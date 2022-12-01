ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

Record & Landmark, Dec. 5-11, 1997. Obit Howard Augustus Moore, 78. “He was a member of First Baptist Church and was the retired owner and operator of Moore’s Diner. He attended Iredell County Schools and served with the U.S. Navy during World War II in the South Pacific.” (12/5)
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

2022 future5 honorees committed to helping Statesville area reach its potential

The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce recognized Kaleigh Darty, Joshua McCrary, Kevin Angell, Hannah Scott, and Meagan Kowalski on Friday as the 2022 Iredell Health System Future 5 honorees. These young professionals were chosen for this award because of their commitment to the Greater Statesville area through civic and business...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell sworn in for third term Monday

Campbell was sworn in by Iredell County Superior Court Judge Will Long as Campbell’s wife, Stacy, sons Graham and Lawson, and daughter Addison stood at his side. The sanctuary at Beulah Baptist Church also was filled with Campbell’s work family, as many of the deputies, detention officers and civilian personnel also were sworn in by Long.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Body Found Near Troutman

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office while working on a missing persons report found a body near Troutman on Thursday. The death is being investigated as a homicide according to Sheriff Darren Campbell. Campbell said a missing persons report was filed Thursday concerning an individual who had not been seen...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Gathers To Celebrate Christmas

GASTONIA, N.C. — Hundreds of people turned out in Gastonia for this year’s Christmas in the City Parade on Sunday. Dozens of floats, along with several high school bands, glided down Main Street. The parade featured Santa, entertainment, and vendors. Some familiar faces from WCCB-TV also got to...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Salisbury native, former head of NCDHHS, and NC Chamber President Phil Kirk to speak at Rowan Chamber event

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Phil Kirk, former North Carolina Chamber President, will speak at the Power In Partnership (PIP) breakfast on Thurs., December 15, 7:30 a.m. at The Abbey (128 N Fulton St, Salisbury, NC). Rowan Helping Ministries and Rowan Meals on Wheels will sponsor the Dec. PIP.
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Did you know that for every one dog adopted, Iredell County Animal Services may receive two to four (or more) times that number in the same day, if there is space for them? And there are lots of days that no dogs are adopted and they still may receive a number of homeless dogs each day.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
MOORESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Woman Jailed In Alexander County

Heaven Angel Smith, age 33 of Statesville, was placed in custody Sunday night by Taylorsville Police and charged with for felony probation.The felony warrants are from Wilkes County. She is being held under a $30,000 secured bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Troutman Christmas Parade marches on despite Saturday's rain

To see more photos from the Troutman Christmas Parade please see Page A8 and online at www.statesville.com or Facebook. A little bit of rain didn’t stop the Troutman Christmas Parade on Saturday. Folks brought their rain gear and gathered in Troutman to watch high school bands, pageant queens and youth football champs ride in the annual event.
TROUTMAN, NC
WCNC

Man's body found in rural Catawba County, deputies say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered Saturday afternoon. Deputies said someone reported finding the body just before 4 p.m. along Lee Cline Road, near the intersection with Eckard Road in the northern part of the county. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to be that of an adult male, but an approximate age and race were not established just yet.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Renovated Mooresville skatepark opens to public

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville’s renovated skate part is now open to the public. The new park will give access to surrounding residents and is the largest skate park in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. The park is located on West Iredell Avenue in Mooresville and debuted...
MOORESVILLE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 25-Dec.1)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. • Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 97 • Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 97.5. Charlotte (28211) • Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Railroad work coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $16.3 million contract to make safety improvements where Rogers Lake Road crosses the North Carolina and Norfolk Southern Railroads in Kannapolis. Albemarle contractor NJR Group, Inc. has been awarded the project to build a bridge separating Rogers Lake...
KANNAPOLIS, NC

