Bend Council Prepares For Open Seat
The Bend City Council plans to declare a vacancy on the Council on Jan. 4, 2023, when Melanie Kebler becomes Mayor. Because Kebler was elected as Mayor in the middle of her four-year Council term, her move to the Mayor’s seat vacates the remaining two years of her seat on the Council (Position 1). The Council Position 1 term expires in December 2024.
Bend Christmas Tree Project Underway
Local volunteer and community activist Lindsay Greco is passionate about the holiday season. Not only does she enjoy celebrating with a Christmas tree, but she wants others to have the same opportunity, which is why she founded The Christmas Tree Project of Bend. The organization is dedicated to providing free,...
Questions Over New State Gun Law
Since Ballot Measure 114 was approved by Oregon voters on Nov. 8, Bend Police and other law enforcement agencies throughout the state have received numerous questions regarding our implementation of the new law. The measure is scheduled to take effect on Thursday, Dec. 8, although on Sunday the Oregon Attorney General recommended a delay to the permitting process until February. It is unclear whether that delay will be approved.
Injured Hiker Rescued At Smith Rock
A 27-year-old Portland woman was rescued by Deschutes County Search & Rescue volunteers Saturday. According to Deputy Shane Zook, Assistant Search and Rescue Coordinator, about 1:35 PM, Deschutes County 911 received a 911 call from an injured hiker at Smith Rock State Park. The hiker had slipped and fallen on the Misery Ridge Trail injuring her ankle. She could not get back to the parking lot without assistance.
Pile Burning Planned South Of Bend
Firefighters on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District plan to conduct pile burning operations adjacent to Highway 97 between Lava Butte north to the weigh station. Ignitions are slated for Tuesday, but could occur later in the week based on conditions. Smoke and flames will be visible from the Highway 97 corridor. Signage will be in place to alert drivers of pile burning operations.
