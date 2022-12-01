ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Russia blames Ukraine for 3rd drone strike on airbase in 2 days

Attacks continued to batter Russian infrastructure on Tuesday, as another drone strike targeted an airfield in the country's Kursk region, Axios reported. This marks the third reported drone strike on a Russian military base in the past two days.  "An oil storage tank caught fire near Kursk airfield as a result of a drone attack," Kursk regional Governor Roman Starovoit said, per Politico. "There were no casualties. The fire is being localized. All special services are working at the site." The airfield is reportedly about 60 miles from the Ukrainian border.  The drone strike comes just one day after a pair of Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted a pair...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Russia fires more missiles, claims Kyiv hit its air bases

KYIV – Moscow unleashed another massive missile barrage in Ukraine on Monday, striking homes and buildings and killing civilians, hours after the Kremlin claimed Ukrainian drones struck two air bases deep inside Russian territory. The unprecedented attack in Russia threatened a major escalation of the nine-month war because it...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hungary vetoes EU Ukraine aid, deepening rift with Brussels

BRUSSELS – A rift between the European Union and member state Hungary deepened Tuesday when Budapest vetoed an 18 billion euro ($18.93 billion) financial aid package to Kyiv, exacerbating a dispute over the rule of law under Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his outlook over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
ClickOnDetroit.com

US intel chief thinking 'optimistically' for Ukraine forces

KYIV – The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia’s war in Ukraine is running at a “reduced tempo” and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months. Avril Haines alluded to past allegations by some that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisers could...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

South African president awaits party decision on his fate

JOHANNESBURG – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looked relaxed and shared a joke with journalists as he made a brief appearance Sunday at a meeting of the African National Congress party's national working committee, which is discussing his political fate. Ramaphosa's future hangs in the balance as he faces...
ClickOnDetroit.com

State news: Iran executed 4 people it says spied for Israel

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities executed four people Sunday accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, the state-run IRNA news agency said. Three others received lengthy prison sentences. IRNA said the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard announced the arrests of a network of people linked to the Israeli agency....
ClickOnDetroit.com

Serbia charged by FIFA for team, fans conduct at World Cup

DOHA – FIFA brought disciplinary charges against Serbia on Monday for alleged misconduct by players and fans including offensive chants at a World Cup match against Switzerland. Tensions flared in the stands and on the field in a rematch of their stormy game at the 2018 World Cup that...
960 The Ref

Belief is Croatia's biggest weapon vs Brazil at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — In terms of population, there's no contest between Brazil and Croatia. “Brazil has 200 million people, we only have 4 million,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić said Tuesday. “So we are pretty much like a suburb of a major city in Brazil.”
Reuters

Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Residents of China's capital were allowed into parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after unprecedented protests against a tough zero-COVID policy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy