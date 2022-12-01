Read full article on original website
India shared a list of products with Moscow for access to Russian market – minister
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s foreign minister on Monday said his country had given a list of Indian products to Moscow for access to Russian markets. The statement comes after a Reuters reported last week that Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, as sanctions squeeze Russia’s ability to keep vital industries running.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia claims Ukraine shelling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and says there is ‘no prospect for peace talks’
Moscow accuses Ukraine of ‘nuclear terrorism’; Kremlin spokesperson says there is no prospect for negotiations with Kyiv at the moment
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield ablaze from drone strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Tesla China denies media reports of output cut at Shanghai plant
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla on Monday said media reports which said its plant in Shanghai would cut December output of its Model Y were “untrue”. Reuters on Monday reported Model Y output at the plant was set to fall by more than 20% versus November citing two sources with knowledge of the electric vehicle (EV) giant’s production plan.
UK watchdog moots tougher checks on financial marketing
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s financial watchdog on Tuesday proposed tougher rules for approving financial promotions after a sharp rise in misleading marketing online. Currently, marketing information can be approved by a firm regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) without its direct nod. But under the new measures,...
Toronto home prices fall 1% in November; down roughly 19% from peak
TORONTO (Reuters) – Home prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) fell in November as rapidly rising interest rates weighed on the city’s once-red-hot housing market, data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) showed on Tuesday. The average price of a GTA home fell to C$1.08...
Foxconn expects full production at COVID-hit China plant late December to early January -source
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Apple supplier Foxconn expects to see full production resume at a COVID-hit China plant around late December to early January, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Monday, after unrest at a major iPhone factory in China’s Zhengzhou. Foxconn and the local government are...
Factbox-Saudi-China energy, trade and investment ties
(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia will host a China-Arab summit on Dec. 9 attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the leaders of the two countries expected to discuss trade ties and regional security. Xi’s visit comes at a time when U.S.-Saudi ties are at a nadir, uncertainty weighs on...
IEA: Renewables to quickly overtake coal
The International Energy Agency sees fossil fuels fading from the electricity landscape over the next few years.
EU antitrust regulators charge Deutsche Bank, Rabobank over bond cartel
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday charged Deutsche Bank and Rabobank with taking part in a government bond cartel. The European Commission said the two banks coordinated pricing and trading strategies on euro-denominated sovereign, SSA (supra-sovereign, foreign sovereign, sub-sovereign/agency), covered and government guaranteed bonds between 2005-2016. It...
China reports 28,062 new COVID cases for Dec 5 vs 30,014 a day earlier
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 28,062 new COVID-19 infections on Dec. 5, of which 5,046 were symptomatic and 23,016 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That is compared with 30,014 new cases a day earlier – 4,318 symptomatic and 25,696 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately....
Germany to decide mid-December on purchase of F-35 fighter jet
BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The German parliament will decide in mid-December about the 10 billion euro ($10.50 billion) purchase of the F-35 fighter jet produced by U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday.
Beijing Capital Airport drops negative COVID test requirement from Tuesday
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Beijing Capital International Airport no longer requires a negative COVID-19 test result for entry to terminals, starting from Tuesday, state media said. Entrants do not need to provide a certificate of a negative nucleic acid test, the Beijing News, a newspaper owned by the Chinese...
ECB to hike again but “very close” to neutral rates – Herodotou
LONDON (Reuters) – European Central Bank interest rates will go up again but are now “very near” their neutral level, ECB policymaker Constantinos Herodotou said on Tuesday. “We are very near the neutral rate. There will be I think another hike or hikes,” Herodotou, Cyprus’ ECB Governing...
Chinese rush to stock up antigen kits, medicines as COVID prevention curbs ease
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese residents have rushed to snap up COVID-19 antigen kits and medicines for fevers and colds, as the country’s recent easing of prevention measures triggered widespread concern among the public that they could now catch the virus. Online medicine platforms, pharmacies and drugmakers have in...
India’s capital blanketed in smog; private construction banned
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s capital, New Delhi, was engulfed in thick smog early on Monday as cooler weather exacerbated pollution and the government banned private construction in and around the city to try to limit dust and emissions. Residents of New Delhi and its suburbs endure poor...
Lula’s promise of a ministry of indigenous people in doubt
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s indigenous leaders are counting on President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva keeping his promise to create a ministry of indigenous affairs to help restore their people’s rights and protections that were undermined by the current government. But on Friday Lula said he might...
Fuel runs short at South Korean petrol stations as union plans general strike alongside truckers
SEOUL (Reuters) – A nationwide strike by South Korean truckers has led nearly 100 petrol stations across the country to run dry, government data show, and a national trade union said it would launch a general strike on Tuesday in support of the drivers. The truckers’ strike over a...
German top court dismisses challenge to EU recovery fund
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s constitutional court on Tuesday threw out a legal challenge against the European Union’s 750-billion-euro ($786 billion) recovery fund, which saw the bloc take on joint debt to help member states overcome the COVID-19 crisis. The ruling will feed into debate on whether the...
Chinese capital prepares for ‘life again’ as lockdowns lift across country
(Reuters) – China’s capital Beijing dropped the need for people to show negative COVID tests to enter supermarkets and offices on Tuesday, the latest in an easing of curbs across the country following last month’s historic protests. “Beijing readies itself for life again” read a headline in...
