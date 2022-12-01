Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Retirees: Will You Get the Maximum Social Security Benefit of $4,555 Per Month in 2023?
The Social Security Administration (SSA) adjusts retirement benefits on an annual basis to account for rising prices and changes in general wage levels. As a result, the maximum Social Security benefit for retired workers increases each year. For individuals that claim benefits in 2023, that sum will climb to $4,555 per month, up from $4,194 per month in 2022.
KXLY
Applying for Social Security in 2023? 3 Things You Need to Know
After paying into Social Security for decades, you’re finally ready to start getting some money back in 2023. Congratulations! Signing up for benefits is a big step for many seniors, but it can also be a little confusing. Here are three things you ought to know before you apply for Social Security next year.
KXLY
Why Your First Social Security Check of 2023 Will Look Different
When you get your first Social Security check in 2023, it will not look the same as the last payment you got this year. There are a few primary reasons why that may be the case. Here’s why you can expect a change to your check. You’re going to...
KXLY
There’s Some Bad News About 2023’s Big Social Security Raise
Retirees on Social Security are going to get a huge benefits increase in 2023. Their monthly checks will rise by 8.7%. This benefits increase is the biggest annual increase in retirement payments in the last four decades. Seniors may be excited to see their payments go up so much. But...
KXLY
On Social Security and Going Back to Work? Prepare for This Unwanted Surprise
If you’re a retiree who’s struggling to make ends meet in the face of inflation, you’re no doubt in good company. Living costs have soared over the past year, and while inflation is showing signs of cooling, a lot of progress still needs to be made before people get notable relief.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
KXLY
Social Security: Why Patience Doesn’t Always Pay Off
They say patience is a virtue, and when it comes to Social Security, it certainly can be. That’s because filers who delay their Social Security claims are rewarded financially. You’re entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit based on your personal wage history once you arrive at your...
KXLY
43% of Retirement Savers Check Their Account Balances More Than 3 Times a Week. Here’s Why That’s a Huge Mistake
The past 12 months have hardly been kind to retirement savers. Since the start of 2022, many people have seen their IRA or 401(k) balances drop. In fact, Fidelity reports that the average 401(k) plan balance is down almost 23% from a year ago, while the average IRA balance is down almost 25%. And a big reason has to do with recent stock market volatility.
KXLY
Medicare Part B Costs Are Shrinking. Here’s What You’ll Pay In 2023
Millions of older Americans rely on Medicare for health coverage. And that coverage can be more expensive than anticipated. While Medicare Part A, which covers hospital care, is free for most enrollees, Part B, which covers outpatient services, comes at a cost. Specifically, enrollees pay a monthly premium for Part B — either a standard premium or a standard premium plus a surcharge, depending on income.
KXLY
Can’t Max Out Your IRA by the End of 2022? Here’s Why You Don’t Have to Worry
When it comes to retirement savings, IRAs are a mixed bag. On the plus side, they generally come with a greater number of investment options than what you’ll find in a 401(k) plan. For example, with IRAs, you can put money into individual stocks, whereas 401(k) plans don’t typically let you do that. But getting to hand-pick stocks could mean assembling an investment portfolio that better aligns with your goals and risk tolerance, which is an important thing.
KXLY
Medicare Clock Ticking: Only 3 Days Left to Make These 4 Changes
Throughout much of the year, your Medicare plan selections are set in stone except under special circumstances. However, there is a limited window when anyone on Medicare can make changes. Medicare’s open enrollment period began on Oct. 15, 2022. But the clock is ticking: The open enrollment period ends on...
Farmers of color sue government for promised federal aid
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The federal government has illegally broken a promise to pay off the debts of a group of Black farmers, according to a class-action lawsuit. The group hopes to put pressure on officials to keep their word and to restore funding that was dropped after a group of white farmers filed legal challenges arguing their exclusion was a violation of their constitutional rights.
Comments / 0