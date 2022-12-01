Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
A Florida doctor utilizes laughing gas and sedatives to rape women during surgeries.EddyEvonAnonymousNaples, FL
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Ashon Nesbitt lined up as next Florida Housing Coalition CEO
Nesbitt will take over at a time when rising home prices and an influx of new Floridians has exacerbated the state’s affordable housing crunch. Ashon Nesbitt will step in as CEO of the state’s top housing nonprofit at the start of the new year. Nesbitt will take over...
floridapolitics.com
Dane Eagle flies from DEO just ahead of lobbying ban extension
He credited Gov. DeSantis for unemployment improvements made during his tenure. Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Secretary Dane Eagle resigned as head of the state agency. In a resignation letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, he thanked Florida’s chief executive for the opportunity to head the Department of Economic Opportunity at...
floridapolitics.com
Acceleration of digitization brings new challenges & opportunities for CISOs, CIOs
Two recommendations for CISOs working on competing for talent and closing their workforce gap. Over the past three years, the acceleration of digitization and the increasing sophistication of technology have multiplied the cyber risks faced by state and local governments. Today’s threats range from foreign state-sponsored espionage and zero-day attacks...
floridapolitics.com
Legal question: Are police officers victims when they shoot someone in line of duty?
The answer will determine whether those officers' identities can be shielded from the public. The Florida Supreme Court will consider arguments Wednesday in Tallahassee in a case that considers whether the identities of police officers who kill civilians in violent encounters can be withheld from the public. Law enforcement is...
Mysuncoast.com
DeSantis announces $60M in aid to those affected by Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday in Punta Gorda that the $60 million in state funds will go towards rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. Specifically, the money is directed to go towards Floridians who may not be eligible for benefits from FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program.
floridapolitics.com
James Madison Institute property insurance paper targets attorney fees ahead of Special Session
“In order to restore sanity and predictability to the state’s insurance system, one-way attorney fee laws must be repealed ..." With the Legislature poised to return to the Capitol on Dec. 12 for a Special Session to pass changes to the state’s property insurance laws amid a free-falling market, Tallahassee-based conservative think tank James Madison Institute released a paper outlining steps to solve the issue.
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?
It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
floridapolitics.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.5.22
Wake up right with Sunburn — big scoops and other news about Florida politics. Spotted at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Brian Ballard and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. ___. Jonathan Rees, the former Director of State Government Affairs for Anheuser-Busch, is joining the lobbying firm Smith...
floridapolitics.com
Terry Rhodes out as FLHSMV Executive Director
Rhodes has led FLHSMV since 2014. Terry Rhodes is stepping down as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) ahead of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second term. The Republican Governor announced Rhodes’ departure, which comes after nearly 8 years as FLHSMV’s Executive Director. He made...
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: AELC, Children’s Forum announce new leadership
AELC's new Executive Director is Molly Grant. Erin Smeltzer will serve as The Children's Forum CEO. The Association of Early Learning Coalitions has welcomed Molly Grant as its new Executive Director and Jessica Fowler as Deputy Director. The AELC is a nonprofit that supports 30 early learning coalitions across the...
2 dead, 1 missing in plane crash off Florida's Gulf coast
MIAMI - A private airplane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast Saturday night, with two people confirmed dead and a third person believed to have been on the flight missing. Authorities in Venice initiated a search Sunday after 10 a.m. following a Federal Aviation Administration inquiry to the Venice Municipal Airport about an overdue single-engine Piper Cherokee that had not returned to its origin airport in St. Petersburg. Around the same time, recreational boaters found the body of a woman floating about 2.5 miles west of the Venice shore, city of Venice spokesperson Lorraine Anderson said in a statement. Divers from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office located the wreckage of the rented airplane around 2 p.m. about a third of a mile offshore, directly west of the Venice airport, Anderson said. Rescuers found a deceased girl in the plane's passenger area. A third person, believed to be a male who was the pilot or a passenger, remained missing Sunday, Anderson said.
9 Reasons You Should Not Move To Florida, As Told By A Local Born & Raised Here
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. People have been moving to Florida as if their lives depended on it and, as a Floridian born and raised here, I've noticed it has become more than just a destination vacation.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.27.22
DeSantis 2024 continues to gain traction, while Joel Greenberg will spend more than a decade behind bars. Florida’s new Parents’ Bill of Rights law garnered plenty of attention and criticism from Democrats when it was approved during the 2022 Session. But with much of that discussion surrounding the law’s effects on LGBTQ issues in school, far fewer people probably expected “potentially canceling a Hanukkah presentation” as one of the law’s effects.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
Pine Island family gets first state-funded travel trailer
Since launching Unite Florida two weeks ago, 1,515 people have applied for a state-funded travel trailer.
floridapolitics.com
Indelible Management Solutions to provide ‘Holiday of Hope’
More than 2,000 Fort Myers families, many of whom were impacted by Hurricane Ian, will receive free toys and clothing. Indelible Management Solutions’ philanthropic initiative, Indelible Gives, is hosting Santa Claus and his elves in Fort Myers Saturday, Dec. 10 to spread holiday cheer at the group’s “A Holiday of Hope” event.
Florida man spends $5 on Publix lottery ticket, wins $1 million back
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man is now a rich man after cashing in his $1 million ticket from the Florida Lottery. The Lottery said Terry Huffine of Bradenton won a $1 million top prize from the 50X The Cash Scratch-Off. Huffine won the prize from a ticket...
floridapolitics.com
Space Force launches new regional headquarters in Tampa
Florida officials have sought a Space Force headquarters since early 2019. America’s newest military branch is broadening its footprint in the Sunshine State. On Friday, Space Force opened its second regional headquarters in Tampa under U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The broadened operations at MacDill Air Force Base “will play a significant role in supporting CENTCOM’s growing need for space-based capabilities such as satellite navigation, communications and missile warnings,” a Wednesday press note from the command said.
