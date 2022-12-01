Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 10:44:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-08 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 9 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Beaches from northwestern to northeastern PR and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through at least Thursday afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, through at least 6 AM AST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 10:44:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-08 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 9 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Beaches in St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through at least Thursday afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, through at least this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 07:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-08 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 10:44:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-07 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST WEDNESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 9 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Beaches in Rincon and Aguada. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through at least Thursday afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, through at least 6 PM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Jasper, Newton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 09:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-06 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Newton Patchy Dense Fog South of the Kankakee River Area webcams as of 8 AM CST still show pockets of dense fog portions of central Illinois and south of the Kankakee River in Indiana. Be alert for rapid changes in visibility if traveling in these areas and expect to encounter patches of sharply reduced visibility. Slow down and use your low beam headlights when driving in fog. The fog should improve by about 10 AM CST.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Dade by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 06:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 07:21:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dade The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia...Tennessee Lookout Creek near New England affecting Hamilton and Dade Counties. For the Lookout Creek...including Flintstone, New England...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Lookout Creek near New England. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 13 feet, Minor flooding expands along Sells Lane in Trenton...Mason Road near Rising Fawn...and Creek Road near New England. All these roads will be closed. Also minor flooding expands much further downstream as the creek crosses the Tennessee border into the Tiftonia area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 13.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM EST Tuesday was 13.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 12 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, except up to 4 inches above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph along the ridges. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will still remain possible, particularly on Monday. However, these will be limited to higher elevations near the Sierra crest and will have minimal impacts.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland, Covington, Escambia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 06:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-06 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Covington; Escambia DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Escambia, Covington, Baldwin Inland and Baldwin Central Counties. In Florida, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Inland and Okaloosa Inland Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 05:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-06 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Nueces Islands; Victoria; Webb PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy to areas of fog will continue to develop across portions of South Texas early this morning. Expect visibilities to vary significantly across the region, ranging from 2 to 5 miles over most locations. However, patchy dense fog will also occur with visibilities around 1/4 mile or less. Visibilities will improve during the mid morning hours as surface temperatures and wind speeds increase. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly within a short period of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 08:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-06 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ford; Iroquois; Kankakee; Livingston Patchy Dense Fog South of the Kankakee River Area webcams as of 8 AM CST still show pockets of dense fog portions of central Illinois and south of the Kankakee River in Indiana. Be alert for rapid changes in visibility if traveling in these areas and expect to encounter patches of sharply reduced visibility. Slow down and use your low beam headlights when driving in fog. The fog should improve by about 10 AM CST.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam and Eastern Marion Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 03:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-06 04:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of the Big Sur coast between Point Sur and Garrapata State Park through 415 AM PST At 329 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Andrew Molera State Park, or 12 miles northwest of Big Sur Village, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pico Blanco Campground. This includes Highway 1 between Mile Markers 56 and 60, and between Mile Markers 62 and 65. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 06:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-06 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Assumption; Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Lower Jefferson; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Ascension; Western Orleans Patchy Areas of Fog Expected through Mid-Morning Recent observation and webcam trends indicate patchy areas of fog generally across the I-10/12 corridor early this morning. Expect a few isolated areas of dense fog, especially near and around waterways including tidal lakes, area bayous and rivers including the Mississippi River that may become hazardous when traveling over bridges. If you encounter dense fog while traveling, slow down. Do not use your high beams and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 01:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country South of Chicken. * WHEN...From 1 AM Wednesday to 9 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected to fall along the Alaska Highway north and west of Northway.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Central Interior mainly Nenana south. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected to fall along the Parks Highway south of Nenana.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia, Suwannee by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 19:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-06 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee AREAS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED OVER THE SUWANNEE VALLEY THROUGH MID TO LATE MORNING Areas of dense fog around a mile have formed along I-10 along and west of I-75 near Lake City and Live Oak north to Homerville with local visibility lowering down to a quarter mile at times. The fog will persist through mid to late morning.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Molokai North, Molokai West by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 03:15:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-07 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Surf heights along north facing shores will rise to 18 to 22 feet over Niihau and Kauai and 15 to 20 feet over Oahu and Molokai this afternoon. Surf heights along west facing shores will rise to 14 to 18 feet over Niihau and Kauai and 10 to 14 feet over Oahu and Molokai this afternoon. High surf will hold through tonight. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 08:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-06 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison; North Walton; South Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 06:18:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-06 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. The areas of low visibilities will increase to above one quarter mile in most locations by this afternoon. * WHERE...In Idaho, Western Magic Valley. In Oregon, Baker County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy and/or snow-covered roads will add to the travel hazard.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-07 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan Impactful snowfall possible provided temperatures remain cold enough A weak front will result in precipitation over the far northern portions of the Panhandle. At present, forecast temperatures in Haines and along the Haines Highway are cold enough to produce 3 to 5 inches of snow. If temperatures are even a few degrees warmer than forecast, precipitation type will be rain instead of snow. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible. * WHERE...Haines Borough and Klukwan. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Comments / 0