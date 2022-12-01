Sussex County man sentenced to 30 days in county jail for making harassing, lewd communications to victim on social media

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A man who posed as a Jersey Central Power and Light representative scammed a Hackettstown woman out of $985.74, police said. A 75-year-old woman received a phone call on Saturday from a person saying he was from Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) and that she owed $492.92 for her electric bill. The victim was told to purchase a money card and she then provide the pin number to the person, police said.

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO