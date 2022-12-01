Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
Record & Landmark, Dec. 5-11, 1997. Obit Howard Augustus Moore, 78. “He was a member of First Baptist Church and was the retired owner and operator of Moore’s Diner. He attended Iredell County Schools and served with the U.S. Navy during World War II in the South Pacific.” (12/5)
iredellfreenews.com
2022 future5 honorees committed to helping Statesville area reach its potential
The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce recognized Kaleigh Darty, Joshua McCrary, Kevin Angell, Hannah Scott, and Meagan Kowalski on Friday as the 2022 Iredell Health System Future 5 honorees. These young professionals were chosen for this award because of their commitment to the Greater Statesville area through civic and business...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell sworn in for third term Monday
Campbell was sworn in by Iredell County Superior Court Judge Will Long as Campbell’s wife, Stacy, sons Graham and Lawson, and daughter Addison stood at his side. The sanctuary at Beulah Baptist Church also was filled with Campbell’s work family, as many of the deputies, detention officers and civilian personnel also were sworn in by Long.
860wacb.com
Body Found Near Troutman
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office while working on a missing persons report found a body near Troutman on Thursday. The death is being investigated as a homicide according to Sheriff Darren Campbell. Campbell said a missing persons report was filed Thursday concerning an individual who had not been seen...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Gathers To Celebrate Christmas
GASTONIA, N.C. — Hundreds of people turned out in Gastonia for this year’s Christmas in the City Parade on Sunday. Dozens of floats, along with several high school bands, glided down Main Street. The parade featured Santa, entertainment, and vendors. Some familiar faces from WCCB-TV also got to...
WBTV
Salisbury native, former head of NCDHHS, and NC Chamber President Phil Kirk to speak at Rowan Chamber event
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Phil Kirk, former North Carolina Chamber President, will speak at the Power In Partnership (PIP) breakfast on Thurs., December 15, 7:30 a.m. at The Abbey (128 N Fulton St, Salisbury, NC). Rowan Helping Ministries and Rowan Meals on Wheels will sponsor the Dec. PIP.
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Did you know that for every one dog adopted, Iredell County Animal Services may receive two to four (or more) times that number in the same day, if there is space for them? And there are lots of days that no dogs are adopted and they still may receive a number of homeless dogs each day.
Deputies investigate after decomposed body found in wooded area near Conover
CONOVER, N.C. — On Monday, half a dozen deputies in Catawba County continued a death investigation near Conover after a decomposed body was discovered in the woods. The body was found Saturday afternoon by a man and his family in a wooded area near Lee Cline Road, just north of Conover, according to the sheriff’s office.
WBTV
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
860wacb.com
Statesville Woman Jailed In Alexander County
Heaven Angel Smith, age 33 of Statesville, was placed in custody Sunday night by Taylorsville Police and charged with for felony probation.The felony warrants are from Wilkes County. She is being held under a $30,000 secured bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Troutman Christmas Parade marches on despite Saturday's rain
To see more photos from the Troutman Christmas Parade please see Page A8 and online at www.statesville.com or Facebook. A little bit of rain didn’t stop the Troutman Christmas Parade on Saturday. Folks brought their rain gear and gathered in Troutman to watch high school bands, pageant queens and youth football champs ride in the annual event.
Man's body found in rural Catawba County, deputies say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered Saturday afternoon. Deputies said someone reported finding the body just before 4 p.m. along Lee Cline Road, near the intersection with Eckard Road in the northern part of the county. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to be that of an adult male, but an approximate age and race were not established just yet.
WCNC
Moore County authorities investigate vandalism that left thousands without power
ABERDEEN, N.C. — A state of emergency is in effect for Moore County after tens of thousands of customers were left without power in what officials believe stemmed from a targeted attack. A Duke Energy outage map Saturday evening showed 37,998 customers without power in Moore County; The Randolph...
Renovated Mooresville skatepark opens to public
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville’s renovated skate part is now open to the public. The new park will give access to surrounding residents and is the largest skate park in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. The park is located on West Iredell Avenue in Mooresville and debuted...
Mooresville Fire offers photos with antique fire truck to help the hungry
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Fire-Rescue officials are allowing people to take holiday photos with their 1938 fire truck in return for canned food donations. The antique firetruck will be located outside of Town Hall on main street from 9 a.m. to dusk on Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18.
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 25-Dec.1)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. • Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 97 • Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 97.5. Charlotte (28211) • Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5.
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: Western Avenue Baptist Church presents ‘An Avenue Christmas’
Western Avenue Baptist Church hosted its third annual “An Avenue Christmas” on Friday evening. A live brass band played treasured Christmas songs, while families and friends went “ice” skating, took a horse-drawn carriage ride, and roasted marshmallows over the fire pits. There was plenty of hot...
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in southwest Charlotte Monday morning, officials said. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Nations Ford Road at Arrowood Road, just east of Interstate 77. Medic confirmed the victim was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Hickory police chief set to retire in 2023, town officials say
HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department will soon have a new police chief. Thurman Whisnant announced this week that he would be retiring as the police chief after 22 years with the department. Whisnant was sworn in as the chief in 2016. “It has been such an honor...
WBTV
Railroad work coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $16.3 million contract to make safety improvements where Rogers Lake Road crosses the North Carolina and Norfolk Southern Railroads in Kannapolis. Albemarle contractor NJR Group, Inc. has been awarded the project to build a bridge separating Rogers Lake...
