Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
'We're all frustrated' | Anne Arundel schools responds to ongoing bus issues
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Schools finally agreed to an interview with Project Baltimore after a Fox45 News report showed students walking to school along highways that don’t have sidewalks. Project Baltimore went to the Anne Arundel County Public Schools administration building to speak with Superintendent...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. sees increased interest in free 'REVIVE!' training to prevent opioid overdoses
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Prevention specialists with the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board say they're seeing increased interest in the county's free 'REVIVE!' training that teaches people how to administer the potentially life-saving opioid overdose reversal medication known as Naloxone, or Narcan. "Everybody should take this training," said...
WJLA
Montgomery County to make recreation center fitness passes free in 2023 for residents
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County residents can sign up for free recreational fitness passes starting Jan. 3, 2023. Passholders will have access to all fitness rooms, open gym activities and game rooms during service hours. Aquatic centers are not included in the free passes. Residents can follow...
WJLA
DC councilmembers to introduce measure Tuesday for free Metrobus service
WASHINGTON (7News) — Big decisions are on the table regarding Metrobus fares. D.C. leaders are expected to introduce a measure Tuesday to make Metrobuses free for all residents. The legislation would also expand overnight bus service on the 12 most-used bus routes so riders can catch a bus 24...
WJLA
Alsobrooks on combating crime, bringing FBI headquarters & Commanders to Prince George's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is starting her second term in office. Alsobrooks along with a new 11-member council were sworn into office in the county's inaugural ceremony on Monday. Alsobrooks joined 7News in the studio Tuesday morning to talk about her...
WJLA
27 bikeway projects underway in Montgomery County as part of Vision Zero Initiative
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — It is that time of year when transportation officials in the region are taking a close look at dark roads and drivers enjoying too much holiday spirit behind the wheel. The campaign in Montgomery County known as Vision Zero has kicked it up a...
WJLA
DC Mayor withdraws nomination of 911 call center director as council set to vote Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has rescinded her nomination of Karima Holmes as the Director of the Officer of Unified Communications (OUC) in a statement Monday. “We are incredibly grateful for Director Karima Holmes’ leadership at the Office of Unified Communications. Director Holmes is a nationally recognized...
WJLA
Ask A Trainer: Why is now a good time to replace your HVAC system?
Welcome to Ask A Trainer from F.H. Furr. Recently, Alex in Vienna, Va., asked if with energy prices increasing, is now is a good time to consider replacing your HVAC system. Big changes are coming to residential air conditioning and heat pump products starting Jan. 1, 2023. The Department of Energy recently released revised regulations that go into effect early in the new year. The minimum efficiency required is set to increase by 8% to 10%.
WJLA
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash in Gaithersburg, Md.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Monday night released its preliminary report on the small plane that crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg, Maryland near the Montgomery County Airpark (GAI) and injured two on Nov. 27. The plane struck and severed lines on...
WJLA
Gas prices drop; Experts predict further reduction through Christmas
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Drivers in Maryland are getting a little relief at the gas pump during the holiday season. Gas prices have fallen in Baltimore by an average of 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, according to an analysis by GasBuddy. The current cheapest gas station in Baltimore is priced at $2.96 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.99 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
WJLA
Metro proposes using automatic train operation for first time since deadly 2009 accident
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro is proposing a return to automatic train operation, an automated system it has not used since after a deadly 2009 accident on the Red Line that killed nine people. Metro says automatic train operation (ATO) will result in an increase in both safety and smoothness...
WJLA
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in Falls Church on Sunday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius proceeded through the Arlington Boulevard and Allen Street intersection at a green light and struck pedestrian, Kamrul Hassan, as he attempted to cross at the crosswalk, police said.
WJLA
Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
WJLA
PHOTOS | 'Paddle The DMV' group spreads holiday cheer along the Potomac River
WASHINGTON (7News) — This weekend, the North Pole came to the Potomac River!. At least 30 people in a paddleboarding group, "Paddle The DMV," dressed up in festive costumes and circled Theodore Roosevelt Island spreading holiday cheer to D.C. The group is sponsored by local realtor Lindsay Underwood, "Santa's...
WJLA
Making history: Latina women on MCPS Board of Education aim to better reflect community
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — After Grace Rivera-Oven was sworn in as a member of the Montgomery County Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday, she not only kept up the family tradition of working in the district, but she also made history. Rivera-Oven and Karla Silvestre, who was...
WJLA
DMV volunteer groups asking for donations to help bused migrants ahead of holidays
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you were to walk a mile in Mariel Vallano's shoes, it would likely lead you to one of many storage areas she and other volunteers gather shoes, clothing, diapers, and other much-needed items donated for the migrants who have been bused to D.C. from Texas and Arizona the last eight months.
WJLA
Woodbridge woman charged with DUI after striking teenager in Stafford: Deputies
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a Woodbridge woman was arrested for a DUI after hitting a pedestrian in Stafford, Va. on Saturday. According to deputies, Melissa Jones, 43, was driving a 2000 Dodge Durango when a teenage victim was hit on the 100 block of Choptank road in the Vista Woods Subdivision.
WJLA
SEE IT: Major fire breaks out in Southeast DC, sends smoke billowing across District
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A large fire engulfed a two-story barn in Southeast D.C. Saturday and sent smoke billowing across the sky. The smoke was visible from much of the District. D.C. Fire & EMS said the blaze as a 2nd Alarm fire in the 2700 block Martin Luther...
WJLA
DC police search for suspect in Northwest attempted armed robbery
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Northwest D.C. At approximately 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, the suspect approached employees at a store, brandished a gun and demanded entry into the establishment's pharmacy, police say.
WJLA
VIDEO: Suspects force entry into Montgomery Co. church, vandalize building, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County church was burglarized on Nov. 25, and detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects. At around 11 p.m., MCPD responded to the Scotland AME Zion Church in the 10900 block...
Comments / 0