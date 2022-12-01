“Hollywood North” is coming to life with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival. Another impactful event is coming to Santa Clarita and the timing couldn’t be better. The recent holiday tree lighting in downtown Newhall has created the perfect backdrop for the Santa Clarita International Film Festival, which is set to begin on Dec. 8 and end on Dec. 11. Film and culture enthusiasts will view more than 270 films and interact with filmmakers, celebrities and community members alike. The multiple venues, which include wine, food and the arts, will ignite downtown Newhall just in time for the holidays.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO