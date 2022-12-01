ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why Cowboys' helmets have a red stripe on 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Colts

The Dallas Star and Stripes will look a little bit different Sunday night — and it's in honor of the Stars and Stripes. The Cowboys have one of the most iconic uniform looks across the NFL, and while there have been minor changes and facelifts here and there, the single star and the stripes have remained on their lids.
Colts' Jeff Saturday offers bizarre answer to whether Matt Ryan's injury has affected play: 'I haven't asked him'

The Jeff Saturday experiment in Indianapolis has continued to produce less-than-desired results. Not only on the field of play, but also in the coach's news conferences. The latest such example came on Monday, when a reporter asked Saturday whether the injury suffered by Matt Ryan ahead of Week 8 — a Grade 2 shoulder separation — has since affected his play.
How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' playoff chances, Super Bowl odds

The 49ers have lost their second starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played well since regaining the starting job after Trey Lance fractured his fibula in Week 2, suffered his own season-ending left foot injury in Sunday's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.
Saints' Dennis Allen explains why Mark Ingram stepped out of bounds short of first-down marker in key spot vs. Bucs

Mark Ingram could have stepped up. Instead, he stepped out — but there was a reason for that. The fourth quarter of the Week 13 Buccaneers-Saints "Monday Night Football" matchup was one for the ages. Not because of crisp, clean execution and Grade-A football, but because of endless questionable coaching decisions and missed opportunities by players.
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Buccaneers vs. Saints in Week 13

"Monday Night Football" in Week 13 features one of the most heated rivalries in recent history, as the Saints and Buccaneers meet down in Tampa. The two NFC South foes are always good for some fireworks. In the first meeting between the two this season, Bucs wide receiver and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore got into an altercation, resulting in the two of them receiving ejections. The bad blood between the two dates back to 2017, and there have been multiple incidents since.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy more WRs impacting Week 13 start-or-sit calls

With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their last-minute checks of the Week 13 injury report for several standout wide receivers, including Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Jameson Williams, Darius Slayton, and Zay Jones, who are listed as "questionable" and could have a major effect on start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 14: James Cook, Tyler Huntley among top free-agent pickups

It's a good thing this is the final week of the fantasy football regular season because we're running out of waiver wire options. Well, not really, but the top Week 14 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds don't inspire a ton of confidence if you're in a must-win situation. Guys like Zonovan Knight, Cam Akers, James Cook, DeeJay Dallas, and Tony Jones Jr. can certainly help, but are they really worth getting into bidding wars over? You might just as easily be able to find difference-makers after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

