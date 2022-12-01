ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Connecticut Public

OPEC Plus countries, including Russia, meet on the eve of EU's ban of Russian oil

Members of OPEC+ have wrapped up a closely watched meeting today. OPEC+ is the group of oil exporters that includes countries like Oman, Azerbaijan and Russia. And the meeting comes just before new efforts by the West to limit Russia's oil profits in order to deprive Moscow of money it uses to fight in Ukraine, efforts that start tomorrow, when the European Union stops importing Russian oil by ship. And that's most of the oil Russia sells to Europe. NPR international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam has been following the story, and she joins us now.
Connecticut Public

UN biodiversity conference offers a chance to manage pressing ecological destruction

Delegates from around the world are expected to gather in Montreal, Canada, this week to try to slow a decline in biodiversity. Scientists say a million living species are threatened, and many could go extinct within decades. So diplomats and advocates are trying to see if they can come to an agreement about the poaching, pollution, farming and ranching methods and other practices that destroy habitats and endanger so many forms of life. Elizabeth Maruma Mrema is the executive secretary of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, and she is with us now. Madam Secretary, thank you so much for being with us.
Connecticut Public

Biden cheers latest job report but inflation worries persist

The U.S. job market is on a roll. Employers added another 263,000 jobs last month, far more than forecasters were expecting. Yesterday's jobs report capped a week of mostly positive economic news, which President Biden praised. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: As we go into the holiday season, here's what this all...
Connecticut Public

TikTokers are paying with cash to deal with debt

2022 has been a rough year for America's personal finances. After rising sharply last year, savings rates have plunged, and credit card debt has ballooned. And that has sparked a throwback movement among some young debtors, as NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith reports. STACEY VANEK SMITH, BYLINE: Jamie Feldman is a...
Connecticut Public

What Iran has planned for its morality police

Protesters in Iran are calling for a three-day strike this week. This comes after nearly three months of protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police. The status of that patrol unit is now unclear. An Iranian government official over the weekend created confusion about whether the unit has been suspended. Joining us now is Nahid Siamdoust. She's a assistant professor of Middle Eastern studies at UT Austin. Thank you so much for being with us.
Connecticut Public

The latest on Iran's protests, morality police and a silent majority

What is the state of protests in Iran nearly three months after the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police? And how much weight should we give to reports over the weekend that the morality police have maybe been suspended? Azadeh Moaveni is tracking events inside Iran closely from her base in New York. She teaches journalism at New York University and has covered the Middle East for two decades. Welcome.
Connecticut Public

Why countries that usually don't see dissent are now seeing their people protest

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #1: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #2: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #3: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #3: (Non-English language spoken). MARTIN: That was the sound of protests in Russia, Iran and, most recently, China. Now, the people in...
Connecticut Public

Morning news brief

This is the day much of the world says it will get serious about blocking Russian oil profits. The European Union bans Russian oil as of today. Russia will continue selling oil elsewhere in the world, but as we've reported, Europe has a plan to cut the oil profits that power Russia's war in Ukraine. Europe dominates the insurance industry and won't insure oil tankers unless the oil price is very low.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

