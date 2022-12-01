Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Fairview Park police search for couple accused of shooting, robbing man
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Fairview Park Police, the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a couple for shooting and robbing a Lakewood man on Nov. 11. The Lakewood man was shot after going to meet a woman he met online, according to Fairview Park police. Police said...
WFMJ.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in violent Youngstown crash
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the woman who died in a violent car crash on Youngstown's West Side. According to a media release, 22-year-old Kaitlyn Cefalde was killed in last Thursday's single car crash at Mahoning and Matta Avenues. Police say the car struck a...
iheart.com
Couple Indicted on Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery At Large
On December 5, 2022, a Fairview Park Police Detective appeared in front of the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and presented information on the case. The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra on multiple Felonies, including Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery. At...
8 workers at Warrensville Development Center indicted in patient abuse incidents
Eight people were indicted Friday in Cuyahoga County following a state investigation that found several patients in the care of a facility for people with intellectual disabilities were abused.
Suspect in woman’s murder calmly tells detectives on video, ‘I shot her’
Video from the interview of a suspect in the 2021 shooting death of a woman at an Austintown apartment complex shows him calmly telling detectives he fired the fatal shots.
Man accused in bar shooting goes before judge in Youngstown
Bond was set at $165,000 for a man accused of wounding three people early Sunday morning at a South Side bar.
Man dies after shooting, suspicious knocking reported in Maple Heights
A man has died after a shooting and suspicious knocking was reported in Maple Heights early Saturday morning.
Police seize 100g meth, 25g fentanyl from Salem woman
A woman has been sentenced to 14 years in person after police believe she was involved in the transportation and sale of illegal drugs in Columbiana County.
Victims identified in deadly shooting that led to Parma shelter in place
On Wednesday in Lowellville, 55-year-old Deborah Hudak and her daughter, 25-year-old Cathryn Hudak, were fatally shot in a home on Watson Street.
Man receives sentence for taking running car from Struthers gas station, leading police on chase
A man who pleaded guilty to taking a running car at a Struthers gas station and leading police on a chase to his Youngstown home was sentenced Monday.
Missing teen arrested after escape from juvenile facility
Officials are looking for a teen who left the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System over the weekend.
Trumbull County ‘serial rapist’ sentenced
A man prosecutors called a "serial rapist" was sentenced Monday.
WFMJ.com
Reward doubled for suspect in murder of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney
U.S. Marshals have now doubled the reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of Andre McCoy Jr. who is wanted in connection with the murder of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney. Marshal's say the reward has now reached $10,000 for McCoy, who is wanted by the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office...
cleveland19.com
Dad fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Euclid father was shot and killed at a gas station on the city’s East side Saturday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and E. 100th Street around 5:30 p.m.
Family awarded $2M for wrongful death of local 20-year-old
A jury in Mahoning County last Friday awarded $2 million to the estate of a young Columbiana woman who died after complications of having her tonsils removed.
Shots fired Monday morning at Youngstown gas station
No one was injured after several shots were fired at about 8:10 a.m. Monday at a man at a gas station in the 3200 block of South Avenue.
Woman wants recognition for those in unmarked graves in Trumbull County
A Trumbull County history buff is doing her part to make sure people believed to be buried near the site in Champion where Mercy Health wants to build a new hospital are remembered.
Deputies arrest teen boy who allegedly escaped Multi-County Juvenile Attention System in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with escape after authorities say he left the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System in Canton on Sunday night. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the facility on Faircrest Street SW around 7:28 p.m. in response...
Police investigate shooting at Cleveland gas station
Cleveland police are investigating an overnight shooting on the city's east side.
Man who robbed North Olmsted Starbucks, shot at police, sentenced to prison: 'I am sincerely sorry'
CLEVELAND — Dominique Hullum, 31, learned his fate Monday at a sentencing for multiple charges connected to a Starbucks robbery that happened earlier this year in North Olmsted. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher sentenced Hullum to serve 18-20 years for his crimes. It was back on March...
