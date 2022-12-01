Read full article on original website
Related
White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson reveals she 'stalked' one of her castmates
We’re used to hearing about celebrity crushes or mutual admiration, but not many stars admit to being downright creepy with their idols.Enter The White Lotus protagonist Haley Lu Richardson, 27, who had no qualms about describing herself as a bit of a “stalker” during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.Richardson, who plays Gen Z poster-girl Portia, admitted she was obsessed with her co-star Aubrey Plaza, 38, long before they were both cast on the HBO hit show.“I know she has a lot of crazed fans, but I’m like one of the top three,” she told Kimmel on Monday night.Sign up for...
UTA Signs ‘The Wailing’ Filmmaker Na Hong-Jin And His Forged Films Production Banner
EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed South Korean filmmaker Na Hong-Jin in all areas, as well as his production company, Forged Films. The director, producer, and screenwriter is best known for his 2016 horror thriller The Wailing, which debuted at Cannes. Fox International Productions and Ivanhoe Pictures co-produced and co-financed the pic, which grossed $16.5M at open, becoming Fox’s biggest launch in Korea. The movie centers on the arrival of a mysterious old stranger in an otherwise quiet village. As rumors begin to spread about him, the villagers drop dead one by one, grotesquely killing each other for inexplicable reasons. When the daughter of...
Vice
Kelsey Lu’s Hydroharmonia is a return to earthly roots
This story originally appeared in i-D’s The Royalty Issue, no. 370, Winter 2022. Order your copy here. “The beauty and magic of music is that no two melodies can really be the same,” says Kelsey Lu, the classically-trained cellist and artist who prefers to be known as Lu, over the phone from their home in Los Angeles. We’re talking about the melodies composed by nature – the sounds of ocean tides crashing against sand, birds singing at the break of dawn, and the rhythmic paces of local life that define an environment. Nature’s soundtrack has been fascinating Lu recently, having just returned from an artist’s retreat in Bali. Gathering their thoughts, reflections and observations from spending time in elemental nature, Lu has been absorbing the sounds, energies and visual melodies of their environment to create the soundscapes that comprise their ongoing series, Hydroharmonia. Each track is a landscape distilled into music, peppered with occasional vocals reflecting on the virtues of joy.
9 Reasons That Have Me Obsessed With "One Of Us Is Lying"
The twists and turns never cease to thrill you.
Timeboy’s Art Basel Exhibit Is a Trippy Odyssey Through Hip-Hop History
What does it feel like to move through 50 years of hip-hop cultural history in less than 15 minutes? For visual artist and composer artist Timeboy, born John King, it’s a full-body experience. Through his multimedia installation and immersive group experience Inflection, audience members see, hear, and feel the passage of time crash over them in waves.
Watch New York Nico’s Hilariously Unpredictable ‘Out of Order’
If you live in New York City and have an Instagram account, you already know about Nicolas Heller, aka @newyorknico. The Manhattan native, who has a million followers on Instagram and just shy of 720,000 on TikTok, bills himself as “the unofficial talent scout of New York City,” and rightly so: A single feature on one of his accounts is enough to resuscitate a struggling small business or shoot a local legend into the realm of viral internet fame. (And, like many city natives, he’s a generous sweetheart to boot.)
Kanye West Fans on Their Tattoos: ‘I Don’t Want to Defend Him’
You thought Kanye West’s takes – on slavery, abortion, Jewish people; take your pick – couldn’t get any worse, but then he went and straight-up said “I like Hitler” on Alex Jones’s Infowars show. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table,” he told the at-times visibly uncomfortable right-wing conspiracy theorist, “especially Hitler.”
The Story Of Primal Astrology: How One Man Created an Entire Horoscope
Years ago, I was in some sort of kick-ons situation. A few friends sitting around a table, talking shit, playing cards discarded on the table, the room cloudy with smoke. A friend of mine, Harry, leaned forward and asked me what my primal zodiac sign was. I told him I was a rat. “1996 is the year of the rat, yeah?”.
Vice
The demise of the lover girl
I don’t need to tell you that modern dating is a hellscape — you feel it in the Tinder-sponsored eye strain and thumb aches, vomit-inducing “u up?” text, and each gut-wrenching failed situationship (that you thought was building toward a beautiful relationship but turned out to be just a casual never-ending talking stage?). The soul-crushing mind maze that gets passed off as intimacy is enough to make even the most ardent hopeless romantic denounce it all — and some have.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
114K+
Followers
23K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 1