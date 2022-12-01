There was only one opponent named Garcia that Gervonta Davis and his trainer, Calvin Ford, were willing to discuss Monday. The powerful southpaw’s showdown with Ryan Garcia would be one of the biggest fights in boxing in 2023, but only if the favored Davis gets past unbeaten WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia on January 7. Davis acknowledged during a press conference in Washington, D.C. that he realizes he’ll face a dangerous opponent next month, an emerging, motivated underdog who wants nothing more than to pull off another upset in their 12-round, 135-pound title fight.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 HOURS AGO