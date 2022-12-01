Read full article on original website
Tyson Fury To Usyk: You’re Next, You Little B!tch! I Ain’t No Bodybuilder, Sucker!
Oleksandr Usyk stood silent on the ring apron and appeared as if he were trying not to laugh. Tyson Fury yelled in Usyk’s face just a few minutes after he was done dismantling Dereck Chisora, an opponent who gave Usyk a difficult fight just two years ago. An ever-rowdy Fury promised the undefeated IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion he’ll get some of the same if they fight next at some point early in 2023.
Chisora: I Cannot Talk Sh!t About Fury, A Man Who Puts Food On The Table For Your Kids
Derek Chisora drew applause during a press conference Thursday in London for his honest expression of respect toward Tyson Fury. Chisora and Fury haven’t really talked trash during the promotion of their heavyweight title fight Saturday night because they genuinely respect one another. Fury’s challenger explained, too, that it’s tough to belittle the undefeated Fury when it was the champion who delivered on his promise to secure Chisora a seven-figure payday for a fight that has been consistently criticized as an unnecessary mismatch.
Crawford: Something Is Wrong With ‘Mad, Jealous’ Charlo – ‘I'd Beat His Ass Easy’
Terence Crawford has a clash scheduled on the calendar for Dec. 10 against David Avanesyan, and he still intends to get a fight made with Errol Spence Jr. soon after that, but the Nebraskan has suddenly been caught in a back-and-forth beef with a new foe. The WBO welterweight champion...
Daniel Dubois: Kevin Lerena Caught Me and I Felt Like My Knee Went
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London - Daniel Dubois is still the WBA "regular" heavyweight champion of the world, but such a status looked heavily in doubt in the first round of his first defense against Kevin Lerena. Dubois appeared on the brink of a shock defeat when, after being caught by...
Fury: I'd Bet 1 Million With Anybody That Wilder Knocks Joshua Out Cold!
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is willing to put his money where his mouth is - by putting up a bet of $1 million that Deontay Wilder will knock Anthony Joshua out - if the two former beltholders ever collide. Fury has face Wilder on three occasions. They went to...
Tank Alleges Garcia Is Definitely On Something; Ryan Says He Doesn't Even Take Supplements
Gervonta “Tank” Davis tossed a grenade on Twitter on Saturday alleging that Ryan Garcia is “definitely on something” in response to a picture of a clothed Garcia embracing super welterweight Tim Tszyu. “No funny sh!t. If I find out he's cheating, it's going to be a...
Photos: Demetrius Andrade, Demond Nicholson - Face To Face at Presser
Undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis went face to face with unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García at a press conference on Monday before they meet for Davis’ WBA Lightweight Title on Saturday, January 7 headlining a SHOWTIME PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
Fury: Someone's Getting Knocked Out In Much Different Fight From Last Time With Chisora
Tyson Fury defeated Dereck Chisora relatively easily the last time they fought. The eventual heavyweight champion dominated Chisora for much of a rematch that was stopped by Chisora’s handlers following the 10th round in November 2014 at ExCeL London. Fury mostly controlled that bout with his jab and occasionally connected with right hands, but some fans in the sellout crowd of approximately 22,000 booed at times because their second bout lacked action.
Tyson Fury Beats Down Derek Chisora, Stops Him in Tenth of Trilogy
Tyson Fury handed out a brutal beating to Derek Chisora as he battered his old rival around the ring before it was finally stopped in the tenth round. Chisora gave what Chisora gives – exceptional toughness and bravery. But this was uncomfortable watching at times as Fury teed off on an opponent who would just not quit and not go down.
Canelo Alvarez 'Very Likely' To Face John Ryder In May, Hearn Says
Canelo Alvarez’s future is becoming clearer with each passing day. Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn has stated that the undisputed super middleweight champion Alvarez is "very likely" to next face John Ryder in May in either the United States, United Kingdom, or Mexico, and that discussions have already begun for the potential fight with Alvarez manager and trainer Eddy Reynoso.
Photos: Artur Beterbiev, Anthony Yarde - Face To Face in London
WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs), will defend his titles against Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs), on Saturday, January 28 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. “I never back down from a challenge, and Anthony Yarde is one of the top contenders who...
Ryder: I'm Standing Pretty Now, Would Be A Dream To Fight Canelo...Whenever, Wherever
John Ryder has never been in a more prominent position in his career. The assurance of a big fight was secured for the veteran gatekeeper following an injury stoppage of Zach Parker at the start of the fifth round last month at The O2 in London. The win came with the interim WBO super middleweight title stake.
Taylor-Catterall Rematch Pushed Back From February 4 Until Date TBD In February Or March
The date of the Josh Taylor-Jack Catterall rematch will change yet again. Promoter Bob Arum has confirmed to BoxingScene.com that Taylor and Catterall will not fight February 4, as planned. Their second fight for Taylor’s WBO junior welterweight title will instead take place either later in February or at some point in March.
Estrada, Gonzalez and The Glory of Greatness: Ringside Afterthoughts
It’s not a new thing to notice the buzz in an arena before a big fight. It was impossible to miss tonight. Fans showed up knowing what they were going to get. Two of the greatest sub-bantamweight performers of all-time were locking horns for the third time. It was special twice already.
Andrade-Nicholson, Ellis-Villa Added To Tank-Garcia Showtime PPV Telecast
Demetrius Andrade will make his super middleweight debut on what would’ve been considered the unlikeliest of platforms this time a year ago. BoxingScene.com has learned that Andrade has agreed to fight veteran Demond Nicholson in a 10-round bout on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard January 7 in Washington, D.C. Andrade-Nicholson will be one of three bouts Showtime will televise as part of the Davis-Garcia undercard from Capital One Arena.
Dainier Pero Wins Pro Debut Via First Round Knockout
Dainier Pero didn’t waste anytime Saturday night. The highly touted heavyweight prospect won his professional debut against Deane Williams via first round knockout. The fight was part of a nine fight card that took place at the Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Pero recently made the move to Las...
Gervonta Davis ‘Not Sleeping On’ Hector Luis Garcia; Ready ‘To Go Through Everybody’ At 135
There was only one opponent named Garcia that Gervonta Davis and his trainer, Calvin Ford, were willing to discuss Monday. The powerful southpaw’s showdown with Ryan Garcia would be one of the biggest fights in boxing in 2023, but only if the favored Davis gets past unbeaten WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia on January 7. Davis acknowledged during a press conference in Washington, D.C. that he realizes he’ll face a dangerous opponent next month, an emerging, motivated underdog who wants nothing more than to pull off another upset in their 12-round, 135-pound title fight.
David Benavidez: "I Wish Nothing But The Best For Edgar Berlanga But He's Not Getting Any Better"
Having urged, pleaded, and flat-out begged the elite of the super middleweight division to face him, David Benavidez was relieved when he was given the good news. After years of back-and-forth trash talk between himself and Caleb Plant, the two have officially agreed to terms and will square off in the first quarter of 2023.
Derek Chisora Not Looking To Retire, Plans To Continue Career
Heavyweight veteran Derek Chisora, 38-years-old, is not looking to retire in the near future. This past Saturday night, before a crowd of 60,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Chisora take a beating at the hands of WBC world champion Tyson Fury. Chisora, with 46 fights under his belt, suffered...
Lennox Lewis Cautions That Usyk is No Walkover Fight For Tyson Fury
Lennox Lewis, the last fighter to be crowned as the undisputed heavyweight champion, believes Oleksandr Usyk is a very formidable opponent for Tyson Fury. This past Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Fury retained the WBC title when he battered and stopped Derek Chisora in the tenth round of their trilogy fight.
