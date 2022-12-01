Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back in action as they played the Ecclesia Royals in an Exhibition game winning 103-68. McNeese went into the locker room only up 11 points against the Royals, but stepped in the second half as they put up 54 points. It was a fantastic night for Harwin Francois and Christian Shumate, as they both had 19 points on the night. Francois was especially good as he was a +18, and didn’t turn the ball over once for the Cowboys. McNeese was also great behind the arc as they hit a staggering 17 three pointers on the night, and shot 49% from the field.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO