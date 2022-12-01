After losing the last three games, Baylor fell to the bottom of the Big 12 bowl pecking order as it will face Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth. While No. 3 TCU will play No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl, the Bears will play their bowl game at the Horned Frogs’ Amon G. Carter Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.

