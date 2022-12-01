ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday will be a cold one starting with wind chills in the teens

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Find a hat and scarf before you get out the door this morning. Temperatures will be near 30 degrees, but the wind chill be in the upper teens to start the day. Sun won’t help much as temperatures will only make it into the mid 30s.

It will be much warmer Friday, but our team of meteorologists are already tracking the next big weather maker headed our way for the weekend.

Saturday will start with showers and gusty winds and end with temperatures falling from the mid 50s into the 20s by early Sunday morning.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast. Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

