Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Amid U.S.-EU Trade Rift
The U.S. Department of Energy’s latest announcement to make the investment worth $7 billion in the nation’s hydrogen development program should bolster alternative energy stocks’ prospects. Also, growing wind capacity additions are projected to bode well for renewable stocks. However, the growing trade dispute between the United States and its European allies involving the IRA might hurt the alternative energy industry’s prospects. Nevertheless, falling prices and increasing clean energy adoption should boost growth in this space. The forerunners in the U.S. alternative energy industry are Texas Pacific Land (
Zacks.com
RE or MKL: Which P&C Insurance Stock is Better Placed?
Better pricing, an improving rate environment, exposure growth, prudent underwriting and solid capital position poise the property and casualty insurers well amid a volatile market. However, an active catastrophe environment could weigh on the upside. Global commercial insurance prices rose for 20 straight quarters though the magnitude has slowed down...
Zacks.com
5 Dividend Stocks to Allay Fears of a More-Aggressive Fed
The Federal Reserve at each of its previous four meetings held this year, had raised the interest rate by 0.75 points to combat stubbornly high inflation. This was its fastest pace since the beginning of the 1980s. However, monetary tightening measures don’t bode well for the stock market as it curtails consumer spending and impacts economic growth.
Zacks.com
Buy These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks for a Steady Portfolio
Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
Zacks.com
Buy These 3 Ultra-Safe Stocks if You're Worried About a Recession
The year 2022 has been tumultuous for investors as the economy is facing record-level inflation and geopolitical headwinds. The war between Ukraine and Russia raised commodity prices substantially, leaving the Fed with no option but to hike the interest rate. Evidently, soaring inflation, higher cost of borrowings and the ongoing conflict are enough to keep investors on their toes and look for some ultra-safe stocks.
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Zacks.com
5 Technology Bigwigs to Buy on the Dip for Gains in 2023
Just four weeks of trading are left to complete a terrible 2022, in which the technology sector has suffered the most. The technology sector, which enabled Wall Street to get rid of the coronavirus-induced short bear market and formed the new bull market, has suffered since the beginning of this year as most market participants were extremely concerned about the sector’s overvaluation in the last two years.
Zacks.com
Tap 5 Bargain Stocks With Incredibly Low EV/EBITDA Ratios
Investors generally have a fixation on the price-to-earnings (P/E) strategy while seeking stocks trading at attractive prices. This straight-forward, easy-to-calculate ratio is the most preferred among all the valuation metrics in the investment toolkit for working out the fair market value of a stock. But even this ubiquitously used valuation metric is not without its pitfalls.
Zacks.com
5 Stocks to Watch on Their Recent Dividend Hike
Wall Street has seen an impressive rally since mid-October. Less-than-expected inflation rates in October with respect to several measures along with a dovish comment from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in November boosted investors’ confidence in risky assets like equities. However, hotter-than-expected job additions and a higher wage rate in...
Zacks.com
Land on 4 Winning Stocks Using the Overlooked Rising P/E Trick
EAST - Free Report) , AMC Entertainment (. We’ll tell you why this often-overlooked approach may go a long way to cherry pick some solid stocks. Investors should note that stock price moves in tandem with earnings performance. If earnings come in stronger, the price of a stock shoots up. Solid quarterly earnings and the forward guidance boost earnings forecasts, leading to stronger demand for the stock and an uptrend in its price.
Zacks.com
3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry
FCX - Free Report) , Southern Copper Corporation (. FQVLF - Free Report) . These are poised to gain from their endeavors to build reserves and control costs while investing in technology and improving production efficiency. About the Industry. The Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry comprises companies that produce...
Zacks.com
Buy 3 Transportation Stocks That Gained More Than 50% This Year
The widely-diversified transportation sector, which includes airlines, railroads, package delivery companies and truckers to name a few, was one of the hardest-hit corners in the investing space during the pandemic. However, with the easing of the COVID-induced restrictions, economic activities have gained pace this year. This improved scenario has been...
Zacks.com
Bank and Dividend: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume
SPY - Free Report) lost 1.8% and (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 1.7% down on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.
Zacks.com
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock Gained 25.4% in the Past Year
BAH - Free Report) have gained 25.4% in the past year compared with 14.6% rise of the industry it belongs to. The uptick was primarily driven by Vision 2020, differentiated business & large addressable market. Reasons for Upside. Booz Allen Hamilton’s strategic development of its solutions business allows it to...
Zacks.com
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Last week was eventful for the global market as it kicked off with Cyber Monday. After record online sales on Black Friday, Cyber Monday has probably become the heaviest online spending day ever. This is especially true as shoppers spent a record $11.3 billion on online shopping, up 5.8% year over year, according to Adobe (read: 5 ETFs to Splurge on Cyber Monday Record Sales).
Zacks.com
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Completes Buyout of CFO Fund Services
SSNC - Free Report) announced that it has completed the acquisition of Colorado-based fund administration firm - Complete Financial Ops (CFO) Fund Services - in an all-cash deal. The transaction details have not been revealed. CFO Fund Services provides customized fund administration services to private equity funds and family offices....
Zacks.com
Beat the Market Like Zacks: Novo Nordisk, Axon, General Mills in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed a second straight winning week for the first time since October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%, 1.1% and 2.1%, respectively. Stocks did well earlier in the week on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comment in...
Zacks.com
Scoop Up These 4 GARP Stocks to Net Handsome Returns
GWW - Free Report) , Ameriprise Financial (. TXRH - Free Report) are some GARP stocks that hold promise. The GARP strategy seeks to offer an ideal investment by utilizing the best features of both value and growth investing. Investors adopting the GARP approach prefer buying stocks priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. These stocks also have solid prospects in terms of cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and so on.
Zacks.com
3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth
Stocks extended their strength in last week’s session, with the indexes penciling in their second consecutive weekly close in green territory. Although Friday’s better-than-expected Employment Situations Report brought some volatility and uncertainty to the market, investors can, at least, celebrate the recent streak of green. In the historically-volatile...
Zacks.com
Triton (TRTN) Rides on Dividends & Buybacks Amid Rising Costs
TRTN - Free Report) is benefiting from shareholder-friendly initiatives adopted by the company. These initiatives not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. Notably, shares of Triton have gained 12.1% so far this year, outperforming 1.5% growth of the industry it belongs to. The company...
Comments / 0