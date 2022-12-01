Read full article on original website
Crimson Coward serves Nashville hot chicken tenders, sandwiches and more in Frisco
Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served in the form of tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches. (Courtesy Crimson Coward) Crimson Coward is now open at 3246 Preston Road, Ste. 510A, in Frisco. The restaurant held a grand opening event at 11 a.m. Dec. 3, according to a company email. Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served as tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches, according to its website. 214-407-8323. www.crimsoncoward.com.
New brunch spot opens in west Frisco
Days Brunch Cafe opened on Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Days Brunch Cafe opened in November at 2552 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 500, in Frisco. The restaurant serves brunch and lunch with menu items that include waffles, French toast, pancakes, eggs Benedict, omelets, quinoa breakfast bowls, spicy poke rice bowls, bulgogi rice bowls, Philly cheesesteaks and more. 856-906-1585. www.instagram.com/daysbrunchcafe.
TeaLatte Bar unveils grand opening date for location near Richardson
TeaLatte Bar is planning to open Dec. 17 at 7517 Campbell Road. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Tea Latte Bar is planning to open Dec. 17 near Richardson at the corner of North Coit Road and Campbell Road. The coffee shop will be located at 7517 Campbell Road, Dallas. Originating in Hawaii, TeaLatte Bar offers brewed-to-order drinks, including organic coffee and boba tea. The company has five other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to its website. www.tealattebarrichardson.com.
dmagazine.com
The Best Dallas Restaurants to Make a Last-Minute Reservation
Which Dallas restaurants are the hardest to get into? And what are the best restaurants where tables are available at a day’s notice?. To find out, I dived into the data. On a recent Friday morning—November 18—I opened reservation platforms Resy, Tock, and OpenTable and looked for tables at 100 Dallas-area restaurants. I searched for a table for two both that night and the next night (Saturday), making note of how many time slots were available between 5 and 9 p.m. (inclusive of those times).
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen brings Asian-Inspired dishes to Greenville Avenue in Dallas
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen opened a new Dallas location at 6119 Greenville Ave., Ste. 6119. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen opened Nov. 19 at 6119 Greenville Ave., Ste. 6119, Dallas. Founded in 2000, the Irving-based fast-casual restaurant concept serves up a variety of Asian-inspired dishes. The new Greenville location offers dine-in, takeout, delivery and contactless curbside pickup. Pei Wei has more than 20 locations across Dallas-Fort Worth. 214-660-5858. www.peiwei.com/texas/290-greenville-avenue.
New restaurants, concepts to come to Flower Mound's River Walk
Existing restaurants, including Scout and Primo's MX Kitchen & Lounge, will continue to operate until the new concepts replace them. (Samantha Douty/Community Impact) Five new restaurants are slated to open at Flower Mound’s River Walk. The dining district, which is now renamed River Walk Social, will be launching five...
Phantom Kitchen brings Asian fusion cuisine to Coppell
Phantom Kitchen opened in Coppell in October. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Phantom Kitchen opened in October. It is located in Coppell at 110 W. Sandy Lake Road, Ste. 104. Phantom Kitchen is an Asian fusion, takeout-only restaurant. Its menu items include a variety of bowls, hibachi-style fried rice and drinks. 469-968-8003.
Walmart expands, updates departments at Coit Road location in Plano
The Walmart Supercenter in Plano expanded its grocery pickup options along with several other renovations. (Courtesy Walmart) Walmart’s newly remodeled store in Plano held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 2, according to a press release from the company. The store is located at 6000 Coit Road. The Walmart Supercenter’s remodel included the addition of online pickup, updated signage, expanded dairy and fashion departments, and newly updated electronics and sporting goods departments. 972-599-1650. www.walmart.com/store/3482-plano-tx.
H-E-B leads planned changes to Tarrant County grocery landscape
H-E-B will build a store in Fort Worth in 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) H-E-B’s expansion into Tarrant County is shaking up the offerings for the area as grocers work to adapt to the challenges of changing shopping habits and attracting employees in a post-pandemic market. On Oct. 26, H-E-B...
Clean Eatz in Flower Mound provides healthy, affordable options
Mike and Tammy Theriot opened Clean Eatz in Flower Mound in 2021. Their son Colton Theriot is the managing partner and is in training to run a future Clean Eatz franchise. (Photos by Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Longtime Flower Mound residents Mike and Tammy Theriot said they chose to open a...
5 of the latest business permits filed in Keller, Roanoke and northeast Fort Worth, including over $1M renovations to Carhartt in Northlake
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Keller, Roanoke, and Northlake? Find details on the five latest...
First Look: Snowbird brings elevated nightlife concept to Frisco
The Raspberry Beret ($18) cocktail includes vodka, raspberry liqueur, lemon juice, orgeat, muddled raspberries and egg white. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen owner David Nguyen said the Frisco area has a need for a place like Snowbird, a new elevated cocktail lounge concept. The restaurant had its grand opening at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 800., Frisco, on Oct. 21.
Tacos Kchetes looks to mix street tacos with sports bar aesthetic near Richardson
Tacos Kchetes plans to combine street taco cuisine with a sports bar atmosphere when it opens in early 2023. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Tacos Kchetes Sports Bar plans to open in early 2023 on the border of Richardson and Dallas. The sports bar, which will be located at 13935 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, is filling a space that has been vacant for over a decade, according to ownership. No grand opening date has been announced. Ownership said the restaurant plans to be similar to a fusion of a bar and a Chipotle with customers able to order street tacos from a window in a sports lounge environment. No phone number or website is available at this time.
Corner Wines in Plano set to expand wine bar, add full kitchen
Corner Wines' expansion will include an expanded wine bar, an event space and a full kitchen. (Courtesy Corner Wines) Corner Wines in Plano is expanding its wine bar and adding a full kitchen, according to a spokesperson for the business. Construction on the 1,500-square-foot expansion to the wine bar located at 4017 Preston Road, Ste. 535, has already begun, and it is set to finish Feb. 15, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. The new space will feature an expanded wine bar, an event space that could host around 80 guests and a full kitchen. 972-403-9463. https://cornerwines.com.
Chillicious Thai expands to Coppell
Chillicious Thai opened in Coppell on Nov. 30. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Chillicious Thai celebrated the grand opening of its second restaurant Nov. 30. The restaurant is in Coppell at 120 S. Denton Tap Road, Ste. 150. It is family owned and specializes in Thai and Lao cuisine. Chillicious Thai also has a restaurant in Flower Mound. 469-293-8209.
Frisco to get $3 billion project The Mix at former Wade Park
This aerial rendering shows the mixed-experience community The Mix. (Rendering courtesy The Mix) A new 112-acre mixed-experience community called The Mix will center around a 9-acre park space in the area of Frisco previously known as Wade Park. Developers unveiled the plans and name of the $3 billion project on...
Vie D'Elite to provide hairstyling, spa services in Plano
Vie D'Elite is planning to open its salon and med spa in Plano in December. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Vie D’Elite is set to open in Plano in early December, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new salon and med spa will be located at 5945 Dallas Parkway. Vie D’Elite will offer a variety of hairstyling services including haircuts, coloring and extensions. The med spa will offer services such as Botox, hydrafacials, laser hair removal and more. 945-899-0001. www.viedelite.com.
Mizzen and Main to bring modern menswear to Southlake Town Square
Mizzen and Main has men’s clothes that are wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking, machine-washable and have four-way stretch, according to its website. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Mizzen and Main is set to open a location in Southlake Town Square in summer 2023, according to an October press release. A Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing shows the store will be located at 311 Grand Ave. E. in Southlake. Mizzen and Main features a variety of menswear with modern silhouettes, the release stated. The store offers men’s casual shirts, dress shirts, flannels, pullovers, pants and shorts. Its clothes are wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking, machine-washable and have four-way stretch, according to its website. www.mizzenandmain.com.
Fork & Fire expands to McKinney’s Hub 121
Fork & Fire opened at McKinney's Hub 121 on Nov. 28. (Courtesy Fork & Fire) Fork & Fire’s new location at Hub 121 opened on Nov. 28, according to a news release. The new restaurant at 7540 SH 121 is the second location of owner Jason Grahan’s Fork & Fire concept, with the first in Plano. The restaurant offers a fine-casual setting with a large patio overlooking Hub 121’s amphitheater and green space.
Plano City Council approves no-parking zone by Preston Meadow Park
The section of Emerson Drive adjacent to Preston Meadow Park will become a no-parking zone. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano City Council approved a no-parking zone next to Preston Meadow Park during its Nov. 28 meeting. Due to concerns about emergency vehicle access during peak park usage, council passed an ordinance...
