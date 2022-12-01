INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer weather will enter the Hoosier State soon, but the warm up will come with an abundance of rain chances through the week. Our weather pattern has been shifting over the past 36 hours, but will begin to establish itself on Tuesday. The main player in this pattern is a cold front that is currently stretched across the Central & North Central US. The front will begin to slow as it approaches the state and will eventually stall out across Northern Indiana.

