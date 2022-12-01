ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

One person dies in crash on Route 19 in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Cranberry Township, police said. The crash happened at Route 19 and Ehrman Road at about 2:15 p.m. According to a police statement, witnesses reported that a northbound U-Haul truck went through a red signal and struck a vehicle that was entering Route 19 from Ehrman Road.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Remains found in Armstrong County believed to be missing Frazer Township woman

WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Remains found in Armstrong County are believed to be missing Frazer Township woman Darlene Harbison, according to police. Allegheny County police said on Monday a hunter observed a motorcycle over a hillside along Nichola Road in Worthington Township, Armstrong County. The hunter gave the plate number to state police in Kittanning. The license place was registered to Harbison, who has been missing for nearly three months.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

1 in custody after police called to Sheetz in Bellwood

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested a man at the Sheetz in Bellwood Monday morning after they received reports of a mental health incident. On Dec. 5, police responded to the convenience store/gas station located at the E Pleasant Valley Road and Route 856 intersection around 8 a.m. for a report of a mental […]
BELLWOOD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe man among 2 people killed in Somerset County crash on Pa. Turnpike

Two people died from injuries in a Somerset County crash late Friday involving two vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, investigators said. State police were investigating the crash, which was reported shortly after 9 p.m. in Jefferson Township near the Somerset-Westmoreland border. Somerset County Chief Deputy Coroner Lexi Lichty said a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Van Overturns on State Route 219 in Bell Township

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released the details of a rollover crash that occurred along State Route 219, in Bell Township. According to PSP Punxsutawney, the accident happened around 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30. Police say a 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van operated by 40-year-old...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wccsradio.com

COAL TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP

No one was injured in a crash involving a coal truck this morning in Young Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Iselin and Coal Run fire departments, along with state police, to the area near Warner’s Grocery Store along Iselin Road shortly after three o’clock this morning for reports of a coal truck that rolled over. Initial reports say the driver was not trapped, nor were they injured in the crash.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday. “The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Crash sends one person to the hospital in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County dispatch confirms that one person has been transported to the hospital after a crash in Pittsburgh's East Allegheny neighborhood Monday evening. First responders were called to the scene at the 800 block of Concord Street around 9 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is at the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man dead after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man died after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood on Tuesday morning. The shooting happened a little after 12:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Rhine Place. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The person...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS STAY BUSY WITH CRASHES, FIRES REPORTED ON SUNDAY

In addition to the crash reported in Young Township, the busy weekend for first responders continued Sunday and into this morning. Indiana Fire Association was dispatched to a structure fire at the Burger King restaurant along Oakland Avenue around 12:27 yesterday morning. Officials say it was a grease fire was reported by employees who were in the restaurant at the time, but the flames were contained to the building’s ventilation system. Crews found active fire and smoke upon arrival, but quickly extinguished the fire from the rooftop.
HOMER CITY, PA
explore venango

Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence. Troopers were dispatched to the...
CLARION, PA
wtae.com

Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said they detained a person of interest for questioning about the shooting. Police initially responded to the scene along Frankstown Avenue near North Lang Avenue and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nbc24.com

Police: Woman shocked neighbor with cattle prod during argument over party

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Local police say a Pennsylvania woman is facing charges after attacking a neighbor with an electric cattle prod during an argument. Lawrence Township Police say Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, faces charges related to simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and using an incapacitation device.
CLEARFIELD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy