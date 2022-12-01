ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

By Lisa Levin
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Splunk Inc. SPLK reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised FY23 sales guidance. Splunk shares jumped 9.2% to $84.84 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting The Kroger Co. KR to have earned $0.82 per share on revenue of $33.95 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Kroger shares rose 2.6% to $50.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Five Below, Inc. FIVE posted upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for FY22. Five Below shares gained 9.1% to $175.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA to post quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion after the closing bell. Ulta Beauty shares gained 0.3% to $465.98 in after-hours trading.

