Prince George's County, MD

WJLA

Fairfax Co. sees increased interest in free 'REVIVE!' training to prevent opioid overdoses

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Prevention specialists with the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board say they're seeing increased interest in the county's free 'REVIVE!' training that teaches people how to administer the potentially life-saving opioid overdose reversal medication known as Naloxone, or Narcan. "Everybody should take this training," said...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Montgomery County to make recreation center fitness passes free in 2023 for residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County residents can sign up for free recreational fitness passes starting Jan. 3, 2023. Passholders will have access to all fitness rooms, open gym activities and game rooms during service hours. Aquatic centers are not included in the free passes. Residents can follow...
WJLA

Ask A Trainer: Why is now a good time to replace your HVAC system?

Welcome to Ask A Trainer from F.H. Furr. Recently, Alex in Vienna, Va., asked if with energy prices increasing, is now is a good time to consider replacing your HVAC system. Big changes are coming to residential air conditioning and heat pump products starting Jan. 1, 2023. The Department of Energy recently released revised regulations that go into effect early in the new year. The minimum efficiency required is set to increase by 8% to 10%.
VIENNA, VA
WJLA

NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash in Gaithersburg, Md.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Monday night released its preliminary report on the small plane that crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg, Maryland near the Montgomery County Airpark (GAI) and injured two on Nov. 27. The plane struck and severed lines on...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

Gas prices drop; Experts predict further reduction through Christmas

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Drivers in Maryland are getting a little relief at the gas pump during the holiday season. Gas prices have fallen in Baltimore by an average of 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, according to an analysis by GasBuddy. The current cheapest gas station in Baltimore is priced at $2.96 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.99 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in Falls Church on Sunday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius proceeded through the Arlington Boulevard and Allen Street intersection at a green light and struck pedestrian, Kamrul Hassan, as he attempted to cross at the crosswalk, police said.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WJLA

Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Woodbridge woman charged with DUI after striking teenager in Stafford: Deputies

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a Woodbridge woman was arrested for a DUI after hitting a pedestrian in Stafford, Va. on Saturday. According to deputies, Melissa Jones, 43, was driving a 2000 Dodge Durango when a teenage victim was hit on the 100 block of Choptank road in the Vista Woods Subdivision.
STAFFORD, VA
WJLA

DC police search for suspect in Northwest attempted armed robbery

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Northwest D.C. At approximately 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, the suspect approached employees at a store, brandished a gun and demanded entry into the establishment's pharmacy, police say.
WASHINGTON, DC

