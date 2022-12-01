Submitted by the Animal Protection Society – Friday Harbor. Hi there, my name is Robin. As a female, I am vast and I have many sides, but most pressing right now is the title of young, new, mom. Although there are many things that a new mom must decide, one of the highest importance is choosing a name for her child; so, when I found myself bearing my first litter, I just knew I had to get it right in picking their names! I started to think of my own name, Robin. I have always been so grateful to have it as it was given to me in honor of a beloved family member. Additionally, I always liked the association with the bird of the same name; a quintessential North American species known for being an early-bird. Before long it occurred to me to use birds as name inspiration for my babies and although it was so difficult to choose from all the avian options, I soon settled on their names. Below are those names and why I chose them for my pups:

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO