Sussex County man sentenced to 30 days in county jail for making harassing, lewd communications to victim on social media

Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant announces retirement
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – After 27 years of service in law enforcement, Sergeant Leah Atterbury has announced her retirement. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker honored Sgt. Atterbury for her exemplary service and expressed the gratitude of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on her last day.
wrnjradio.com
Man pleads guilty to shoplifting from Sussex County Home Depot
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Fredon Township man has pleaded guilty to shoplifting merchandise from a Sussex County Home Depot, according to Sussex County Prosecutor Francis Koch. Thomas Rae, 56, pled guilty to fourth-degree shoplifting on Nov. 16 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex...
wrnjradio.com
2 rescued after car crashes into Hunterdon County pond
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were rescued when their vehicle crashed into a pond in Readington Township, according to a post on the Whitehouse Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to Higginsville Road for a car submerged in a pond with...
wrnjradio.com
Electric bill scam: Hackettstown woman scammed out of nearly $1K after sending money to scammer
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A man who posed as a Jersey Central Power and Light representative scammed a Hackettstown woman out of $985.74, police said. A 75-year-old woman received a phone call on Saturday from a person saying he was from Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) and that she owed $492.92 for her electric bill. The victim was told to purchase a money card and she then provide the pin number to the person, police said.
wrnjradio.com
Online petition asks to rename the “Old Gym” at Hackettstown High School in honor of Roger Pratschler
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – More than 200 people have signed an online petition in support to change the name of the “old gym” at Hackettstown High School. The Change.org petition hopes the “old gym”, which was the home to the Hackettstown High School Fencing Program, will honor fencing coach Roger Pratschler. Pratschler passed away in April.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI, open container in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A man is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle in Byram Township, according to police. On Nov. 27, an officers observed a vehicle traveling on Route 206 that failed to keep...
wrnjradio.com
Innovation in landscape and horticultural design featured in upcoming showcase at County College of Morris
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Garden and landscape enthusiasts will be inspired by a showcase of the newest advances and technology in horticulture and design at a public event produced by students enrolled at County College of Morris (CCM). Students in CCM’s Special Topics Landscape and Horticultural Technology...
Sussex Borough woman killed in Frankford crash, police say
A 62-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash near Skylands Stadium in Frankford Township Sunday evening, authorities said. Karen Krok, of Sussex Borough, was driving on County Road 565 north around 8:20 p.m. when her Honda CR-V went off the road to the right and struck a tree, said Trooper Charles Marchan, a New Jersey State Police spokesperson, citing a preliminary report.
Comments / 0