Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia claims Ukraine shelling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and says there is ‘no prospect for peace talks’
Moscow accuses Ukraine of ‘nuclear terrorism’; Kremlin spokesperson says there is no prospect for negotiations with Kyiv at the moment
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield ablaze from drone strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
IEA: Renewables to quickly overtake coal
The International Energy Agency sees fossil fuels fading from the electricity landscape over the next few years.
Germany to decide mid-December on purchase of F-35 fighter jet
BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The German parliament will decide in mid-December about the 10 billion euro ($10.50 billion) purchase of the F-35 fighter jet produced by U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday.
Syria to close govt agencies for 2 days amid fuel crisis
The Syrian government has decided to close state agencies for two days in December due to severe fuel shortages caused by the disruption in the arrival of supplies and Western sanctions
Albanian opposition leader punched in face as he marches to protest
TIRANA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Albanian opposition leader Sali Berisha was punched in the face by a male bystander as he led a crowd of his party's supporters to central Tirana for anti-government protests taking place meters away from the venue of an EU summit.
New York’s ‘Stomp’ To Close After 29-Year Run As Off Broadway Mainstay
Stomp, the percussive Off Broadway staple that has drawn tourists and locals to its East Village theater for nearly 30 years, will close on January 8, 2023, producers announced today. The show, which combines percussion, movement, comedy and everyday objects transformed into musical instruments, will continue its North American and European tours. Though producers didn’t specify a reason for the closure, New York tourism and the theater industry has yet to fully recover to pre-Covid levels. Stomp was among New York’s first stage productions to resume performances after the 15-month 2020-21 shutdown, resuming its drumbeats on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stomp‘s...
Ukraine withstood the Russians in 2022. Can it drive them out in 2023?
Dec 6 (Reuters) - When Russia invaded Ukraine, Vadym Khlupianets, a 26-year-old ballet dancer at Kyiv's National Operetta Theatre, joined the army. Nine months later, he was killed by a sniper on the eastern front.
Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Residents of China's capital were allowed into parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after unprecedented protests against a tough zero-COVID policy.
Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to set strict immigration targets and ensure French people get priority over foreigners for all state services.
