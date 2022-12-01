ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Going Around: Flu, RSV, COVID, stomach bug

By Ali Lanyon
 5 days ago

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing upper respiratory illnesses, flu, RSV and wheezing.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital are seeing an uptick in cases of the flu. They are continuing to see a high volume of other respiratory viruses, including RSV and COVID. They are also seeing common colds and stomach bugs.

This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove continue to see flu, RSV, and COVID-19. They are also seeing a number of other viral illnesses in older pediatric patients that are not flu or COVID.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports a sharp increase in Influenza A.

They are still seeing high numbers of non-flu viral illnesses and bronchiolitis. They saw a small increase in strep throat and an increase in the stomach bug, with two to three days of vomiting and diarrhea.

“Kids have been seeming to get hit with back-to-back viruses, which often doesn’t allow the inflammation to clear from one before the next hits,” Dr. Joan Thode said. “This makes ear infections more likely, and we are seeing a lot of these as well.”

Thode offered the following advice about the flu:

“The typical flu course includes four to six days of high fevers and chills, as well as muscle aches, headache, sore throat, congestion and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea are not typically part of the flu syndrome. While the fevers generally go away after five to six days, kids often experience weakness and lower energy for about a week after as their body recuperates from the massive infection and immune response.

High fevers are the most common symptom of the flu. The number of the fever doesn’t matter; it’s how your child looks. A child’s body can spike a pretty impressive fever of 103 to 104 degrees, and still manage to eat and play. Their fever mechanism isn’t as tightly controlled as in adults, so the numbers tend to get pretty high. The body has a protection system to avoid getting too hot, however, so there is no specific number of degrees that warrants worry. Doctors worry a lot more about a child who is limp or hard to arouse with a temperature of 101 than a child who is walking and hydrating but at 104 degrees. The child’s activity level, muscle tone and ability to respond to you are bigger indicators for level of concern than the number of fever degrees.

Reasons to bring your child to medical evaluation include: five consecutive days of fever; respiratory distress or labored breathing; fevers that come back after one or two days of no fever within the same illness; cough that does not improve after about two weeks; a new rash that occurs during the illness; new or worsening pain anywhere during the illness.

The flu shot is well-matched to the predominant flu strains this season. If you haven’t already protected your child, it’s not too late.”

abc27 News

abc27 News

