Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Library opening in Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A partnership between the Charleston County Public Library system and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is making books more accessible to incarcerated teenagers. Tuesday, the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center is opening its first library. Library officials said access to books is important for...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County School District names new deputy superintendent

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board has named a 40-year veteran of education in the county as its deputy superintendent. Dr. Karen Whitley, a College of Charleston graduate, began her career as a first-grade teacher at Berkeley Elementary School in Moncks Corner, the district’s website states.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an elementary school Monday. Spokesperson Andy Pruitt with the school district says the firearm was found at Goodwin Elementary School off of Dorchester Road in North Charleston. District officials the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the United States’ east coast at 52 feet. Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project is completed, and they will mark it with an event Monday. Costing around $600 million...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Filing open for last Charleston Co. School Board seat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Filing is now open for a special election to fill the last remaining seat on the Charleston County School Board. The seat was vacated by former school board member Erica Cokley who unofficially dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot. She won reelection,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Nonprofit, county to hold 2nd toy collection

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit and the Dorchester County government are teaming up to bring a little extra joy this holiday season. The second of three unwrapped toy collections hosted by the Community Resource Center and the county will be held Sunday. It will take place at 500 N. Main St. in Summerville and goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

One hospitalized after explosion in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews are investigating Monday evening after a home explosion in Smoaks sent one person to the hospital. Witnesses began reporting a large boom shortly after 8:00 p.m. Monday. CCFR believes the incident may have been the result of a...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

State agents investigating Williamsburg County inmate death

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. Williamsburg County deputies said the inmate was found around 6:10 a.m. Monday morning and called emergency medical services who were unsuccessful in rendering...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Roundabout closure to impact Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Charleston International Airport are warning travelers of a roundabout closure impacting traffic this week. The airport has set up a temporary traffic pattern with the closure in effect. Drivers are asked to watch for detours and directional signage when accessing the rental car return...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

‘This is what success looks like’: McMaster celebrates port deepening

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Republican leaders at the state and federal levels descended on Mount Pleasant Monday to celebrate the completion of the Port of Charleston’s $600 million deepening project. State Ports Authority CEO Barbara Melvin called it a truly historical moment...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Habitat for Humanity surprises children with 30 playhouses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost 300 volunteers gathered Saturday to assemble and decorate 30 playhouses to be given to the children of Habitat for Humanity homeowners and other families in need as a Christmas present. In the second year of the Marking Playhouse Project, all five local Habitat for Humanity...
CHARLESTON, SC

