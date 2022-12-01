ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Local News Briefs

By The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THnMD_0jTWy7r700

The Cambridge Singers present show

The Cambridge Singers Christmas show returns on Sunday to Pritchard Laughlin. Annette Elwood will narrate "The Story of Christmas" with the singers accompanying her. The group is directed by Kathy Antill and accompanied by Tom Apel, with members ranging from ages 18 to 81. The show is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and costs $5, with those under the age of 5 free.

Trolley Tour this Saturday

The Dickens Trolley Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Board the trolley at the Dickens Welcome Center, 708 Wheeling Ave. Take nearly an hour's ride around town while local historian, Rick Booth, gives highlights of Dickens Victorian Village as well as the founding of our city. The cost is $10.

Cambridge Steeple Walk this Saturday

Local churches will be participating in the Steeple Walk on Saturday. Each location will present a short program before the walk continues to the next church. The Steeple Walk begins at Christ Our Light Parish/St. Benedict's Church at 12:30 p.m. and will include First Methodist Church, First Presbyterian, and Unity Presbyterian Churches combined at First Presbyterian, and will end at First Baptist Church.

Mid-East board to meet in Zanesville

The Mid-East Career and Technology Centers Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Administrative Center on the Zanesville Campus, 400 Richards Road, Zanesville.

Work session set for EM board

The East Muskingum Board of Education will meet in a special session to discuss funding options. This will take place at 7:30 a.m. Monday at the John Glenn High School Library, 13115 John Glenn High School Road, New Concord.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Local News Briefs

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

I-70 Lane Closures Monday Night

Motorists can expect to see some lane closures on Interstate 70 this week. The Ohio Department of Transportation said overnight lane closures will take place on I-70 east between US 40 and State Street for concrete repairs. The work begins at 7pm. The work is part of the I-70 reconstruction...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Adrian L Ramos, Sr. Memorial Skate at the Lind Arena

ZANESVILLE, OH – A memorial skate took place at Zanesville’s local skating rink on December 4th. In memory of Adrian Ramos, Sr. a memorial was held at the Lind Arena skating rink. Adrian Ramos, Sr. passed away December 5th, 2020, while attempting to cross the street to the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Nik

Who Was the Circleville Writer, Terrorizer of a Whole Town?

Let’s take it back to 1977 in the town of Circleville, Ohio, with a population of around 14,085. Circleville is a mainly white, middle-class, quiet and quaint town with a bit of a sordid history. Residents of Circleville began to receive anonymous messages that contained intimate secrets about the recipients. Nobody knew who was sending them or why, but people became frightened. Frightened that all of their dirty little secrets might be exposed to the public.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County Coroner on scene at Nickles Bakery

UPDATE: A confirmation has been received by 7News that a male employee died in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery. No name is being given at this time. The Belmont County Coroner’s van is on the scene at Nickles Bakery in Martins Ferry. Martins Ferry Police confirm an accident has occurred at the bakery. Fire, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Cambridge Post Trooper of the Year

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol has announced their district trooper of the year. This year’s Trooper of the Year is Connor Nagel. According to Sgt. Todd Henry, Nagel illustrates what it takes to be an Ohio State Trooper, maintaining good morale, communicating clearly and demonstrating resourcefulness.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH

Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
CANTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Police in Vienna, West Virginia, trying to identify woman

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County, West Virginia, is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman. If anyone recognizes the woman pictured above, VPD asks that they report it to Patrolman S.M. Sheaves at (304) 295-8563. In VPD’s Facebook post about the woman, officers did not say why […]
VIENNA, WV
WTRF- 7News

Fire under investigation in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Fire officials confirm to 7News that they responded to a fire at the Fort Steuben Apartments on North 4th St. in Steubenville on Sunday. Crews were still on scene as of 6:45 p.m. 7News will bring you more details as the investigation into the fire continues.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
PennLive.com

Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Man on bike was hit by vehicle in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, the call came in around 8:45 this evening of an adult male being hit by a car while on a bicycle. The accident occurred on the 1400 block of Staunton Avenue in Parkersburg. The bicycle rider, was transported to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

ODNR awards $17 million to transform abandoned mine lands

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

One person dead in Jefferson County apartment fire

STEUBENVILLE, OH (WTRF) — One person died in the Fort Steuben Apartments, according to the City of Steubenville Fire Department. City Manager Jim Mavromatis tells 7NEWS from what the crews say, “he (the person) was dead at the scene once they were able to get in the apartment.” The scene is being investigated by the […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WDTV

Fireball passes over Monongalia County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Single Vehicle, Fatal Crash in Fairfield County

VIOLET TOWNSHIP,OH – Multiple emergency crews arrived on the scene of a fatal accident in Fairfield County. Early Sunday morning a single vehicle and fatal collision was reported in Fairfield County. 60 year old Robert Williams of Columbus, was driving west bound on Refugee Road in Violet Township. According...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Lootpress

Parkersburg Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Johnathon Earl Hamrick, 33, of Parkersburg, was sentenced today to seven years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 4, 2021, law enforcement...
PARKERSBURG, WV
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy