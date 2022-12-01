Stomp, the percussive Off Broadway staple that has drawn tourists and locals to its East Village theater for nearly 30 years, will close on January 8, 2023, producers announced today. The show, which combines percussion, movement, comedy and everyday objects transformed into musical instruments, will continue its North American and European tours. Though producers didn’t specify a reason for the closure, New York tourism and the theater industry has yet to fully recover to pre-Covid levels. Stomp was among New York’s first stage productions to resume performances after the 15-month 2020-21 shutdown, resuming its drumbeats on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stomp‘s...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO