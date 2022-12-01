Effective: 2022-12-06 05:51:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow ongoing, heavy at times this morning. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

