Waco to form downtown parking authority as Baylor basketball arena rises
Waco City Council is set Tuesday to create a municipal parking authority to manage public parking in downtown Waco, especially for events at the riverside basketball arena Baylor University is building. The parking authority will have “limited but specialized powers,” Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said. The authority’s responsibilities will...
Kristin Kaden Dreyer: Slow down on demolition — Let's reimagine Cameron summer home
Quiet gasps were heard from the audience as Dr. Kenneth Hafertepe showed multiple slides of architecturally significant buildings in Waco that no longer stood. The diverse attendees, threaded loosely together by their desire to learn how Waco used to be, sat in the Mayborn Museum for Hafertepe’s weekday morning class, “Historic Buildings of Waco.”
Mike Copeland: Grant for switch adapted toys; Employer awards; For Keeps Coffee & Bakery; Herringbone
A Waco-based company, AdaptAbilities, will receive a $10,000 grant from the FedEx Entrepreneur Fund, according to a press release. The business specializes in what it calls switch adapted toys, toys modified with larger and easier to manipulate switches for use by children with physical or cognitive impairments. The company website says it was founded in 2019 “to meet a need in the switch adapted toy market.”
Waco-area news briefs: Christmas Lights in the Village to debut Friday at Mayborn Museum
Waco Wonderland will continue from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, with a petting zoo open from 2 to 5 p.m. The event is free, with $10 wristbands for unlimited rides. The snow tube hill ride will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Hewitt tree lighting. The city of...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Baylor to face Air Force in Armed Forces Bowl
After losing the last three games, Baylor fell to the bottom of the Big 12 bowl pecking order as it will face Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth. While No. 3 TCU will play No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl, the Bears will play their bowl game at the Horned Frogs’ Amon G. Carter Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Bears fall out of top 10 as they prepare for Tarleton State
After 54 straight weeks in the Associated Press top 10, Baylor fell six spots to No. 12 in Monday’s poll. In a college basketball era where parity rules, the Bears’ achievement was remarkable. They had been in the top 10 in every AP Top 25 poll since Dec. 16, 2019, winning a pair of Big 12 titles and the 2021 national championship along the way.
Waco's Reid claims world title at weightlifting competition
ORLANDO, Fla. — Waco’s Randy Reid claimed another win at the World Masters Weightlifting Championships on Friday. Reid, 68, competing in the men’s 65-69 year-old division, won gold. He needed a lift of 96 kilograms (211 pounds) in the clean and jerk to take the title. “That’s a lift I haven’t made in four years, but I made it,” Reid said.
Baylor women looking to clean up defense, rebounding issues
Not that Baylor wouldn’t run plenty of rebounding drills in practice anyway, but you’d better believe it’s been a significant focus this week. Nicki Collen’s 21st-ranked Bears struggled to secure a rebound late in their 84-75 loss to Michigan in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida last Sunday. Going forward, Baylor has to be better in that regard, Collen stressed.
Bears crank up aggressiveness in hustling past Huskies, 79-35
Asked if it was nice having a week off since their last game, Baylor’s Bella Fontleroy and Jaden Owens paused, chuckled and exchanged wide-eyed looks. “Did we have a week off?” Fontleroy muttered to Owens. That’s the knowing glance you share when you’ve endured a rigorous week...
Baylor volleyball gets top-seeded Louisville next
The fourth-seeded Baylor volleyball team will take its swings at top-seeded Louisville on Thursday on the Cardinals’ home court in Louisville, Ky. Baylor (25-6) clinched its spot in the NCAA’s Sweet 16 with a grueling five-set win over Rice last Friday. That marked the Bears’ fourth straight trip to the Sweet 16.
