Sunday if you were a Bills fan or player for that matter, but Miller opted to get onto his Twitch account. During his session, Miller gave away a signed jersey and cards, FaceTimed with Odell Beckham Jr. and took calls while playing video games. At one point, Miller got a bit too comfortable in his gaming chair and nodded off.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Titans completely shock the sports world
The Tennessee Titans completely shocked the NFL and sports world on Tuesday. Tennessee announced that they’re firing longtime general manager Jon Robinson. “Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization,” said Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk in statement released by the team. “I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building.”
atozsports.com
Kevin Byard has heartfelt response about A.J. Brown’s performance vs. Titans
The Tennessee Titans had a flurry of unfortunate events on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The first quarter was close, but that changed quickly. The Titans lost rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks in the first half after a touchdown catch. The offense sputtered, and the defense just couldn’t slow down Philadelphia enough.
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant expected to join Deion Sanders at Colorado
A former Tennessee Vols assistant coach is expected to join Deion Sanders at Colorado, according to a report on Sunday from Football Scoop’s John Brice. According to Brice, former Vols safeties coach Charles Kelly, who is currently a co-defensive coordinator at Alabama, is expected to leave Tuscaloosa for a “top-level coordinator role” on Sanders’ staff.
atozsports.com
Steelers: George Pickens makes a compelling point
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense must be given credit for totaling 351 yards and moving the chains on third down at a 50% rate (a highly efficient mark). Quarterback Kenny Pickett put together some impressive plays throughout the game as Najee Harris led the team with 17 carries for 86 yards.
atozsports.com
The NFL made a major mistake on Monday and it involves the Cincinnati Bengals
The NFL made a major mistake on Monday and it involves the Cincinnati Bengals. On Monday, the NFL announced that the week 15 matchup between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants is being moved from the 4 PM ET time slot to the 8:20 PM ET time slot (Sunday Night Football on ESPN).
atozsports.com
Why Chiefs fans have a great reason to dislike Bengals star after Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati
Kansas City Chiefs fans have a great reason to dislike Cincinnati Bengals star defensive back Jessie Bates. During the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals on Sunday, Bates pulled off a shady maneuver that is maddening for opponents. The former Wake Forest standout saw that Cincinnati was late getting subs...
Bills-Dolphins Week 15 game flexed to Saturday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills’ Week 15 home game against the Miami Dolphins has been flexed to an 8:15 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 17, the NFL announced. The Bills-Dolphins matchup was one of five games eligible to be moved to Saturday during that week. The showdown between the two divisional rivals is […]
atozsports.com
How the Bengals made a key Chiefs player look like a complete fool
The Cincinnati Bengals, as we expected would happen, made a Kansas City Chiefs player look like a fool this past weekend. Before the Bengals’ 27-24 win against the Chiefs on Sunday, Kansas City defensive back Justin Reid talked some trash about how he was going to “lock down” Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
atozsports.com
Titans considering making a much needed lineup change
After a blowout loss the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and another poor showing from the Tennessee Titans‘ offensive line, head coach Mike Vrabel might be ready to make a much needed change to the starting lineup. Starting left tackle Dennis Daley, who joined the Titans via trade from Carolina...
atozsports.com
Titans learn a hard lesson in loss to Eagles
There are a lot of takeaways one could have from the Tennessee Titans‘ (7-5) embarrassing 35-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) on Sunday. Abysmal offensive line play continued, the pass rush remained MIA, A.J. Brown dominated Tennessee’s secondary, and overall, the Titans got overpowered and outplayed in all three phases of the game. Play calling, physicality, execution. You name it, and it was an issue on Sunday.
atozsports.com
Cowboys playmaker delivers strong reminder to NFL
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup had a key performance in the blowout victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas cruised to a 54-19 victory on Sunday Night Football, scoring the final 33 points of the game. The game showed that the Cowboys can turn it on at any moment. And...
atozsports.com
NFL places the Vikings in the national spotlight
On Monday, the NFL announced that the Minnesota Vikings will be featured as one of the six teams in a Saturday Tripleheader. The Vikings’ Week 15 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts is now set for 1:00pm ET on Saturday, December 17. The game will air on NFL Network as the kick off to the triple-header.
atozsports.com
Report from NFL insider explains how Mike Vrabel’s role with Titans will evolve after the firing of Jon Robinson
The Tennessee Titans surprised everyone on Tuesday morning by firing general manager Jon Robinson. Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden, who has been with the Titans for seven years, will lead player personnel for the rest of the season according to a release from the franchise. While Cowden will...
Chiefs - Broncos game time changes
The NFL has flexed the KC Chiefs at Denver Broncos game this coming Sunday from Sunday night to the mid-afternoon game time slot. The game is scheduled at 3 p.m. with the pregame broadcast on 107.9 FM / 1420 KJCK AM at 2 p.m.
atozsports.com
Eagles are taking notes from AFC foe
The Philadelphia Eagles are taking notes from one AFC foe before their matchup against Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Week 13. The Eagles have not had a great run-stop defense in 2022. It is noticeably their biggest flaw, and you can look at the Monday Night Football game against Washington for reference a few weeks ago.
atozsports.com
Why Vols WR Jalin Hyatt’s new NIL deal could be good news for Tennessee
Tennessee Vols star wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has reportedly signed a new NIL deal with Hyatt Hotels. According to Action Network’s Darren Rovell, part of the NIL deal includes the Tennessee wide receiver gifting his teammates a hotel credit that’s equivalent to the team’s stay in Miami for the Orange Bowl.
Comments / 0