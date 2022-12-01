ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

India shared a list of products with Moscow for access to Russian market – minister

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s foreign minister on Monday said his country had given a list of Indian products to Moscow for access to Russian markets. The statement comes after a Reuters reported last week that Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, as sanctions squeeze Russia’s ability to keep vital industries running.
Tesla China denies media reports of output cut at Shanghai plant

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla on Monday said media reports which said its plant in Shanghai would cut December output of its Model Y were “untrue”. Reuters on Monday reported Model Y output at the plant was set to fall by more than 20% versus November citing two sources with knowledge of the electric vehicle (EV) giant’s production plan.
UK watchdog moots tougher checks on financial marketing

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s financial watchdog on Tuesday proposed tougher rules for approving financial promotions after a sharp rise in misleading marketing online. Currently, marketing information can be approved by a firm regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) without its direct nod. But under the new measures,...
Toronto home prices fall 1% in November; down roughly 19% from peak

TORONTO (Reuters) – Home prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) fell in November as rapidly rising interest rates weighed on the city’s once-red-hot housing market, data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) showed on Tuesday. The average price of a GTA home fell to C$1.08...
Factbox-Saudi-China energy, trade and investment ties

(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia will host a China-Arab summit on Dec. 9 attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the leaders of the two countries expected to discuss trade ties and regional security. Xi’s visit comes at a time when U.S.-Saudi ties are at a nadir, uncertainty weighs on...
EU antitrust regulators charge Deutsche Bank, Rabobank over bond cartel

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday charged Deutsche Bank and Rabobank with taking part in a government bond cartel. The European Commission said the two banks coordinated pricing and trading strategies on euro-denominated sovereign, SSA (supra-sovereign, foreign sovereign, sub-sovereign/agency), covered and government guaranteed bonds between 2005-2016. It...
China reports 28,062 new COVID cases for Dec 5 vs 30,014 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 28,062 new COVID-19 infections on Dec. 5, of which 5,046 were symptomatic and 23,016 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That is compared with 30,014 new cases a day earlier – 4,318 symptomatic and 25,696 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately....
Germany to decide mid-December on purchase of F-35 fighter jet

BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The German parliament will decide in mid-December about the 10 billion euro ($10.50 billion) purchase of the F-35 fighter jet produced by U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday.
Beijing Capital Airport drops negative COVID test requirement from Tuesday

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Beijing Capital International Airport no longer requires a negative COVID-19 test result for entry to terminals, starting from Tuesday, state media said. Entrants do not need to provide a certificate of a negative nucleic acid test, the Beijing News, a newspaper owned by the Chinese...
ECB to hike again but “very close” to neutral rates – Herodotou

LONDON (Reuters) – European Central Bank interest rates will go up again but are now “very near” their neutral level, ECB policymaker Constantinos Herodotou said on Tuesday. “We are very near the neutral rate. There will be I think another hike or hikes,” Herodotou, Cyprus’ ECB Governing...
Chinese rush to stock up antigen kits, medicines as COVID prevention curbs ease

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese residents have rushed to snap up COVID-19 antigen kits and medicines for fevers and colds, as the country’s recent easing of prevention measures triggered widespread concern among the public that they could now catch the virus. Online medicine platforms, pharmacies and drugmakers have in...
India’s capital blanketed in smog; private construction banned

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s capital, New Delhi, was engulfed in thick smog early on Monday as cooler weather exacerbated pollution and the government banned private construction in and around the city to try to limit dust and emissions. Residents of New Delhi and its suburbs endure poor...
Lula’s promise of a ministry of indigenous people in doubt

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s indigenous leaders are counting on President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva keeping his promise to create a ministry of indigenous affairs to help restore their people’s rights and protections that were undermined by the current government. But on Friday Lula said he might...
German top court dismisses challenge to EU recovery fund

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s constitutional court on Tuesday threw out a legal challenge against the European Union’s 750-billion-euro ($786 billion) recovery fund, which saw the bloc take on joint debt to help member states overcome the COVID-19 crisis. The ruling will feed into debate on whether the...
Chinese capital prepares for ‘life again’ as lockdowns lift across country

(Reuters) – China’s capital Beijing dropped the need for people to show negative COVID tests to enter supermarkets and offices on Tuesday, the latest in an easing of curbs across the country following last month’s historic protests. “Beijing readies itself for life again” read a headline in...

