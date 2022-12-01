Read full article on original website
Altitude Angel integrates UTM tech into Saab’s Digital Towers
Leading developer of uncrewed air traffic management (UTM) systems Altitude Angel says it is partnering with military and civil aviation hardware and tech unit Saab to integrate navigational assets for safe aerial flight of both uncrewed and piloted vehicles into the Swedish company’s r-TWR Digital Tower platform. UK-based Altitude...
US-made E400 mapping drone integrates EO/IR camera
Ohio-based drone manufacturer Event 38 says that its latest fixed-wing mapping drone E400 is now available with a gimbaled Electro-Optical/Infra-Red (EO/IR) camera from NextVision. This new integration makes the E400 apt for time-critical scenarios such as search and rescue, emergency management, and disaster response. The E400 has been designed specifically...
