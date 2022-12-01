'Obama believes in Warnock's vision to make Georgia better'

Former President Barack Obama is returning to Atlanta today to campaign for incumbent U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock. Democratic strategist Tharon Johnson says it shows that Obama "believes in Senator Warnock's vision to make Georgia better."

Obama attended an Atlanta-area rally for Warnock prior to the November 8 election. Warnock is now in a two-man race with challenger Herschel Walker.

The election is on December 6. Early Voting turnout for the Runoff Election is setting records in Georgia. The Early Voting period ends Friday.

Warnock also has the support of "the most popular Democrat within our party," former First Lady Michelle Obama. She's on Robocalls encouraging people to vote, and to cast their ballot for Warnock. "She's able to talk to areas of the population that we need," says Johnson.

Obama's return, Johnson adds, also shows that America's first Black President is "willing to lend his credibility as a very honorable scandal-free former President to come and support this Black man to say 'I am putting my full weight, my full reputation, and my full character behind this man that I know'." Warnock is Georgia's first Black U.S. Senator.

Today's rally will be held at Pullman Yards . Doors are scheduled to open at 4:30pm. The event is free and open to the public.

