North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln County Board OKs Sunday morning alcohol sales 2 months after North Platte
Alcohol sales will now be allowed Sunday mornings in rural Lincoln County as well as North Platte after a unanimous vote Monday by county commissioners. However, the County Board’s 5-0 vote — which applied the same 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. hours in place the rest of the week outside city limits — means businesses with liquor licenses outside North Platte can sell alcohol two hours longer on Sundays than those inside.
Birth Announcements, Dec. 3
Jasalin and Jose Garcia of North Platte are the parents of a son, Huey Guel, born Nov. 29, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Jackie Benitez and Jesus Benitez of North Platte. HARPER MYERS ROOKSTOOL. Justin and Amy Rookstool of North Platte are the parents of a daughter,...
North Platte Giving Year End benefits 70 local nonprofits
North Platte-area residents can contribute to one or more of 70 local nonprofits with a single online visit during this month’s North Platte Giving Year End campaign. The event, which ends at midnight New Year’s Eve, includes donations for special projects as well as regular support of nonprofits that care for low-income, hungry and homeless people.
Fire burns 200 acres in North Lincoln County on Sunday
A fire in north Lincoln County near U.S. Highway 83 spread from a grove of trees and consumed about 200 acres of grassland on Sunday. North Platte Assistant Fire Chief Trent Kleinow said the call came in about 1 p.m. “We had to get help from Stapleton, Hershey and Sutherland,”...
Santa Cop volunteer shoppers hit the toy aisles again to benefit area children
Legos, Nerf guns, video games, action figures and Barbies were among the more popular items on wish lists that a group of volunteers hit the North Platte Walmart toy section with on Sunday afternoon. The flurry of activity was in support of the Santa Cop program, which is in its...
North Platte man receives seven to 13 years for charges across three cases
A 21-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to seven to 13 years in prison on Monday in Lincoln County District Court for charges spread across three separate cases. All three cases stem from Dylan Shaw violating the terms of a four-year probation term that he received on May 9. Shaw...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Monday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph.
Do farm and ranch property taxes just keep going up? Yes and no
Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers, and the state leaders they complain to, are intimately familiar with rural residents’ beef about agricultural property taxes. They face heftier tax bills than homeowners or many business owners — no matter what they get for their crops or livestock — because they must own lots of land to produce them.
Oncology treatments and care with a hometown feel
When Gothenburg-area residents need specialized care, it’s ideal to not have to travel too far. Fortunately, Gothenburg Health, a nonprofit critical access hospital and rural health clinic, is within reach, providing a variety of progressive services, surgeries and treatments that have grown with the needs of the community. The healthcare group has expanded with in-house MRI machines and a medically integrated YMCA featuring a four-lane pool, gymnasium and fitness facilities.
Deborah's Legacy receives $15,000 FNBO Impact Grant
OMAHA — Deborah’s Legacy of North Platte is the recipient of a $15,000 Impact Grant through the First National Bank of Omaha. The funds will go to support Deborah’s Legacy residential program along with educational opportunities, social enterprise skill development and support services for women healing from addiction, homelessness and surrounding issues, the bank said in a press release.
