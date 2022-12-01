Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Once Was Inc. gives out hams and toys to veterans and their families
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Once Was Inc. partnered with Louisiana State Police Troop D to host their first annual Calcasieu Christmas in Lake Charles. Veterans lined up outside the state police department to receive a holiday ham while kids were given various Christmas toys. The event aimed to show...
KPLC TV
Family remembers Creole music legend Lawrence ‘Black’ Ardoin
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Creole music legend Lawrence Ardoin has died at the age of 76, according to friends and family of the musician. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Lawrence “Black” Ardoin came from a long line of zydeco musicians and is the father of fellow zydeco performers Sean and Chris Ardoin. He and his band, “Tradition Creole,” are credited with keeping the music genre alive with songs that date back to early in the century.
KPLC TV
SOWELA offers two new holiday events
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -SOWELA Technical College is offering brunch with Santa and a holiday meal prep for the holidays. The events are open to the public and will be held at SOWELA’s main campus. Saturday, Dec. 17. SOWELA chefs will be serving brunch from 9 a.m. - noon.
KPLC TV
Four SWLA schools recognized for exceeding pre-pandemic scores
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education is recognizing four SWLA area schools that have made significant gains in both math and English language arts following the 2020 hurricane season and COVID-19 pandemic. The schools are among 41 that are being recognized as “Louisiana Comeback Campuses.” Each...
KPLC TV
Welsh holds Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Families and friends came out to downtown Welsh for the annual Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration. There were local vendors, food trucks, kid’s crafts and more to keep everyone entertained. The night proceeded with an annual Christmas parade and from there the fun festivities...
KPLC TV
McNeese art majors showcase work at an art sale
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Creativity is such an important skill to have as you enter the workforce. Students showcased their artwork at McNeese where they sold their original artwork. Fully crafted pieces, handmade oil paintings, ceramic pottery, and more were displayed at McNeese State University for their annual holiday art...
KPLC TV
CHIPS Youth Theatre presents Romeo and Juliet in Twenty Minutes
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Arts Council’s A Chip Off the Old Block Youth Theatre will be presenting “Romeo and Juliet in Twenty Minutes,” as written by Kristen Doherty, with apologies to William Shakespeare. CHIPS theatre says, “Invite your English teacher to this totally serious performance...
KPLC TV
Glitter and Garland annual Christmas market
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - Lake Arthur Glitter and Garland held their annual Christmas market in downtown Lake Arthur. It was the perfect opportunity for people to do some Christmas shopping with dozens of vendors, there was something for everyone. If you wanted a break from shopping you could stop...
KPLC TV
Cameron Police Jury holding public meeting for 2023 Coastal Master Plan
Grand Lake, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and “Restore the Mississippi River Delta” project will be hosting a community meeting to get public opinions on the 2023 Coastal Master Plan due in January. The community meeting will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 4, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 4, 2022. Derek Scott Bertrand, 42, Cameron: Disturbing the peace; domestic abuse. Antonio Landry, 54, Starks: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000. Justin Lee Dupont, 34, Jennings: Aggravated assault on a dating partner. Roderick Lee Moore, 23,...
KPLC TV
LCPD TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid Kirkman and College Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police Department advises avoiding East College and Kirkman Street due to a traffic incident. Authorities said to avoid the area for the next hour and that lanes are currently blocked.
KPLC TV
Westlake house catches fire for fourth time since 2020
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire at one Westlake home for the fourth time since 2020. First responders got the call after 8 Saturday evening in the 1700 block of West Werht Street. What once was a childhood home now remains as ash and debris. For...
KPLC TV
Sulphur mobile home catches on fire
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) -This afternoon, Ward Six Fire Protection responded to a burning mobile home on Royer Loop in Sulphur. Upon arrival, first responders said 50 percent of the home was submerged in flames. Firefighters extinguished the fire and said no injuries were reported.
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Preventing a “tripledemic” with COVID, RSV, and the flu
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Now that families are preparing to get together for the holidays, health experts are echoing warnings about three viruses that can make children seriously sick. COVID-19, the flu, and RSV are all part of the “tripledemic” that doctors are trying to avoid. And...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Expect congestion on I-10 W at Texas border
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - An accident is causing several miles of congestion on I-10 West at the Louisiana/Texas border Monday afternoon, according to the DOTD. The congestion extends from the state line to LA Hwy 109 as of 2 p.m.
KPLC TV
Authorities using GPS tracker to find stolen truck also find items stolen in burglaries
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities used the GPS on a stolen truck to find the truck, and to track it to two burglaries, authorities said. The truck was stolen from a business on Areno Road in Sulphur on Nov. 24, according to information from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities then used the installed GPS tracker to locate the truck at a residence on Sonny Todd Road.
KPLC TV
Alleged hookah bar shooter makes first court appearance via Zoom
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The young man in jail in connection with the shooting of eight people at a Lake Charles nightclub made his first court appearance Monday morning. Damien Guidry, 20, of Welsh, participated in court from jail via Zoom. He is held without bond on seven counts of attempted murder.
KPLC TV
Cowboys get back on track against Ecclesia
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back in action as they played the Ecclesia Royals in an Exhibition game winning 103-68. McNeese went into the locker room only up 11 points against the Royals, but stepped in the second half as they put up 54 points. It was a fantastic night for Harwin Francois and Christian Shumate, as they both had 19 points on the night. Francois was especially good as he was a +18, and didn’t turn the ball over once for the Cowboys. McNeese was also great behind the arc as they hit a staggering 17 three pointers on the night, and shot 49% from the field.
