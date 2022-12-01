Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Why Cowboys' helmets have a red stripe on 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Colts
The Dallas Star and Stripes will look a little bit different Sunday night — and it's in honor of the Stars and Stripes. The Cowboys have one of the most iconic uniform looks across the NFL, and while there have been minor changes and facelifts here and there, the single star and the stripes have remained on their lids.
Sporting News
Who is Brock Purdy? Mr. Irrelevant 2022 thrust into 49ers' QB1 role after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out of the 49ers' Week 13 game vs. the Dolphins with a foot injury. Garoppolo appeared to hurt his left ankle on a Dolphins sack early in the first quarter. He was seen leaving the field in a cart, and was later ruled out by the 49ers.
Sporting News
Colts' Jeff Saturday offers bizarre answer to whether Matt Ryan's injury has affected play: 'I haven't asked him'
The Jeff Saturday experiment in Indianapolis has continued to produce less-than-desired results. Not only on the field of play, but also in the coach's news conferences. The latest such example came on Monday, when a reporter asked Saturday whether the injury suffered by Matt Ryan ahead of Week 8 — a Grade 2 shoulder separation — has since affected his play.
Sporting News
Tom Brady cracks joke after ugly Buccaneers 'Monday Night Football' win: 'Just like we drew it up'
The Buccaneers hadn't led since the second quarter against the Saints on "Monday Night Football," but after the clock hit triple zeroes, they had somehow managed to eke out a 17-16 victory, courtesy of two fourth-quarter touchdown drives led by Tom Brady. A team that had managed to largely contain...
Sporting News
How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' playoff chances, Super Bowl odds
The 49ers have lost their second starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played well since regaining the starting job after Trey Lance fractured his fibula in Week 2, suffered his own season-ending left foot injury in Sunday's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.
Deion Sanders encourages Colorado players to transfer in first team meeting: ‘I’m bringing my luggage with me’
During his first meeting as head coach, Deion Sanders encouraged members of his team to enter the NCAA transfer portal to make room for the players he’ll be bringing with him to Colorado including his son, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Cowboys meet with OBJ, talking 'many options,' says Jerry Jones
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says his team is discussing "many options" when it comes to the possible signing of prized free agent Odell Beckham Jr.
Sporting News
Why did the Panthers release Baker Mayfield? QB's request, Carolina's depth chart prompted move
The Panthers brought the Baker Mayfield era to an abrupt end on the Monday following their bye week. Carolina announced that it had released Mayfield, who began the season as the team's starting quarterback, 13 weeks into the 2022 NFL season. The Panthers acquired Mayfield on July 6 from the...
Eli, Peyton Manning to Coach Against One Another at Pro Bowl Games
The brothers will coach at the inaugural skills competition and flag football games in February.
Sporting News
Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes explain late field-goal decision vs. Bengals
Andy Reid and the Chiefs had a decision to make with about four minutes remaining in Sunday's game. Patrick Mahomes had just been sacked by the Bengals' Joseph Ossai to set up a fourth-and-7 from the Bengals' 37. Should Kansas City attempt a game-tying 55-yard field goal, or trust Mahomes and the offense to convert?
Sporting News
Saints' Dennis Allen explains why Mark Ingram stepped out of bounds short of first-down marker in key spot vs. Bucs
Mark Ingram could have stepped up. Instead, he stepped out — but there was a reason for that. The fourth quarter of the Week 13 Buccaneers-Saints "Monday Night Football" matchup was one for the ages. Not because of crisp, clean execution and Grade-A football, but because of endless questionable coaching decisions and missed opportunities by players.
Sporting News
Deion Sanders' first press conference as Colorado Buffaloes HC included declaring son Shedeur starting QB
Colorado has found its next head coach. It also appears the Buffaloes have their next starting quarterback. Deion Sanders was introduced as Colorado's head coach on Sunday, and during his speech, he introduced the crowd to his son, Shedeur Sanders, as "your quarterback." "He's going to have to earn it,...
Sporting News
What channel is Cowboys vs. Colts on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 13
One of these things is not like the other. The Cowboys are a bona-fide playoff contender, sitting behind just the Eagles in the NFC East, and with their top-tier defense, they could even make a case for championship contender. That's… a lot more than can be said about the Colts....
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Bills, Cowboys jump Chiefs with Bengals closing in; Dolphins sink for Week 14
Week 13 in the NFL provided some interesting developments with familiar contenders flexing and other Super Bowl hopefuls hitting some snags. On the lower level, some lesser teams continued to get off the mat while others also-rans kept getting flattened. With Week 14 here, that means there are only five...
Sporting News
Todd Bowles, Dennis Allen's worst coaching calls in fourth quarter of Buccaneers vs. Saints on 'MNF'
"Monday Night Football" took about 50 minutes of game time to heat up, and when it did, neither Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles and nor Saints coach Dennis Allen seemed to respond well to the pressure. The Buccaneers eked out a 17-16 victory behind late-game heroics from, who else, Tom Brady....
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Buccaneers vs. Saints in Week 13
"Monday Night Football" in Week 13 features one of the most heated rivalries in recent history, as the Saints and Buccaneers meet down in Tampa. The two NFC South foes are always good for some fireworks. In the first meeting between the two this season, Bucs wide receiver and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore got into an altercation, resulting in the two of them receiving ejections. The bad blood between the two dates back to 2017, and there have been multiple incidents since.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy more WRs impacting Week 13 start-or-sit calls
With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their last-minute checks of the Week 13 injury report for several standout wide receivers, including Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Jameson Williams, Darius Slayton, and Zay Jones, who are listed as "questionable" and could have a major effect on start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
Broncos' offensive struggles prove costly again in last-minute loss to Ravens
For 56 minutes Sunday, it didn't seem as if it mattered who was under center for the Ravens. Neither Lamar Jackson nor Tyler Huntley could find much room against Denver's vaunted defense. The Broncos rarely bent, let alone broke. There was just one problem for Denver: its offense couldn't score,...
Sporting News
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 14: James Cook, Tyler Huntley among top free-agent pickups
It's a good thing this is the final week of the fantasy football regular season because we're running out of waiver wire options. Well, not really, but the top Week 14 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds don't inspire a ton of confidence if you're in a must-win situation. Guys like Zonovan Knight, Cam Akers, James Cook, DeeJay Dallas, and Tony Jones Jr. can certainly help, but are they really worth getting into bidding wars over? You might just as easily be able to find difference-makers after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Sporting News
Baker Mayfield landing spots: 49ers, Dolphins among best fits as Panthers release QB
Imagine former Panthers Baker Mayfield and Christian McCaffrey playing together again in San Francisco, leading the 49ers to the NFC playoffs. That weird scenario could soon become reality. Carolina, after trading with Cleveland to acquire Mayfield late in the summer as its starting quarterback, reportedly is parting ways with him...
