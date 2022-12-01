ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Dane Eagle flies from DEO just ahead of lobbying ban extension

He credited Gov. DeSantis for unemployment improvements made during his tenure. Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Secretary Dane Eagle resigned as head of the state agency. In a resignation letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, he thanked Florida’s chief executive for the opportunity to head the Department of Economic Opportunity at...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Acceleration of digitization brings new challenges & opportunities for CISOs, CIOs

Two recommendations for CISOs working on competing for talent and closing their workforce gap. Over the past three years, the acceleration of digitization and the increasing sophistication of technology have multiplied the cyber risks faced by state and local governments. Today’s threats range from foreign state-sponsored espionage and zero-day attacks...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

DeSantis announces $60M in aid to those affected by Ian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday in Punta Gorda that the $60 million in state funds will go towards rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. Specifically, the money is directed to go towards Floridians who may not be eligible for benefits from FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

James Madison Institute property insurance paper targets attorney fees ahead of Special Session

“In order to restore sanity and predictability to the state’s insurance system, one-way attorney fee laws must be repealed ..." With the Legislature poised to return to the Capitol on Dec. 12 for a Special Session to pass changes to the state’s property insurance laws amid a free-falling market, Tallahassee-based conservative think tank James Madison Institute released a paper outlining steps to solve the issue.
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?

It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.5.22

Wake up right with Sunburn — big scoops and other news about Florida politics. Spotted at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Brian Ballard and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. ___. Jonathan Rees, the former Director of State Government Affairs for Anheuser-Busch, is joining the lobbying firm Smith...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Terry Rhodes out as FLHSMV Executive Director

Rhodes has led FLHSMV since 2014. Terry Rhodes is stepping down as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) ahead of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second term. The Republican Governor announced Rhodes’ departure, which comes after nearly 8 years as FLHSMV’s Executive Director. He made...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: AELC, Children’s Forum announce new leadership

AELC's new Executive Director is Molly Grant. Erin Smeltzer will serve as The Children's Forum CEO. The Association of Early Learning Coalitions has welcomed Molly Grant as its new Executive Director and Jessica Fowler as Deputy Director. The AELC is a nonprofit that supports 30 early learning coalitions across the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

2 dead, 1 missing in plane crash off Florida's Gulf coast

MIAMI - A private airplane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast Saturday night, with two people confirmed dead and a third person believed to have been on the flight missing. Authorities in Venice initiated a search Sunday after 10 a.m. following a Federal Aviation Administration inquiry to the Venice Municipal Airport about an overdue single-engine Piper Cherokee that had not returned to its origin airport in St. Petersburg. Around the same time, recreational boaters found the body of a woman floating about 2.5 miles west of the Venice shore, city of Venice spokesperson Lorraine Anderson said in a statement. Divers from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office located the wreckage of the rented airplane around 2 p.m. about a third of a mile offshore, directly west of the Venice airport, Anderson said. Rescuers found a deceased girl in the plane's passenger area. A third person, believed to be a male who was the pilot or a passenger, remained missing Sunday, Anderson said.
VENICE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.27.22

DeSantis 2024 continues to gain traction, while Joel Greenberg will spend more than a decade behind bars. Florida’s new Parents’ Bill of Rights law garnered plenty of attention and criticism from Democrats when it was approved during the 2022 Session. But with much of that discussion surrounding the law’s effects on LGBTQ issues in school, far fewer people probably expected “potentially canceling a Hanukkah presentation” as one of the law’s effects.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Indelible Management Solutions to provide ‘Holiday of Hope’

More than 2,000 Fort Myers families, many of whom were impacted by Hurricane Ian, will receive free toys and clothing. Indelible Management Solutions’ philanthropic initiative, Indelible Gives, is hosting Santa Claus and his elves in Fort Myers Saturday, Dec. 10 to spread holiday cheer at the group’s “A Holiday of Hope” event.
FORT MYERS, FL
floridapolitics.com

Space Force launches new regional headquarters in Tampa

Florida officials have sought a Space Force headquarters since early 2019. America’s newest military branch is broadening its footprint in the Sunshine State. On Friday, Space Force opened its second regional headquarters in Tampa under U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The broadened operations at MacDill Air Force Base “will play a significant role in supporting CENTCOM’s growing need for space-based capabilities such as satellite navigation, communications and missile warnings,” a Wednesday press note from the command said.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy