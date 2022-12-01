ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Germany to decide mid-December on purchase of F-35 fighter jet

BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The German parliament will decide in mid-December about the 10 billion euro ($10.50 billion) purchase of the F-35 fighter jet produced by U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday.
New York’s ‘Stomp’ To Close After 29-Year Run As Off Broadway Mainstay

Stomp, the percussive Off Broadway staple that has drawn tourists and locals to its East Village theater for nearly 30 years, will close on January 8, 2023, producers announced today. The show, which combines percussion, movement, comedy and everyday objects transformed into musical instruments, will continue its North American and European tours. Though producers didn’t specify a reason for the closure, New York tourism and the theater industry has yet to fully recover to pre-Covid levels. Stomp was among New York’s first stage productions to resume performances after the 15-month 2020-21 shutdown, resuming its drumbeats on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stomp‘s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Residents of China's capital were allowed into parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after unprecedented protests against a tough zero-COVID policy.
AFP

Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to set strict immigration targets and ensure French people get priority over foreigners for all state services. 

