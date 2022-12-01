ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Downtown Parade of Lights kicks off holiday season in Athens

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27F8xQ_0jTWzAJQ00

Tonight is parade night in Athens: the annual Downtown Parade of Lights steps off at 7 o’clock, winding its way to City Hall for the lighting of the Christmas Tree. Several downtown streets will be closed before and during the parade.

From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…

The Downtown Parade of Lights for 2022 is scheduled for Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Athens-Clarke County Unified Government and Athens Downtown Development Authority are proud to present the Downtown Parade of Lights. The theme for this year is “An Out of this World Holiday.”

The ACC Downtown Parade of Lights is a “rain or shine” event. If safety becomes an issue for participants and spectators due to severe weather, the parade may be cancelled by the event organizer.

The ACC Downtown Parade of Lights is contingent upon local COVID-19 case numbers and may be modified or canceled to ensure public health and safety.

Downtown Parking Options

Learn more about downtown parking options.

2022 Downtown Parade of Lights Parade Marshal

Dr. Maurice Snook, noted local astronomer and award winning volunteer, will serve as the 2022 Parade Marshal. Who better to serve as this year’s parade marshal than someone who, for decades, has shared his love of science and astronomy with the community!

He has been an avid amateur astronomer for more than 70 years and during that time, he has founded two astronomy clubs and taught astronomy in the community. Dr. Snook is known in some circles as “Mr. Science;” more than 20,000 students in 11 surrounding counties have learned the wonders of chemistry and astronomy through his efforts.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Tadmore Park reopens after 12 years

Tadmore Park was filled with the joyful screams of children for the first time in 12 years after it officially reopened Thursday. County administrators, commissioners and community members gathered to cut the ribbon and celebrate its reopening. There was a large turnout, and a preschool class had the chance to test out the new playground equipment.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Loganville to consider separate applications to make way for commercial center and retail shops

The annexations and rezonings are on Highways 78 and 81 respectively. The Loganville City Council will have its December 2022 work session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 in Council Chambers of Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The meeting will also be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ.
LOGANVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Friday afternoon fire destroys Buford home

No one was hurt, but a man and woman were displaced after their home caught fire Friday afternoon in Buford. The residential fire happened in the 5700 block of Avonley Creek Drive NE at about 12:54 p.m. One neighbor who called 911 was concerned for the homeowner’s safety. The caller said the homeowner worked at night, and they had not seen him escape.
BUFORD, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Warnock, Walker last minute campaigning before Tuesday’s runoff

Some last minute campaigning ahead of Tuesday’s Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Walker hosted a rally in Loganville., while Warnock is campaigning in Athens and Gainesville. Warnock also hosted a virtual campaign with where he garnered support from singer, Stevie Wonder. The runoff election is set...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Driver killed Saturday in head-on accident in Hall County

A person was killed Saturday morning after a head-on collision on Browns Bridge Road near Cherokee Trail in Hall County. The driver of Chevrolet Tahoe allegedly failed to maintain its lane while turning eastbound and struck a Ford F250 which was traveling westbound at approximately 7:54 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol.
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Snellville woman turns 100 years old, reflects on her life of routine

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Elizabeth Myers Rutledge gets her hair done every Friday morning at 9:30am. Today she is in her sunroom looking through the crossword puzzles she plays several times a day. In a few hours, she will go to a lunch spot she frequents. She will drink a glass of milk. She will walk down her driveway to check the mailbox.
SNELLVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville police: Man jumped to his death Friday in Soque River

A Demorest man died after Clarkesville police say he jumped to his death Friday night from the bridge on Highway 197 North near Pitts Park. Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett said preliminary investigation indicates the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis and, as a result, made the decision to enter the water on his own accord about 6:30 p.m.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
FanSided

Georgia football: Why latest commitment is the first domino to fall

Georgia football got a massive commitment from 5-star Samuel M’Pemba on Sunday evening, and he is the first of many dominos that will fall this month. Early Signing Day is Dec. 21, so the next few weeks will focus on Ohio State and closing out another top-three recruiting class. There will be some double duty, but it’s something Georgia is used to.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

LiHeap funds now available for 2023 energy assistance to qualified residents

LIHEAP Funds will be available starting December 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
105K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy