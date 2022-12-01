Downtown Parade of Lights kicks off holiday season in Athens

Tonight is parade night in Athens: the annual Downtown Parade of Lights steps off at 7 o’clock, winding its way to City Hall for the lighting of the Christmas Tree. Several downtown streets will be closed before and during the parade.

From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…

The Downtown Parade of Lights for 2022 is scheduled for Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Athens-Clarke County Unified Government and Athens Downtown Development Authority are proud to present the Downtown Parade of Lights. The theme for this year is “An Out of this World Holiday.”

The ACC Downtown Parade of Lights is a “rain or shine” event. If safety becomes an issue for participants and spectators due to severe weather, the parade may be cancelled by the event organizer.

The ACC Downtown Parade of Lights is contingent upon local COVID-19 case numbers and may be modified or canceled to ensure public health and safety.

Downtown Parking Options

Learn more about downtown parking options.

2022 Downtown Parade of Lights Parade Marshal

Dr. Maurice Snook, noted local astronomer and award winning volunteer, will serve as the 2022 Parade Marshal. Who better to serve as this year’s parade marshal than someone who, for decades, has shared his love of science and astronomy with the community!

He has been an avid amateur astronomer for more than 70 years and during that time, he has founded two astronomy clubs and taught astronomy in the community. Dr. Snook is known in some circles as “Mr. Science;” more than 20,000 students in 11 surrounding counties have learned the wonders of chemistry and astronomy through his efforts.

©2022 Cox Media Group