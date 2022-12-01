Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
The Cube tree lighting returns
Hundreds attended the second annual Christmas tree lighting at The Cube on Friday – an event started last year that celebrated the continuation of ice in Santa Clarita. Two years ago, the formerly named Ice Station Valencia announced it would close its doors permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the help of Santa Clarita City Council’s approval of the city’s purchase of the ice rink, the newly renovated facility reopened with a different name, The Cube.
signalscv.com
Vickie Pellouchoud to provide artist oil demo
At the Jan. 23 meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, Vickie Pellouchoud will provide a free demonstration of oil painting. The free event is scheduled 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Main theater, 24266 Main St., Newhall. “The subject of the demo is: Adding excitement and movement in your...
signalscv.com
Selina Thomas | Showing Why We’re ‘Hollywood North’
“Hollywood North” is coming to life with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival. Another impactful event is coming to Santa Clarita and the timing couldn’t be better. The recent holiday tree lighting in downtown Newhall has created the perfect backdrop for the Santa Clarita International Film Festival, which is set to begin on Dec. 8 and end on Dec. 11. Film and culture enthusiasts will view more than 270 films and interact with filmmakers, celebrities and community members alike. The multiple venues, which include wine, food and the arts, will ignite downtown Newhall just in time for the holidays.
signalscv.com
Dave Bossert | Stevenson Ranch Needs Improved Cell Reception
In 2018, during the Rye Fire, some residents of Stevenson Ranch were unable to communicate with loved ones due to poor cell phone reception. That fire came dangerously close to the community and sparked evacuations of West Ranch High School, Ranch Pico Junior High School and parts of Stevenson Ranch and Westridge. There were parents who were unable to communicate with their children or contact emergency services because of cell phone dead zones in the community.
signalscv.com
Zonta raises awareness of domestic violence through Red Dress Project
Intimate partner violence is one of the most common forms of violence against women. This can include emotional abuse, physical abuse, sexual abuse and controlling behavior by an intimate partner. Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley raised awareness for this issue on Saturday at the Newhall Farmer’s Market in one of the stops for Zonta’s Red Dress campaign.
signalscv.com
County Registrar-Recorder certifies final results of 2022 General Election
Santa Clarita Valley residents will see mostly familiar faces with a few new ones to get acquainted with as their local, state and federal representatives after the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk certified the final results for the 2022 General Election Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the...
signalscv.com
One dead in solo crash
A solo vehicle crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday ended up being fatal, according to Lt. Dan Wolanski, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Wolanski also confirmed the person who died was a female, but could...
signalscv.com
Hart girls hoops slams Golden Valley 75-40
Hart girls’ basketball (6-0, 1-0) is off to its best start in decades. The undefeated Indians carried their momentum into league play on Friday and defeated the hosting Golden Valley (4-2, 1-1), 75-40, snapping the Grizzlies’ four-game win streak. Hart had three girls in double figures as well...
signalscv.com
Car rental agency under investigation for insurance claims
A tip from a Farmers Insurance claims investigator to a local agent with the Department of Insurance prompted an ongoing, yearslong investigation into an alleged fraud suspected of involving victims from Santa Clarita to San Jose, according to court records. Court documents identify a husband-and-wife team behind AT Car Rental,...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Traffic stop results in deputy-involved fight
A deputy and a suspect were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment of injuries Monday afternoon after a traffic stop escalated into a fight, according to law enforcement officials. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at approximately 2 p.m. near Via Joyce and Plum Canyon Road in Saugus, according...
