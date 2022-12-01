Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Biden Accuser Tara Reade 'Will Not Be Silenced,' Would Testify Under Oath
Tara Reade called on House Republicans to investigate her accusations of sexual assault against President Joe Biden.
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
NPR
What Iran has planned for its morality police
Protesters in Iran are calling for a three-day strike this week. This comes after nearly three months of protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police. The status of that patrol unit is now unclear. An Iranian government official over the weekend created confusion about whether the unit has been suspended. Joining us now is Nahid Siamdoust. She's a assistant professor of Middle Eastern studies at UT Austin. Thank you so much for being with us.
NPR
Electricity companies throw a wrench in Biden's plans to eliminate greenhouse gases
The Biden administration wants to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions across the U.S. economy by 2050 to limit climate change. But companies that supply electricity to American homes and businesses aren't likely to stop using fossil fuels anytime soon. Michael Copley with NPR's climate desk has been following this closely. Michael, all right, you've been looking at what the power industry is doing around climate. Why'd you focus there? And what'd you find?
Michelle Obama reveals the teleprompter broke before her first major televised address in 2008, but she had the entire 16-minute speech memorized
In her new book, "The Light We Carry," Michelle Obama recalls overcoming a teleprompter mishap at the 2008 Democratic National Convention.
NPR
Former Ukrainian deputy health minister Mladena Kachurets on Ukraine's brutal winter
Surviving a war with Russia is hard enough, but Ukrainians are now facing another harsh reality - a winter with major power shortages resulting largely from Russian strikes on their country's power grid. And while the U.S. has pledged $53 million to repair that damaged infrastructure, and NATO has vowed to help restore capacity, frigid temperatures are hitting Ukraine right now. It's dipping to the low 20s and even below most nights, getting no warmer than 30 degrees most days, and it's only going to get worse. We're joined now by Mladena Kachurets, Ukraine's former deputy health minister. Welcome to the program.
NPR
UN biodiversity conference offers a chance to manage pressing ecological destruction
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, the executive secretary of the United Nation's Convention on Biological Diversity. Delegates from around the world are expected to gather in Montreal, Canada, this week to try to slow a decline in biodiversity. Scientists say a million living species are threatened, and many could go extinct within decades. So diplomats and advocates are trying to see if they can come to an agreement about the poaching, pollution, farming and ranching methods and other practices that destroy habitats and endanger so many forms of life. Elizabeth Maruma Mrema is the executive secretary of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, and she is with us now. Madam Secretary, thank you so much for being with us.
NPR
Supreme Court hears clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a potential landmark case that pits two cherished constitutional principles against each other. On one side are laws that guarantee same-sex couples equal access to all businesses that offer their services to the public. On the other are business owners who see themselves as artists and don't want to use their talents to express a message that they don't believe in.
NPR
What students lost since cursive writing was cut from the Common Core standards
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with historian Drew Gilpin Faust about her story in The Atlantic, "Gen Z Never Learned to Read Cursive." : [POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: This story incorrectly states that the U.S. government removed cursive from “Common Core” standards. In fact, the common core standards are set by a group of governors and school officers from the around the country, not the federal government.]
NPR
Vaccine hesitancy may hamper China's efforts to ease COVID restrictions
China is partly adjusting its zero COVID policy by ramping up vaccinations for senior citizens. But vaccine hesitancy may be a problem for the authorities. In China, days of angry street protests last month appear to have led to a change in the government's pandemic policy. Local authorities are easing requirements for mass testing, forced quarantines and strict lockdowns. But as NPR's John Ruwitch reports, Beijing may be facing another big challenge on the path to opening up fully.
NPR
Politics chat: Trump wants to return to the White House at all costs
Donald Trump has called for "the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution" so he can be returned to the White House. Donald Trump wants to be reinstated as president. Yes, he's running for that office again, but he's not ruling out other means. In a statement he posted online yesterday, Trump called for, quote, "the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution" to make up for his 2020 election loss. That's where we'll start this Sunday with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Glad to have you with us this morning, Mara.
NPR
A Colorado web designer says a law is preventing her from doing wedding web designs
A Colorado web designer says the state's public accommodations law prevents her from doing web designs for weddings because she believes marriage should be between a man and a woman. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. The question of discrimination was back before the Supreme Court today. Justices heard more than two...
NPR
Among many Native American communities, their languages are in danger
Language is how we connect with the world. It's how we understand who we are, how we pass on heritage. It's how I'm talking to you right now. But languages need people who know them to survive. And among many Native American tribes, their languages are in danger. The Cherokee Nation, one of the largest tribes in the U.S., estimates that there remain only 2,000 people for whom Cherokee is their first language, and most of them are over the age of 70. Last week, the Biden administration announced an effort to address this at the Tribal Nations Summit, putting forth a draft of a 10-year national plan to revitalize Native languages.
NPR
Researchers have discovered doodles in the margins of a medieval religious text
Using special technology, researchers in England have discovered the name of a woman, along with doodles, in the margins of an English medieval religious text. It turns out that people may have been doodling in the margins of their notebooks for more than a thousand years. The Bodleian Library in Oxford used special technology to capture the 3D surface of a medieval religious manuscript created in England, sometime in the first half of the eighth century. In the margins of the texts, they discovered that someone secretly etched the Old English name Eadburg multiple times, along with doodles of human figures. In one drawing, a person stretches out their arms toward another figure, who holds out a hand to stop them. Until now, they were all impossible to read with the naked eye. One theory is that a highly educated woman named Eadburg wanted to add her mark to this revered manuscript. But perhaps - you know, I'm just throwing it out there - sometime in the eighth century, there was a lovesick monk pining away for a crush.
NPR
Russian airstrikes cause electricity outages, but Ukraine says it shot down missiles
Russian airstrikes caused electricity outages in some Ukrainian cities. However, Ukraine says it shot down many missiles, and the damage was substantially less than in previous attacks. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Russia's military unleashed another large-scale air strike against Ukraine's electricity system today. Russia had been waging this sustained campaign for...
NPR
NPR Investigates a Single War Crime in Ukraine
Since the invasion into Ukraine began 11 months ago, investigators have opened more than 50,000 war crimes investigations looking at alleged atrocities committed by Russian troops. NPR Investigative Correspondent Tim Mak heard a rumor about a man, brutally killed, who lay in the streets of a town for 30 days. So he decided to investigate. One war crime, one story, to show the challenge that war crimes investigators face all over Ukraine.
NPR
A new podcast reminds listeners of Mandela's commitment to the Black struggle for freedom
If I speak the name of Nelson Mandela, what comes to mind? A beloved grandfatherly figure, a globally celebrated statesman, a Nobel Peace Prize winner. To be sure, as South Africa's first Black president, the first elected in a fully representative democratic election, Mandela tried to steer his country to move beyond its violent, racist past. But a new podcast reminds us not just of Mandela's deep humanity but also of his unwavering commitment to the Black struggle for freedom. Here he is recounting how he had successfully dodged security police for nearly a year and a half, only to be caught with a gun.
NPR
Russian Oil Sanctions, Public Accommodations Law Challenge, Arizona To Certify
OPEC Plus plays wait and see over Russian sanctions. Supreme Court to hear case of businesses who don't want to do business with LGBTQ clients. Arizona is set to certify votes after a county stalled.
NPR
The latest on Iran's protests, morality police and a silent majority
What is the state of protests in Iran nearly three months after the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police? And how much weight should we give to reports over the weekend that the morality police have maybe been suspended? Azadeh Moaveni is tracking events inside Iran closely from her base in New York. She teaches journalism at New York University and has covered the Middle East for two decades. Welcome.
Comments / 0