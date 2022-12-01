The sparkle of Champagne is outshone only by that of diamonds. Now a Robb Report reader will have the opportunity to enjoy both in a collaboration between Rare Champagne and French heritage jeweler Mellerio, inspired by their mutual muse and client Marie Antoinette. In 1997, the Champagne house’s famed cellar master Régis Camus blended a limited quantity of a special bubbly called Le Secret, which he bottled in 1,500 magnums and cellared. Realizing the extraordinary personality of the cuvée 20 years later, he invited Mellerio, founded in Paris in 1515, to design the exterior for 10 of the magnums, each with...

14 MINUTES AGO