Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Ted Danson Honors ‘Brilliant' ‘Cheers' Co-Star Kirstie Alley
Ted Danson is raising a glass in honor of his "Cheers" co-star, Kirstie Alley. The "Mr. Mayor" actor, 74, paid tribute to the actress, who died at the age of 71 on Dec. 5 after a short battle with cancer. The two were co-stars on the popular NBC sitcom for six years until 1993.
