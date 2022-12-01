Read full article on original website
wtae.com
One person dies in crash on Route 19 in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Cranberry Township, police said. The crash happened at Route 19 and Ehrman Road at about 2:15 p.m. According to a police statement, witnesses reported that a northbound U-Haul truck went through a red signal and struck a vehicle that was entering Route 19 from Ehrman Road.
wtae.com
School van crash in Westmoreland County sends three children to the hospital
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released new details on Monday about a school van crash that sent three children to the hospital. The crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 along Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. State police said the van had...
wtae.com
96-year-old Fayette County man makes hundreds of toys for children in our area
A 96-year-old woodworker in Fayette County is being called Santa's No. 1 helper!. State police shared a picture with Ed Higinbotham Monday. Higinbotham handcrafted and donated 700 wooden toys for children in Fayette County. Higinbotham has been spreading cheer this way since the 1980s. Back in 2018, he invited Pittsburgh’s...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Remains found in Armstrong County believed to be missing Frazer Township woman
WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Remains found in Armstrong County are believed to be missing Frazer Township woman Darlene Harbison, according to police. Allegheny County police said on Monday a hunter observed a motorcycle over a hillside along Nichola Road in Worthington Township, Armstrong County. The hunter gave the plate number to state police in Kittanning. The license place was registered to Harbison, who has been missing for nearly three months.
Two dead after head-on crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men were killed in a head-on collision on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County, state police report. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, near mile marker 100 in Jefferson Township, less than 10 miles from the Somerset/Johnstown exit. According to the report, Dustin Brant, […]
wtae.com
Four children taken to the hospital following Somerset County crash
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four children, ages seven through 13, were taken to the hospital following a crash in Somerset County on Thursday morning. State police said the crash happened a little before 8 a.m. on Glade City Road in Summit Township. Investigators said a 78-year-old man was traveling...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Mother of man saved from burning car in Butler County shares message to rescuers
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Butler Township fire chief Scott Frederick and police officers Rachel Dovidio and Bill Dobson saved a man from a burning car after a wreck last week. The man who was rescued from a burning car is being treated right now at West Penn Hospital. PREVIOUS...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Trespassing, Scattering Rubbish
JEFFERSON/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney responded to the area of Rock Dump Road in Henderson Township, Jefferson County, for a report of trash being thrown along the roadway. Police say the incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. on Wednesday, November...
1 in custody after police called to Sheetz in Bellwood
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested a man at the Sheetz in Bellwood Monday morning after they received reports of a mental health incident. On Dec. 5, police responded to the convenience store/gas station located at the E Pleasant Valley Road and Route 856 intersection around 8 a.m. for a report of a mental […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe man among 2 people killed in Somerset County crash on Pa. Turnpike
Two people died from injuries in a Somerset County crash late Friday involving two vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, investigators said. State police were investigating the crash, which was reported shortly after 9 p.m. in Jefferson Township near the Somerset-Westmoreland border. Somerset County Chief Deputy Coroner Lexi Lichty said a...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Van Overturns on State Route 219 in Bell Township
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released the details of a rollover crash that occurred along State Route 219, in Bell Township. According to PSP Punxsutawney, the accident happened around 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30. Police say a 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van operated by 40-year-old...
wccsradio.com
COAL TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a crash involving a coal truck this morning in Young Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Iselin and Coal Run fire departments, along with state police, to the area near Warner’s Grocery Store along Iselin Road shortly after three o’clock this morning for reports of a coal truck that rolled over. Initial reports say the driver was not trapped, nor were they injured in the crash.
Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday. “The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended […]
wtae.com
Crash sends one person to the hospital in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County dispatch confirms that one person has been transported to the hospital after a crash in Pittsburgh's East Allegheny neighborhood Monday evening. First responders were called to the scene at the 800 block of Concord Street around 9 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is at the...
wtae.com
Man dead after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man died after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood on Tuesday morning. The shooting happened a little after 12:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Rhine Place. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The person...
wdadradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS STAY BUSY WITH CRASHES, FIRES REPORTED ON SUNDAY
In addition to the crash reported in Young Township, the busy weekend for first responders continued Sunday and into this morning. Indiana Fire Association was dispatched to a structure fire at the Burger King restaurant along Oakland Avenue around 12:27 yesterday morning. Officials say it was a grease fire was reported by employees who were in the restaurant at the time, but the flames were contained to the building’s ventilation system. Crews found active fire and smoke upon arrival, but quickly extinguished the fire from the rooftop.
explore venango
Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence. Troopers were dispatched to the...
wtae.com
Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said they detained a person of interest for questioning about the shooting. Police initially responded to the scene along Frankstown Avenue near North Lang Avenue and...
wtae.com
Driver of fatal accident overnight in Allegheny County identified
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning on Interstate 376 east near the Oakland exit is said to be fatal, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle in the accident appears to have been going eastbound, exited the roadway, crossed the north fog line and then...
nbc24.com
Police: Woman shocked neighbor with cattle prod during argument over party
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Local police say a Pennsylvania woman is facing charges after attacking a neighbor with an electric cattle prod during an argument. Lawrence Township Police say Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, faces charges related to simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and using an incapacitation device.
