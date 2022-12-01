I am probably on the “naughty” list as well as thousands of others after watching that titanic struggle called The Game on Saturday between Ohio State and that team up north. Now that December is here it is truly time to get into the holiday spirit. If you have any young ones around next weekend, I might recommend you take them to the Clinton County Fairgrounds for Cookies with Santa. This event is hosted by the Ohio State University Extension Clinton County 4-H program.

CLINTON COUNTY, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO