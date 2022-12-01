ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

North Jersey reservoirs will need 2 feet of rain by next spring to be at normal levels

By Matt Fagan, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zE4cY_0jTX9Gzy00

North Jersey will need about 2 feet of rain or snow between now and the end of spring to keep reservoirs above drought levels during the summer months.

Lower-than-average rainfall last winter, spring and summer prompted state Environmental Commissioner Shawn LaTourette to issue a statewide drought watch on Aug. 9.

"We need about 2 feet of rain between now and June," state climatologist David Robinson said. "That translates to about 3 or 4 inches a month."

The North Jersey reservoirs were helped by the several inches of rain brought by the remnants of Hurricane Ian in early October, Department of Environmental Protection officials said.

The extra rain resulted in increased stream flow, more water in reservoirs and improved groundwater levels, DEP officials said, calling it "a good start," to ease this past summer's deficit.

Even so, levels remain low, at about 5% to 10% below normal for a few of the state's largest reservoirs, Robinson said. Not historic lows, but still concerning, he said.

Winter and spring months, before the trees bud and the temperature warms up, leading to lawn watering, is prime time for reservoir replenishment. Typically during winter and spring, rainfall ranges between 3 and 4 inches of rain per month.

"Even if we are a little below average, we should be OK," Robinson said.

This week's rain, given the time of year, should help, he added.

The long-term forecast for the snow-phobic and for the coastal areas of the state looks promising thanks to La Niña in the Pacific Ocean, he said.

La Niña will mean a decreased likelihood of nor'easters that bring lots of snow and ravage coastlines.

It may still snow, Robinson said, but the storms will most likely generate in Colorado and veer up the coast, not carrying the moisture of a nor'easter, weather officials said. Still, in any given year, most of the winter precipitation comes in the form of rain.

For New Jersey, La Niña means equal chances for below-, near- or above-average seasonal total precipitation, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Comments / 0

Related
kroxam.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
GRAND FORKS, ND
iheart.com

Snow, Freezing Rain Possible Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday in Northwest Oregon. Snow is expected and freezing rain is possible. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet, as well as western...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
njbmagazine.com

Largest Landfill Solar Project in North America Completed in Mt. Olive

CEP Renewables, along with CS Energy, Terrasmart, Lindsay Precast and NJR Clean Energy Ventures, announced the completion of the largest landfill solar project in North America. The 25.6 megawatt (dc) solar project, located in Mount Olive, has enabled the township to recoup nearly $2.3 million in past taxes while at the same time transitioning the former Combe Fill North Landfill Superfund site into a revenue-generating, clean energy asset.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
klcc.org

More wintry weather on the way for Oregon

Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
OREGON STATE
advertisernewsnorth.com

A home with lake views at a bargain price

VERNON. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com. Ready, set, home! Come home for the holidays to a cute and cozy lake house, just one block from the lake. A charmer of a home is ready...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy

Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
FLORIDA STATE
themontclairgirl.com

Where to Get the Best Soup in North Jersey

There are few things that hit the spot better on a chilly evening than a bowl of piping-hot soup. Whether you are looking for something medicinal + comforting or spicy + unusual, you’re sure to find a restaurant here in North Jersey that can satisfy your craving. Get ready to get toasty and read on for where to get some of the best soups in North Jersey.
MyNorthwest

School closures, delays as more freezing temps bring icy roads, more snow

After snow continued to fall for most of Wednesday, Thursday’s below-freezing conditions are creating a mixture of rain, slush, snow and ice on roadways around the Puget Sound region. More schools have canceled or delayed classes again today due to the weather. Snow, power outages, debris, and standing water,...
CBS San Francisco

Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued

LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters.    The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
TRUCKEE, CA
New Jersey 101.5

Frontier Airlines offers ‘all you can fly pass’ from NJ area airports

For just over a decade now, "ultra low-cost" airline Frontier Airlines has provided service from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, N.J. Featuring non-stop destinations including Orlando, Atlantic, and Chicago, Frontier offers a limited number of flights per week with very few frills. Additional Frontier flights and destinations are available from LaGuardia Airport (Queens, N.Y.), Long Island MacArthur Airport (Ronkonkama, N.Y.), New York Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley, and Philadelphia International Airport.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy