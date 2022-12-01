Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 10:44:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-08 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 9 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Beaches from northwestern to northeastern PR and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through at least Thursday afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, through at least 6 AM AST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Tangipahoa, Eastern Ascension, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 04:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-06 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam and Eastern Marion Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 06:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-06 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Assumption; Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Lower Jefferson; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Ascension; Western Orleans Patchy Areas of Fog Expected through Mid-Morning Recent observation and webcam trends indicate patchy areas of fog generally across the I-10/12 corridor early this morning. Expect a few isolated areas of dense fog, especially near and around waterways including tidal lakes, area bayous and rivers including the Mississippi River that may become hazardous when traveling over bridges. If you encounter dense fog while traveling, slow down. Do not use your high beams and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 05:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-06 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bond; Clinton; Fayette; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of east central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, Eastern St. Joseph, Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 04:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-06 09:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; Eastern St. Joseph; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Marshall; Miami; Northern La Porte; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Wabash; Wells; Western St. Joseph; White; Whitley AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog can be expected this morning over portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio...mainly along and south of US30 and along and west of US31. Expect visibilities of one mile or less and patchy dense fog with visibilities less than one half mile in some areas. If traveling, be prepared for fog that could suddenly reduce visibilities. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
