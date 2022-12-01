ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Wet weather & a warm up come our way

INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer weather will enter the Hoosier State soon, but the warm up will come with an abundance of rain chances through the week. Our weather pattern has been shifting over the past 36 hours, but will begin to establish itself on Tuesday. The main player in this pattern is a cold front that is currently stretched across the Central & North Central US. The front will begin to slow as it approaches the state and will eventually stall out across Northern Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
A cold night; unsettled stretch ahead

We certainly took quite the shift in our temperatures from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon. With afternoon temperatures in the 30s, we are running ~20° cooler than the afternoon before. High pressure has settled in over the region, leaving us with a bright, albeit, cold day. As of Saturday morning, winds were still gusting near 50 mph. However, winds have eased significantly and will continue to do so into the evening.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Rain headed back to Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a cooler and grayer week overall. Rain showers are headed back to central Indiana. As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.
INDIANA STATE
Fun winter activities to do in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — With the weather getting colder, Indy Parks is hoping to get people in the holiday spirit with various fun winter activities. People can walk through a winter wonderland at the Garfield Park Conservatory. The park is hosting its Conservatory Crossing through December 31. The conservatory is decked...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Gas prices could soon fall below 2021 levels

INDIANAPOLIS — Many areas in the country are seeing gas prices at or below what they saw this time last year. However, a decision by some powerful figures may impact the falling gas prices. GasBuddy says the nation’s average gas prices have fallen for the fourth straight week. As...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility will take place between Jan. 31 and Feb. 14 and will impact employees on C and D shifts. The second phase will occur between Feb. 3 and Feb. 17 and impact employees on A and B shifts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Joey Chestnut loses St. Elmo shrimp cocktail eating competition

INDIANAPOLIS — A major shakeup in the world of competitive eating occurred Saturday in Indy. World champion eater Joey Chestnut lost the ninth annual St. Elmo shrimp cocktail eating championship. Chestnut has held the title for 8 years, but came in fourth this year. Geoff Esper took home the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Commercial building partially collapses in downtown Columbus after fire

COLUMBUS, IN
Indianapolis police searching for missing 21-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old man. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 21-year-old Isaiah Scholl went missing around 5 p.m. on Sunday in the 4000 block of Pineview Circle on the city’s south side. Scholl, IMPD...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Hospitals enacting visitation restrictions amid growing flu concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — Several hospitals are enacting visitation restrictions as the state is seeing an increase in flu activity. On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department asked hospitals in the county to begin temporary visitation restrictions. The request comes as the CDC says hospitalization rates are higher than at the same time during every previous season since 2010-2011.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
WESTFIELD, IN
New Castle woman used meth before crashing into pedestrian

NEW CASTLE, IN
Kokomo man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening, the Kokomo Police Department announced Monday. At about 7 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
KOKOMO, IN
Rutgers beats No. 10 Indiana for 6th straight time, 63-48

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — With the clock winding down in the final minutes, Rutgers fans didn’t hesitate in letting No. 10 Indiana how they felt about the Hoosiers’ rating. Chants of “Who’s Your Daddy” and “Overrated” were shouted with glee at the Indiana bench after the team...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Monroe County deputy injured after pursuit suspect T-bones squad car

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department stated that around 7 p.m. Saturday Greene County central dispatch advised deputies were in pursuit of...
MONROE COUNTY, IN

