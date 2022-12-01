Read full article on original website
Clinton Co. Genealogical Society holds annual banquet
Members of the Clinton County Genealogical Society (CCGS) gathered for their Annual Banquet and Meeting Monday evening, Nov. 28 at the Senior Center on Nelson Avenue. The invocation was given by Christine Snyder. After dinner president Gene Snyder thanked the officers and committees for their achievements during the past year, and then highlighted the group’s activities of 2022. These included lectures by professional genealogists Debbie Large and Dana Ann Palmer, a program on the history of Wilmington’s Carnegie Library by member Suzanne Madison, and an interesting session on “What Can You Find in the Wilmington College Library Archives?” by college Librarians Lee Bowman and Elizabeth House.
Cookies with Santa and Christmas tree care
I am probably on the “naughty” list as well as thousands of others after watching that titanic struggle called The Game on Saturday between Ohio State and that team up north. Now that December is here it is truly time to get into the holiday spirit. If you have any young ones around next weekend, I might recommend you take them to the Clinton County Fairgrounds for Cookies with Santa. This event is hosted by the Ohio State University Extension Clinton County 4-H program.
SBAAC POY: Wilmington’s Murphy a hit in any role
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth in a series of features on Clinton County athletes who were honored as SBAAC players of the year in their respective sports this fall. Being a competitive athlete and performing in a theatrical production has many similarities. There are major differences, though, and...
BHS girls pick up win at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — The Blanchester girls bowling team defeated Williamsburg 1,654 to 1,346 Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The BHS boys had just four bowlers and lost to WHS 2,145 to 1442. Braxton McFaddin had a 388 series for Blanchester. Back to the girls, Makayla Lanham led Blanchester with a...
WHS senior Diels signs with Walsh University
Wilmington High School senior Caroline Diels will continue her academic and volleyball career at Walsh University, a Division II institution located in Canton. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Juliana Diels, Troy Diels, Caroline Diels, Marianne Diels, Lauren Diels; back row, WHS volleyball coach Stephanie Reveal.
Clinton Co. Port Authority sets meeting dates
The Clinton County Port Authority will hold a finance committee meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Clinton County Port Authority Offices, 173 Kavanaugh Drive in Wilmington. The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meeting has been rescheduled to 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Wilmington...
Wildcat wrestlers win Bob Guy Invitational; EC 7th
WILLIAMSBURG — With three weight-class champions, Blanchester won the Bob Guy Invitational Saturday at Williamsburg High School. East Clinton finished seventh in the 12-team event. Cooper Rack was runnerup for the Astros at 150 points, recording three pins. The Astros opened up their season at the Williamsburg Bob Guy...
Clinton-Massie eighth grade girls top East Clinton
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade girls basketball team defeated East Clinton 42-12 Monday. Azlynn Green had 14 points for the young Falcons. Taylor Collett and Shelby Randolph had eight points each, coach Brianna Machado said. Karley Goodin and Haley Myers finished with six points each. Coach Machado said the entire team...
Batavia bowlers sweep pair from Clinton-Massie
WILMINGTON — Batavia defeated Clinton-Massie in a pair of SBAAC American Division bowling matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The Massie boys lost for the first time 2,554 to 2,465. Andrew Pride and Carter Lynch combined for 848 during team games for the Bulldogs. The girls also were defeated...
BBK Final: Ross 71, Wilmington 40
ROSS — With six players scoring from long-distance, Ross defeated Wilmington 71-40 Saturday night in non-league boys basketball. The Rams made 11 three-pointers in all and outscored the Hurricane from the free throw line as well 10-2. Wilmington (2-1), with primarily six players in the varsity rotation, lost for...
Heys, Brooks earn top 8 finishes for WC track, field
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – The Wilmington College track and field teams opened their indoor season at the Tiger Open hosted at Wittenberg University’s Steemer Center on Saturday. The season-opening event for the indoor squads were not scored. In field events, the Quakers’ throws squad had a stellar start to...
GBK Final: Miami Trace 58, East Clinton 46
EBER — East Clinton lost for the first time this season Saturday night at Miami Trace, 58-46, in non-league girls basketball. Kami Whiteaker led EC (5-1) with 14 points while Libby Evanshine and Jordan Collom had nine points each. Hilbey Jacobs, who finished with a game-best 17 points, had...
Blanchester resident killed in 5-vehicle crash
DAYTON — A 20-year-old Blanchester resident was killed in a five-vehicle crash Friday in Butler Township, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Robyn Birzer was identified as the person who died in the accident that occurred at 2:45 p.m. on Interstate 75 at...
BBK Final: Manchester 71, East Clinton 60
LEES CREEK — Leland Horner scored 23 points and Conner Darnell made five three-pointers as Manchester defeated East Clinton 71-60 Saturday. The dynamic duo for the Greyhounds spoiled a 28-point performance by East Clinton’s Dakota Collom. “Dakota is something special,” EC coach Clyde Snow said. “Offensively he is...
Interstate 71 bridge repair project to impact traffic
CLINTON COUNTY – As work continues on a bridge replacement project on Interstate 71 in Clinton County, daytime and overnight traffic restrictions will be in place this week. On Tuesday, I-71 North will be reduced to one lane at the bridge over Anderson Fork creek, approximately three miles north of the U.S. Route 68 interchange, while contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation repair damaged guardrail. The single-lane closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and traffic will be maintained through the work zone.
