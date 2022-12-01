ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowellville, OH

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in violent Youngstown crash

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the woman who died in a violent car crash on Youngstown's West Side. According to a media release, 22-year-old Kaitlyn Cefalde was killed in last Thursday's single car crash at Mahoning and Matta Avenues. Police say the car struck a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
iheart.com

Couple Indicted on Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery At Large

On December 5, 2022, a Fairview Park Police Detective appeared in front of the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and presented information on the case. The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra on multiple Felonies, including Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery. At...
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
WFMJ.com

Reward doubled for suspect in murder of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney

U.S. Marshals have now doubled the reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of Andre McCoy Jr. who is wanted in connection with the murder of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney. Marshal's say the reward has now reached $10,000 for McCoy, who is wanted by the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Dad fatally shot at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Euclid father was shot and killed at a gas station on the city’s East side Saturday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and E. 100th Street around 5:30 p.m.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy