FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingston Forward zoning code finalized
KINGSTON – The third and final draft of the Kingston Forward zoning code has been released. Mayor Steven Noble began citywide rezoning efforts in late 2018, with a call for members of a Zoning Task Force to begin the process of updating the City of Kingston’s outdated zoning code.
Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills secures nearly $500,000 USDA grant
HARRIS – Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills has received a first-time grant of $500,000 grant aimed at helping residents of Sullivan and Orange counties lead healthier lives. The Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program, funded through the US Department of Agriculture, provides grants on a competitive basis to...
County jail construction continues
POUGHKEEPSIE – Construction of the new Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center (DCJTC) which began in 2020 is moving forward. The DCJTC is scheduled to accept inmates by August 2023. Completion of the entire facility is scheduled for July 2024. The project has been delayed for three months because...
Ulster lawmakers adopt 2023 county budget
KINGSTON – By a vote of 20 to two, the Ulster County Legislature approved the more than $378 million county budget for 2023. The approval came after two hours of votes on amendments, some with debate, but most without discussion for the benefit of the public. Lawmaker Ken Ronk...
SUNY President named keynote speaker at Ulster Chamber event
KINGSTON – SUNY Ulster President Dr. Alison Buckley, who took the reins of the college in Stone Rodge in July, will be the keynote speaker at the Ulster Chamber of Commerce Holiday Breakfast. The December 13th event is being held at Wiltwyck Golf Club at 404 Steward Lane in Kingston from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
Hurley Town Hall closed to public
HURLEY – The Hurley Town Hall at 10 Wamsley Place is closed to the public until further notice due to water damage discovered under the floor of the main hallway during a plumbing repair. No mold has been discovered, and employees will continue to work in the building. Anyone...
Altered celebration of lights draws few to Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – In a change from tradition, the annual “Celebration of Lights” took place in Poughkeepsie without the traditional parade down Main Street to Dongan Square Park. The event, which typically brought 1,000 people to the Mount Carmel neighborhood, was much more subdued this year. Many of...
County legislator hints at run for town supervisor
TOWN OF WAPPINGER – Republican Dutchess County Legislator Joey Cavaccini is being encouraged to run for the Town of Wappinger supervisor seat in November, challenging incumbent Dick Thurston. Cavaccini, 23, has been involved in government service since being appointed as Wappinger Town Historian at the age of 12. Many...
Hope Not Handcuffs is working in Newburgh, city commissioner says
NEWBURGH – The Hope Not Handcuffs program that can offer an alternative to the legal system for those suffering from substance uses, appears to be assisting Newburgh City residents, Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said. In use for just over six months, Gomerez said it is helping. “Our collaboration with...
East Fishkill supervisor considering a run for county executive
HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Republican East Fishkill Town Supervisor Nick D’Alessandro continues to assess his options for a Dutchess County executive run next year. He had previously hinted that he plans to run for the post in November. D’Alessandro has been an elected official since 2011. When asked...
Poughkeepsie fire department gets new deputy chief
POUGHKEEPSIE – Twenty-two-year Poughkeepsie firefighter, Lieutenant Vinnie Parise, has been named as the department’s new Deputy Fire Chief, effective December 5, 2022. The 41-year-old Parise will fill the void created when Joe Franco was promoted from Deputy Chief to Chief of the department in July of this year.
Pleasant Valley festival organizers chastised for allowing “F… Biden” banner in parade
PLEASANT VALLEY – As hundreds of residents and visitors gathered in Pleasant Valley on Saturday for the town’s “Festival of Lights,” one float drew immediate criticism for a banner with vulgar language. With hundreds of adults and children gathered along the parade route on Saturday evening,...
Letter to the Editor: Flag didn’t belong in Pleasant Valley parade
I wish to applaud The Mid Hudson News’s response to the vulgar flag appearing on a truck during the Pleasant Valley Festival of Lights Parade. There is no room for hate speech on either side of the political spectrum as you so well noted. This isn’t the first time,...
Town supervisor outraged by vulgar flag display in parade
PLEASANT VALLEY – Town Supervisor John DelVecchio called the parade float in Saturday night’s “Festival of Lights” event in the center of town “disgusting.” A tractor-trailer owned by Snow Fountain Supply was adorned with a large flag that said “FUCK BIDEN” as it passed hundreds of children and their families gathered along the route.
Funeral service for Yonkers officer set for Wednesday
YONKERS – A Mass of Christian Burial for Yonkers City Police Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino of Mahopac will be held on Wednesday, December 7 at Sacred Heart Church. Gualdino died on December 1 when his patrol car was rammed by a car driven by a 16-year-old boy with a learner’s permit who had been driving for only three weeks.
100 new American citizens take oath in Dutchess County
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Clerk Brad Kendall administered the Oath of Allegiance to 100 people representing 41 different countries at the Family Partnership Center in Poughkeepsie. By reciting the 141 words of the oath, they renounced their citizenship in their previous country and swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States.
Three charged with stealing mail from mailboxes in Putnam County
MAHOPAC – Town Police in Carmel have arrested three suspects in connection with the theft of mail from mailboxes in the Mahopac area. Police investigated when they received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Lake Boulevard shortly after midnight on Thursday, December 1. Carmel...
NY Rangers rejuvenate Pawling youth hockey program
PAWLING – Working with the New York Rangers hockey team, the Town of Pawling has refurbished the town’s roller hockey rink. More than a dozen Pawling Youth Hockey players attended the ribbon cutting on Friday to celebrate the new venue. Town officials told Mid-Hudson News that the Rangers...
Monticello man arrested for stealing CBD gummies from store clerk
MONTICELLO – A Monticello man was arrested on Friday, December 2 in connection with a robbery at the Citgo convenience store at 68 Pleasant Street in the Village of Monticello at 10:45 p.m. on November 21. Village Police said it is alleged that Nigdrew Reynolds, 29, entered the store...
Alleged burglar wanted for skipping court
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who failed to return to Newburgh Town Court on a felony burglary charge. Ryan Krom, 40, was arrested this past September and failed to return to court. He is described as being five-feet, 10-inches...
