Tacos Kchetes plans to combine street taco cuisine with a sports bar atmosphere when it opens in early 2023. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Tacos Kchetes Sports Bar plans to open in early 2023 on the border of Richardson and Dallas. The sports bar, which will be located at 13935 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, is filling a space that has been vacant for over a decade, according to ownership. No grand opening date has been announced. Ownership said the restaurant plans to be similar to a fusion of a bar and a Chipotle with customers able to order street tacos from a window in a sports lounge environment. No phone number or website is available at this time.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO