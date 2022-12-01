Read full article on original website
Wet weather & a warm up come our way
INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer weather will enter the Hoosier State soon, but the warm up will come with an abundance of rain chances through the week. Our weather pattern has been shifting over the past 36 hours, but will begin to establish itself on Tuesday. The main player in this pattern is a cold front that is currently stretched across the Central & North Central US. The front will begin to slow as it approaches the state and will eventually stall out across Northern Indiana.
A cold night; unsettled stretch ahead
We certainly took quite the shift in our temperatures from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon. With afternoon temperatures in the 30s, we are running ~20° cooler than the afternoon before. High pressure has settled in over the region, leaving us with a bright, albeit, cold day. As of Saturday morning, winds were still gusting near 50 mph. However, winds have eased significantly and will continue to do so into the evening.
Rain headed back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a cooler and grayer week overall. Rain showers are headed back to central Indiana. As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.
Fun winter activities to do in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — With the weather getting colder, Indy Parks is hoping to get people in the holiday spirit with various fun winter activities. People can walk through a winter wonderland at the Garfield Park Conservatory. The park is hosting its Conservatory Crossing through December 31. The conservatory is decked...
Gas prices could soon fall below 2021 levels
INDIANAPOLIS — Many areas in the country are seeing gas prices at or below what they saw this time last year. However, a decision by some powerful figures may impact the falling gas prices. GasBuddy says the nation’s average gas prices have fallen for the fourth straight week. As...
FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people
INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility will take place between Jan. 31 and Feb. 14 and will impact employees on C and D shifts. The second phase will occur between Feb. 3 and Feb. 17 and impact employees on A and B shifts.
Joey Chestnut loses St. Elmo shrimp cocktail eating competition
INDIANAPOLIS — A major shakeup in the world of competitive eating occurred Saturday in Indy. World champion eater Joey Chestnut lost the ninth annual St. Elmo shrimp cocktail eating championship. Chestnut has held the title for 8 years, but came in fourth this year. Geoff Esper took home the...
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always...
Commercial building partially collapses in downtown Columbus after fire
Indianapolis police searching for missing 21-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old man. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 21-year-old Isaiah Scholl went missing around 5 p.m. on Sunday in the 4000 block of Pineview Circle on the city’s south side. Scholl, IMPD...
Hospitals enacting visitation restrictions amid growing flu concerns
INDIANAPOLIS — Several hospitals are enacting visitation restrictions as the state is seeing an increase in flu activity. On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department asked hospitals in the county to begin temporary visitation restrictions. The request comes as the CDC says hospitalization rates are higher than at the same time during every previous season since 2010-2011.
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
New Castle woman used meth before crashing into pedestrian
Kokomo man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening, the Kokomo Police Department announced Monday. At about 7 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Deadly crash under investigation on Indy’s near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman died after a crash on Indy’s near southeast side. Police responded to the area of Churchman and Raymond after a report of a crash. They confirm a pedestrian was hit and killed in the crash. An officer tells CBS4 that...
Rutgers beats No. 10 Indiana for 6th straight time, 63-48
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — With the clock winding down in the final minutes, Rutgers fans didn’t hesitate in letting No. 10 Indiana how they felt about the Hoosiers’ rating. Chants of “Who’s Your Daddy” and “Overrated” were shouted with glee at the Indiana bench after the team...
Monroe County deputy injured after pursuit suspect T-bones squad car
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department stated that around 7 p.m. Saturday Greene County central dispatch advised deputies were in pursuit of...
Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70; driver arrested
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a semi truck driver accused of hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD Interdiction Detectives received reliable information that a large amount of narcotics would pass through Marion County on Nov. 30. Detectives located the...
IMPD to begin analysis of gunshot detection technology data following test program
INDIANAPOLIS — Starting this week IMPD is no longer responding to gunshot detection technology in real time. Beginning in October the city began to saturate the near east side with gunshot detection sensors. That allowed officers to be notified about gunshots while sitting in their squad cars without having...
Indiana man arrested for attempted murder of his mom after stabbing, strangling her
BATESVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana man who police say strangled and stabbed his mother multiple times has been arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder. Dalton Hall, a 22-year-old man from Bloomington, is currently being held in Ripley County Jail for his alleged role in the stabbing of Heather Mulcahy. His charges include:
